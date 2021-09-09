WWE NXT See A Viewership Drop From Last Week

The show landed #31 in the top 150 shows on cable for that night.

The 2-hour broadcast scored a 0.14 rating for the key 18-49 demographic, down on last week's 017.

NXT on USA Network this week pulled in 601,000 live viewers, which is down from the 717,000 viewers a week ago, both were taped episodes.

The viewership for Tuesday's WWE NXT are in there was a drop in viewers.

Booker T Agrees With Mick Foley That WWE Currently Has A Problem

During his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T touched upon Mick Foley's recent criticisms of WWE and said he agrees with him on everything and WWE needs to get their 'a** in gear' for AE[...] Sep 09 - During his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T touched upon Mick Foley's recent criticisms of WWE and said he agrees with him on everything and WWE needs to get their 'a** in gear' for AE[...]

Beth Phoenix On What Fans Can Expect From The Revamped WWE NXT Brand

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was a guest on WWE’s The Bump this week during which she discussed the upcoming revamp for NXT TV which begins on Setember 14. Check out the highlights below... P[...] Sep 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was a guest on WWE’s The Bump this week during which she discussed the upcoming revamp for NXT TV which begins on Setember 14. Check out the highlights below... P[...]

AEW Dynamite Delivers Huge 1.3 Million Viewers Following All Out 2021

Wrestlenomics is reporting the September 8, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite pulled in an overnight average of 1.3 million viewers. This post-All Out edition of the show featured Jon Moxley vs Mino[...] Sep 09 - Wrestlenomics is reporting the September 8, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite pulled in an overnight average of 1.3 million viewers. This post-All Out edition of the show featured Jon Moxley vs Mino[...]

Renee Paquette Set To Host New MMA Show On Sirius XM

Renee Paquette has landed herself a new hosting role. The former WWE broadcaster revealed she will be teaming up with UFC fighter Miesha Tate to host a new show about mixed martial arts (MMA). The n[...] Sep 09 - Renee Paquette has landed herself a new hosting role. The former WWE broadcaster revealed she will be teaming up with UFC fighter Miesha Tate to host a new show about mixed martial arts (MMA). The n[...]

Update On Dates For The Upcoming WWE Draft

Andrew Zarian said on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that WWE has decided on October 1st and October 4th for the 2021 WWE Draft. Her said: "Friday night SmackDown gets the Draft on t[...] Sep 09 - Andrew Zarian said on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that WWE has decided on October 1st and October 4th for the 2021 WWE Draft. Her said: "Friday night SmackDown gets the Draft on t[...]

Jeff Hardy Comments On WWE Including Him In The 24/7 Title Segment On RAW

During an interview with Wrestling Inside The Ropes podcast, Jeff Hardy commented on being booked in a 24/7 Title segment during Monday's RAW which angered many on social media and caused him to trend[...] Sep 09 - During an interview with Wrestling Inside The Ropes podcast, Jeff Hardy commented on being booked in a 24/7 Title segment during Monday's RAW which angered many on social media and caused him to trend[...]

WWE Officially Announces Gable Steveson Signing

WWE issued the following: GABLE STEVESON SIGNS WITH WWE WWE signs Olympic gold medalist and reigning NCAA wrestling champion Gable Steveson to an exclusive agreement. In the company’s first-e[...] Sep 09 - WWE issued the following: GABLE STEVESON SIGNS WITH WWE WWE signs Olympic gold medalist and reigning NCAA wrestling champion Gable Steveson to an exclusive agreement. In the company’s first-e[...]

AEW Announces Universal Studios TV Taping Details

AEW has announced their first-ever taping at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida will take place this coming Saturday, September 11 at Soundstage 19. It is believed the company will only take DARK e[...] Sep 09 - AEW has announced their first-ever taping at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida will take place this coming Saturday, September 11 at Soundstage 19. It is believed the company will only take DARK e[...]

GM Mode Is Making A Comeback In WWE 2K22

GM Mode is set to make a return in WWE 2K22! The GM Mode in WWE games was first introduced during the Smackdown Vs Raw 2006 on Playstation 2, it allowed the player to take on the role of General Mana[...] Sep 09 - GM Mode is set to make a return in WWE 2K22! The GM Mode in WWE games was first introduced during the Smackdown Vs Raw 2006 on Playstation 2, it allowed the player to take on the role of General Mana[...]

Deonna Purrazzo: "F*** NXT. I hate that place. They didn't use me."

Current IMPACT Knockouts Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, where she discussed her time in NXT. “At the time, I [...] Sep 09 - Current IMPACT Knockouts Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, where she discussed her time in NXT. “At the time, I [...]

Jake Atlas Goes In-Depth On COVID-19 Diagnosis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected so much of the ongoing history of professional wrestling we're currently living, and perhaps nobody knows that better than former WWE Superstar Jake Atlas. Atlas wa[...] Sep 09 - The COVID-19 pandemic has affected so much of the ongoing history of professional wrestling we're currently living, and perhaps nobody knows that better than former WWE Superstar Jake Atlas. Atlas wa[...]

