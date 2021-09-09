Jeff Hardy Comments On WWE Including Him In The 24/7 Title Segment On RAW

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

During an interview with Wrestling Inside The Ropes podcast, Jeff Hardy commented on being booked in a 24/7 Title segment during Monday's RAW which angered many on social media and caused him to trend on Twitter.

“Monday night in Miami, that’s just what I felt like doing, that’s what I had to do. I was in the chase for the 24/7 Title and it just didn’t work out man. It’s one of those things man, I show up to work and do what they need me to do and move on. That’s in the past and this Monday is the future so I’m super excited.”

Hardy on possibly moving to SmackDown:

“You know, the tribal chief is so strong,” Hardy said. “So that’s definitely a dream match, the dream match I have before my career is over, because I’ve never been in the ring and went head-to-head with Roman Reigns, ever. So that’s on my bucket list for sure, and I think it could be a very beautiful encounter.”