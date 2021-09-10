Paul Heyman Comments On Tonight's Roman Reigns Confrontation With Brock Lesnar

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

WWE returns home to Madison Square Garden tonight for Friday Night SmackDown with fans ready for the advertised confrontation between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Roman Reigns’ counsel, and former advocate of Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman had the following to say to Sports Illustrated regarding what will go down:

!You can expect history to play out in front of your very eyes on SmackDown. It’s going to happen as Brock Lesnar returns to television for the first time in 18 months. He obviously wants to make an impact in doing so, and we’ll see whether that impact is at the expense of the ‘Tribal Chief,’ the most dominant champion in the history of WWE, Roman Reigns. That’s the history we’ll see play out on Friday.!