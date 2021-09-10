TNT Releases Statement Regarding AEW Dynamite’s Viewership

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

TNT Network has released a statement in regards to AEW Dynamite scoring 1.319 million viewers on Wednesday night:

TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE” Draws Its Largest Audience Holding Strong As Wednesday’s #1 Cable Program for Three Straight Weeks

“AEW: Dynamite” on TNT drew in its largest audience last night in P18-49 since launch, making it Wednesday’s #1 cable program for the third straight week. See highlights below:

“AEW: Dynamite” – Week 101 – Wed 8p-10p

681K P18-49 / 183K P18-34 / 1.3M P2+

– Ranked #1 on cable for Wednesday among P18-49 for the third week in a row

– Best P18-49 and total viewer performance for “AEW: Dynamite” since the series premiere

– +40% vs. prior week in P18-49 and +26% in total viewers

Last night’s episode saw the fallout from Sunday’s incredible “AEW All Out” PPV and was the “AEW: Dynamite” debut of both Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole. The legendary Minoru Suzuki challenged Cincinnati hometown hero Jon Moxley, Dustin Rhodes from the Nightmare Family sought revenge on Malakai Black, and ALL OUT Casino Battle Royale winner Ruby Soho made her first “AEW: Dynamite” appearance against Jamie Hayter. Also, CM Punk addressed his historic return to the ring – defeating Darby Allin at ALL OUT.