Tony Khan Comments On Lio Rush Possibly Returning To AEW

I see a lot of tweets talking about Lio Rush today. Coincidentally, I’ve been talking to @TheLionelGreen a lot recently about returning to @AEW , and it feels like something that could happen in the near future.

Rush has not backtracked on that retirement and is back in the ring.

Lio Rush, who made his surprise AEW debut at the Double or Nothing PPV back in May, announced his retirement from wrestling shortly after the event to the surprise of many.

IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Results (9/9/2021)

IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV results, courtesy of Matt Boone RAJAH.com (9/9/2021) This week's show kicks off with a video package showing some highlights from last week's show, including how the Karl A[...] Sep 10 - IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV results, courtesy of Matt Boone RAJAH.com (9/9/2021) This week's show kicks off with a video package showing some highlights from last week's show, including how the Karl A[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces A Special Start Tome For Bound For Glory 2021

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that their upcoming Bound For Glory Event will have a special start time of 10 PM ET on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The company has invited AEW, NJPW, AAA and NWA Stars[...] Sep 10 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that their upcoming Bound For Glory Event will have a special start time of 10 PM ET on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The company has invited AEW, NJPW, AAA and NWA Stars[...]

Updated Card For IMPACT Wrestling’s Victory Road Event

Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, below is the updated card for the Victory Road event which will be airing on IMPACT! Plus on September 18, 2021. The card so far... IMPACT Wo[...] Sep 10 - Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, below is the updated card for the Victory Road event which will be airing on IMPACT! Plus on September 18, 2021. The card so far... IMPACT Wo[...]

TNT Releases Statement Regarding AEW Dynamite’s Viewership

TNT Network has released a statement in regards to AEW Dynamite scoring 1.319 million viewers on Wednesday night: TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE” Draws Its Largest Audience Holding Strong As [...] Sep 10 - TNT Network has released a statement in regards to AEW Dynamite scoring 1.319 million viewers on Wednesday night: TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE” Draws Its Largest Audience Holding Strong As [...]

Chris Jericho Comments On AEW Beating WWE RAW In Key Demo Rating

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT did really good viewership, in fact, it was the second most-watched Dynamite in the company's short history with 1.319 million watching the broadcast. [...] Sep 10 - This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT did really good viewership, in fact, it was the second most-watched Dynamite in the company's short history with 1.319 million watching the broadcast. [...]

Wife Of AEW Star Says He Is Being Misused Right Now

AEW star Brian Cage’s wife Melissa Santos posted a video on Twitter in which she talked about her husband and noted that he is being 'misused' in the company at the moment: “You see[...] Sep 10 - AEW star Brian Cage’s wife Melissa Santos posted a video on Twitter in which she talked about her husband and noted that he is being 'misused' in the company at the moment: “You see[...]

Tony Khan Comments On Lio Rush Possibly Returning To AEW

Paul Heyman Comments On Tonight's Roman Reigns Confrontation With Brock Lesnar

WWE returns home to Madison Square Garden tonight for Friday Night SmackDown with fans ready for the advertised confrontation between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns&rs[...] Sep 10 - WWE returns home to Madison Square Garden tonight for Friday Night SmackDown with fans ready for the advertised confrontation between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns&rs[...]

WWE Unhappy With Mick Foley's Recent Comments About The Company

Mick Foley’s recent comments about WWE having a problem in the face of AEW have apparently angered WWE management. During the latest Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, Andrew Zarian has the followi[...] Sep 10 - Mick Foley’s recent comments about WWE having a problem in the face of AEW have apparently angered WWE management. During the latest Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, Andrew Zarian has the followi[...]

Booker T Agrees With Mick Foley That WWE Currently Has A Problem

During his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T touched upon Mick Foley's recent criticisms of WWE and said he agrees with him on everything and WWE needs to get their 'a** in gear' for AE[...] Sep 09 - During his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T touched upon Mick Foley's recent criticisms of WWE and said he agrees with him on everything and WWE needs to get their 'a** in gear' for AE[...]

Beth Phoenix On What Fans Can Expect From The Revamped WWE NXT Brand

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was a guest on WWE’s The Bump this week during which she discussed the upcoming revamp for NXT TV which begins on Setember 14. Check out the highlights below... P[...] Sep 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was a guest on WWE’s The Bump this week during which she discussed the upcoming revamp for NXT TV which begins on Setember 14. Check out the highlights below... P[...]

AEW Dynamite Delivers Huge 1.3 Million Viewers Following All Out 2021

Wrestlenomics is reporting the September 8, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite pulled in an overnight average of 1.3 million viewers. This post-All Out edition of the show featured Jon Moxley vs Mino[...] Sep 09 - Wrestlenomics is reporting the September 8, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite pulled in an overnight average of 1.3 million viewers. This post-All Out edition of the show featured Jon Moxley vs Mino[...]

