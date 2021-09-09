AEW Dynamite Delivers Huge 1.3 Million Viewers Following All Out 2021

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

Wrestlenomics is reporting the September 8, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite pulled in an overnight average of 1.3 million viewers.

This post-All Out edition of the show featured Jon Moxley vs Minoru Suzuki in the main event, as well as the Dynamite debuts of Ruby Soho, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson. CM Punk was also featured on the broadcast.

The viewership was up on last week's 1,047,000 viewers.

They also scored a 0.53 in the key 18-49 demographic, again up on last week's 0.38.

