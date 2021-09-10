Chris Jericho Comments On AEW Beating WWE RAW In Key Demo Rating

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT did really good viewership, in fact, it was the second most-watched Dynamite in the company's short history with 1.319 million watching the broadcast.

As you can imagine AEW management and talent are over the moon about the news especially as they for the first time ever beat WWE RAW in a key demo. The show also scored a 0.52 in the key 18-49 demographic against 678,000 18-49-year-olds watching RAW.

Chris Jericho reacted on Twitter:

I told you on Sunday night that the game has changed! @AEW https://t.co/2bD5eElUGL — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 9, 2021

During a recent interview, Jericho claimed that AEW could beat Raw within 4-6 months, but it happened a lot sooner, with Jericho also tweeting:

I was wrong, it didn’t take 4-6 months. It took 4-6 days.... https://t.co/cYkBODUrji — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 9, 2021

The 18-49 demo is important because that is what advertisers use to determine where they will place their commercials during a broadcast, so obviously the stronger this number the more advertising interest which ultimately means more money for the network.