Renee Paquette Set To Host New MMA Show On Sirius XM

Renee Paquette has landed herself a new hosting role. The former WWE broadcaster revealed she will be teaming up with UFC fighter Miesha Tate to host a new show about mixed martial arts (MMA). The n[...] Sep 09 - Renee Paquette has landed herself a new hosting role. The former WWE broadcaster revealed she will be teaming up with UFC fighter Miesha Tate to host a new show about mixed martial arts (MMA). The n[...]

Update On Dates For The Upcoming WWE Draft

Andrew Zarian said on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that WWE has decided on October 1st and October 4th for the 2021 WWE Draft. Her said: "Friday night SmackDown gets the Draft on t[...] Sep 09 - Andrew Zarian said on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that WWE has decided on October 1st and October 4th for the 2021 WWE Draft. Her said: "Friday night SmackDown gets the Draft on t[...]

Jeff Hardy Comments On WWE Including Him In The 24/7 Title Segment On RAW

During an interview with Wrestling Inside The Ropes podcast, Jeff Hardy commented on being booked in a 24/7 Title segment during Monday's RAW which angered many on social media and caused him to trend[...] Sep 09 - During an interview with Wrestling Inside The Ropes podcast, Jeff Hardy commented on being booked in a 24/7 Title segment during Monday's RAW which angered many on social media and caused him to trend[...]

WWE Officially Announces Gable Steveson Signing

WWE issued the following: GABLE STEVESON SIGNS WITH WWE WWE signs Olympic gold medalist and reigning NCAA wrestling champion Gable Steveson to an exclusive agreement. In the company’s first-e[...] Sep 09 - WWE issued the following: GABLE STEVESON SIGNS WITH WWE WWE signs Olympic gold medalist and reigning NCAA wrestling champion Gable Steveson to an exclusive agreement. In the company’s first-e[...]

AEW Announces Universal Studios TV Taping Details

AEW has announced their first-ever taping at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida will take place this coming Saturday, September 11 at Soundstage 19. It is believed the company will only take DARK e[...] Sep 09 - AEW has announced their first-ever taping at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida will take place this coming Saturday, September 11 at Soundstage 19. It is believed the company will only take DARK e[...]

WWE NXT See A Viewership Drop From Last Week

The viewership for Tuesday's WWE NXT are in there was a drop in viewers. NXT on USA Network this week pulled in 601,000 live viewers, which is down from the 717,000 viewers a week ago, both were tape[...] Sep 09 - The viewership for Tuesday's WWE NXT are in there was a drop in viewers. NXT on USA Network this week pulled in 601,000 live viewers, which is down from the 717,000 viewers a week ago, both were tape[...]

GM Mode Is Making A Comeback In WWE 2K22

GM Mode is set to make a return in WWE 2K22! The GM Mode in WWE games was first introduced during the Smackdown Vs Raw 2006 on Playstation 2, it allowed the player to take on the role of General Mana[...] Sep 09 - GM Mode is set to make a return in WWE 2K22! The GM Mode in WWE games was first introduced during the Smackdown Vs Raw 2006 on Playstation 2, it allowed the player to take on the role of General Mana[...]

Deonna Purrazzo: "F*** NXT. I hate that place. They didn't use me."

Current IMPACT Knockouts Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, where she discussed her time in NXT. “At the time, I [...] Sep 09 - Current IMPACT Knockouts Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, where she discussed her time in NXT. “At the time, I [...]

Jake Atlas Goes In-Depth On COVID-19 Diagnosis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected so much of the ongoing history of professional wrestling we're currently living, and perhaps nobody knows that better than former WWE Superstar Jake Atlas. Atlas wa[...] Sep 09 - The COVID-19 pandemic has affected so much of the ongoing history of professional wrestling we're currently living, and perhaps nobody knows that better than former WWE Superstar Jake Atlas. Atlas wa[...]

Doudrop Says She Would Have Loved An NXT Run

While many wrestlers dream of being called up to the main WWE roster, not all of them want to start there. Doudrop is one of those very stars, who wishes she could have had a stint in WWE's NXT brand[...] Sep 09 - While many wrestlers dream of being called up to the main WWE roster, not all of them want to start there. Doudrop is one of those very stars, who wishes she could have had a stint in WWE's NXT brand[...]

Kevin Owens Is Reportedly One Of The Least-Scripted Superstars In WWE

We previously reported that Kevin Owens WWE contract expires in January of 2022 and it has since been revealed that the exact date will be January 31. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave[...] Sep 09 - We previously reported that Kevin Owens WWE contract expires in January of 2022 and it has since been revealed that the exact date will be January 31. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave[...]

Jeff Jarrett Reveals Why Monty Brown Never Won TNA World Championship

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett talked about Monty Brown on his latest My World podcast and was asked about why Monty Brown never won NWA Title in TNA Wrestling despite his popularity at the time. "Ha[...] Sep 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett talked about Monty Brown on his latest My World podcast and was asked about why Monty Brown never won NWA Title in TNA Wrestling despite his popularity at the time. "Ha[...]