GM Mode Is Making A Comeback In WWE 2K22

GM Mode is set to make a return in WWE 2K22!

The GM Mode in WWE games was first introduced during the Smackdown Vs Raw 2006 on Playstation 2, it allowed the player to take on the role of General Manager for either the SmackDown! or Raw brand.

It lasted until the 2008 edition of the game, except the GM mode was renamed 24/7 mode, and then replaced in subsequent games with Road to WrestleMania Mode and then later Universe Mode.

The GM mode has been one of the most requested games modes since it was removed over a decade ago.

Mike Straw, managing editor of Sports Gamers Online, revealed the news today, noting a source told the website that the mode is "a top priority" for the game which has been delayed until March 2022.