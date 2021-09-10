WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Tony Khan Comments On Lio Rush Possibly Returning To AEW
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 10, 2021
Lio Rush, who made his surprise AEW debut at the Double or Nothing PPV back in May, announced his retirement from wrestling shortly after the event to the surprise of many.
Rush has not backtracked on that retirement and is back in the ring.
AEW President Tony Khan commented on Rush possibly returning to AEW.
I see a lot of tweets talking about Lio Rush today. Coincidentally, I’ve been talking to @TheLionelGreen a lot recently about returning to @AEW, and it feels like something that could happen in the near future.
