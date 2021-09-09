Beth Phoenix On What Fans Can Expect From The Revamped WWE NXT Brand

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was a guest on WWE’s The Bump this week during which she discussed the upcoming revamp for NXT TV which begins on Setember 14. Check out the highlights below...

Phoenix on the NXT rebrand:

“Oh, I’m so excited! I mean, new beginnings. The thing is, I feel like everybody is a little bit tentative about change,” Beth Phoenix acknowledged about fans’ reservations towards NXT’s brand-new approach. “Like, what’s going to happen? Is this not going to be the NXT we know and love?” But that’s not the case at all. We’re leveling up as a brand.”

On what fans can expect:

“We’re going to see new faces, new talent, new excitement, new opportunities. Opportunities can beget new, incredible experiences and new matches, new lineups. I feel like our audience is going to be very pleased with the direction that NXT is headed.”