Doudrop Says She Would Have Loved An NXT Run

While many wrestlers dream of being called up to the main WWE roster, not all of them want to start there. Doudrop is one of those very stars, who wishes she could have had a stint in WWE's NXT brand[...] Sep 09 - While many wrestlers dream of being called up to the main WWE roster, not all of them want to start there. Doudrop is one of those very stars, who wishes she could have had a stint in WWE's NXT brand[...]

Kevin Owens Is Reportedly One Of The Least-Scripted Superstars In WWE

We previously reported that Kevin Owens WWE contract expires in January of 2022 and it has since been revealed that the exact date will be January 31. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave[...] Sep 09 - We previously reported that Kevin Owens WWE contract expires in January of 2022 and it has since been revealed that the exact date will be January 31. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave[...]

Jeff Jarrett Reveals Why Monty Brown Never Won TNA World Championship

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett talked about Monty Brown on his latest My World podcast and was asked about why Monty Brown never won NWA Title in TNA Wrestling despite his popularity at the time. "Ha[...] Sep 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett talked about Monty Brown on his latest My World podcast and was asked about why Monty Brown never won NWA Title in TNA Wrestling despite his popularity at the time. "Ha[...]

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage (9/10)

AEW taped his week’s episode of AEW Rampage prior to Dynamite. You can check out the results for the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc: - Andrade beat PAC via pinfall in a great, long back [...] Sep 09 - AEW taped his week’s episode of AEW Rampage prior to Dynamite. You can check out the results for the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc: - Andrade beat PAC via pinfall in a great, long back [...]

Big Backstage Update On What WWE Offered Bryan Danielson To Stay

Dave Meltzer has revealed more details regarding Bryan Danielson’s decision to leave WWE and sign with AEW. As seen during this past Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, Danielson made his much-an[...] Sep 09 - Dave Meltzer has revealed more details regarding Bryan Danielson’s decision to leave WWE and sign with AEW. As seen during this past Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, Danielson made his much-an[...]

WWE Wanted To Change Adam Cole's Ring Name, Make Him A Manager

Adam Cole had a big decision to make recently, should he stay with WWE or depart for AEW. As we now know Cole decided on the latter and made his surprise debut at this past Sunday's AEW All Out. [...] Sep 09 - Adam Cole had a big decision to make recently, should he stay with WWE or depart for AEW. As we now know Cole decided on the latter and made his surprise debut at this past Sunday's AEW All Out. [...]

AEW Dynamite Results (September 8th 2021)

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means. The fall out from All out edition of AEW Dynamite is finally here and this should be a good one. Live from the home of Jon Moxley, Cincinnati, Ohio, he an[...] Sep 08 - It's Wednesday, and you know what that means. The fall out from All out edition of AEW Dynamite is finally here and this should be a good one. Live from the home of Jon Moxley, Cincinnati, Ohio, he an[...]

Cody Rhodes Returns At AEW Grand Slam

Cody Rhodes' return was announced on AEW Dynamite tonight. With no advance warning, we got told that at AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 22nd, he'll be coming back to face Malakai B[...] Sep 08 - Cody Rhodes' return was announced on AEW Dynamite tonight. With no advance warning, we got told that at AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 22nd, he'll be coming back to face Malakai B[...]

Adam Cole To Have Debut Match Next Week On Dynamite

Adam Cole will have a match next week on Dynamite as he revealed the fact himself on Tonight's AEW Dynamite from Cincinnati, Ohio. Cole didn't reveal his opponent but was later set upon by Jungle Boy[...] Sep 08 - Adam Cole will have a match next week on Dynamite as he revealed the fact himself on Tonight's AEW Dynamite from Cincinnati, Ohio. Cole didn't reveal his opponent but was later set upon by Jungle Boy[...]

CM Punks Next Opponents Teased

CM Punk cut a promo on AEW Dynamite tonight but was interrupted by Taz who is on commentary tonight. Taz and Punk went back and forth and it seems as though we're heading towards a CM Punk vs Team Ta[...] Sep 08 - CM Punk cut a promo on AEW Dynamite tonight but was interrupted by Taz who is on commentary tonight. Taz and Punk went back and forth and it seems as though we're heading towards a CM Punk vs Team Ta[...]

Jaxson Ryker Wants A Shot At The WWE Championship

Jaxson Ryker was last seen on WWE RAW on July 19, 2021, and has since been competing on WWE Main Event. The big man now wants a shot at Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship. On Tuesday, Ryker retweeted [...] Sep 08 - Jaxson Ryker was last seen on WWE RAW on July 19, 2021, and has since been competing on WWE Main Event. The big man now wants a shot at Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship. On Tuesday, Ryker retweeted [...]

Tony Khan Talks More About Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson Signing With AEW

During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view and also more about the signing of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson. “This show [...] Sep 08 - During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view and also more about the signing of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson. “This show [...]