*
* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card
Wife Of AEW Star Says He Is Being Misused Right Now
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 10, 2021
AEW star Brian Cage’s wife Melissa Santos posted a video on Twitter in which she talked about her husband and noted that he is being 'misused' in the company at the moment:
“You see Brian Cage is a superstar. Those people who know him from indies, Impact, Lucha Underground where I met him know that he is a superstar. All you have to do is Google him and watch all of his matches. He’s a superstar and he’s being misused right now.”
Santos is a former IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Underground star.
https://wrestlr.me/70418/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 10
Sep 10 - IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV results, courtesy of Matt Boone RAJAH.com (9/9/2021) This week's show kicks off with a video package showing some highligh[...]
Sep 10
Sep 10 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that their upcoming Bound For Glory Event will have a special start time of 10 PM ET on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Th[...]
Sep 10
Sep 10 - Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, below is the updated card for the Victory Road event which will be airing on IMPACT! Plus on [...]
Sep 10
Sep 10 - TNT Network has released a statement in regards to AEW Dynamite scoring 1.319 million viewers on Wednesday night: TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE&rd[...]
Sep 10
Sep 10 - This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT did really good viewership, in fact, it was the second most-watched Dynamite in the company's short h[...]
Sep 10
Sep 10 - AEW star Brian Cage’s wife Melissa Santos posted a video on Twitter in which she talked about her husband and noted that he is being 'misused' i[...]
Sep 10
Sep 10 - Lio Rush, who made his surprise AEW debut at the Double or Nothing PPV back in May, announced his retirement from wrestling shortly after the event to[...]
Sep 10
Sep 10 - WWE returns home to Madison Square Garden tonight for Friday Night SmackDown with fans ready for the advertised confrontation between Universal Champi[...]
Sep 10
Sep 10 - Mick Foley’s recent comments about WWE having a problem in the face of AEW have apparently angered WWE management. During the latest Mat Men Pr[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - During his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T touched upon Mick Foley's recent criticisms of WWE and said he agrees with him on everythi[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was a guest on WWE’s The Bump this week during which she discussed the upcoming revamp for NXT TV which begins on[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - Wrestlenomics is reporting the September 8, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite pulled in an overnight average of 1.3 million viewers. This post-All O[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - Renee Paquette has landed herself a new hosting role. The former WWE broadcaster revealed she will be teaming up with UFC fighter Miesha Tate to host[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - Andrew Zarian said on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that WWE has decided on October 1st and October 4th for the 2021 WWE Draft. Her [...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - During an interview with Wrestling Inside The Ropes podcast, Jeff Hardy commented on being booked in a 24/7 Title segment during Monday's RAW which an[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - WWE issued the following: GABLE STEVESON SIGNS WITH WWE WWE signs Olympic gold medalist and reigning NCAA wrestling champion Gable Steveson to an ex[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - AEW has announced their first-ever taping at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida will take place this coming Saturday, September 11 at Soundstage 19[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - The viewership for Tuesday's WWE NXT are in there was a drop in viewers. NXT on USA Network this week pulled in 601,000 live viewers, which is down f[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - GM Mode is set to make a return in WWE 2K22! The GM Mode in WWE games was first introduced during the Smackdown Vs Raw 2006 on Playstation 2, it allo[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - Current IMPACT Knockouts Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, where she di[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - The COVID-19 pandemic has affected so much of the ongoing history of professional wrestling we're currently living, and perhaps nobody knows that bett[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - While many wrestlers dream of being called up to the main WWE roster, not all of them want to start there. Doudrop is one of those very stars, who wi[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - We previously reported that Kevin Owens WWE contract expires in January of 2022 and it has since been revealed that the exact date will be January 31.[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett talked about Monty Brown on his latest My World podcast and was asked about why Monty Brown never won NWA Title in TNA [...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - AEW taped his week’s episode of AEW Rampage prior to Dynamite. You can check out the results for the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc: - A[...]