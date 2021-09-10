WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces A Special Start Tome For Bound For Glory 2021
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 10, 2021
IMPACT Wrestling has announced that their upcoming Bound For Glory Event will have a special start time of 10 PM ET on Saturday, October 23, 2021.
The company has invited AEW, NJPW, AAA and NWA Stars to appear on their PPV Event.
No matches have yet been made.
