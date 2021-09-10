Wife Of AEW Star Says He Is Being Misused Right Now

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

AEW star Brian Cage’s wife Melissa Santos posted a video on Twitter in which she talked about her husband and noted that he is being 'misused' in the company at the moment:

“You see Brian Cage is a superstar. Those people who know him from indies, Impact, Lucha Underground where I met him know that he is a superstar. All you have to do is Google him and watch all of his matches. He’s a superstar and he’s being misused right now.”

Santos is a former IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Underground star.