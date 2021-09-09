WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

 

GM Mode Is Making A Comeback In WWE 2K22

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 09, 2021

GM Mode Is Making A Comeback In WWE 2K22

GM Mode is set to make a return in WWE 2K22!

The GM Mode in WWE games was first introduced during the Smackdown Vs Raw 2006 on Playstation 2, it allowed the player to take on the role of General Manager for either the SmackDown! or Raw brand.

It lasted until the 2008 edition of the game, except the GM mode was renamed 24/7 mode, and then replaced in subsequent games with Road to WrestleMania Mode and then later Universe Mode.

The GM mode has been one of the most requested games modes since it was removed over a decade ago.

Mike Straw, managing editor of Sports Gamers Online, revealed the news today, noting a source told the website that the mode is "a top priority" for the game which has been delayed until March 2022.

Source: sportsgamersonline.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #wwe2k22 #wwe games
https://wrestlr.me/70405/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Sep 09
Booker T Agrees With Mick Foley That WWE Currently Has A Problem
During his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T touched upon Mick Foley's recent criticisms of WWE and said he agrees with him on everythi[...]
Sep 09 - During his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T touched upon Mick Foley's recent criticisms of WWE and said he agrees with him on everythi[...]
Sep 09
Beth Phoenix On What Fans Can Expect From The Revamped WWE NXT Brand
WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was a guest on WWE’s The Bump this week during which she discussed the upcoming revamp for NXT TV which begins on[...]
Sep 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix was a guest on WWE’s The Bump this week during which she discussed the upcoming revamp for NXT TV which begins on[...]
Sep 09
AEW Dynamite Delivers Huge 1.3 Million Viewers Following All Out 2021
Wrestlenomics is reporting the September 8, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite pulled in an overnight average of 1.3 million viewers.  This post-All O[...]
Sep 09 - Wrestlenomics is reporting the September 8, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite pulled in an overnight average of 1.3 million viewers.  This post-All O[...]
Sep 09
Renee Paquette Set To Host New MMA Show On Sirius XM
Renee Paquette has landed herself a new hosting role. The former WWE broadcaster revealed she will be teaming up with UFC fighter Miesha Tate to host[...]
Sep 09 - Renee Paquette has landed herself a new hosting role. The former WWE broadcaster revealed she will be teaming up with UFC fighter Miesha Tate to host[...]
Sep 09
Update On Dates For The Upcoming WWE Draft
Andrew Zarian said on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that WWE has decided on October 1st and October 4th for the 2021 WWE Draft. Her [...]
Sep 09 - Andrew Zarian said on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that WWE has decided on October 1st and October 4th for the 2021 WWE Draft. Her [...]
Sep 09
Jeff Hardy Comments On WWE Including Him In The 24/7 Title Segment On RAW
During an interview with Wrestling Inside The Ropes podcast, Jeff Hardy commented on being booked in a 24/7 Title segment during Monday's RAW which an[...]
Sep 09 - During an interview with Wrestling Inside The Ropes podcast, Jeff Hardy commented on being booked in a 24/7 Title segment during Monday's RAW which an[...]
Sep 09
WWE Officially Announces Gable Steveson Signing
WWE issued the following: GABLE STEVESON SIGNS WITH WWE WWE signs Olympic gold medalist and reigning NCAA wrestling champion Gable Steveson to an ex[...]
Sep 09 - WWE issued the following: GABLE STEVESON SIGNS WITH WWE WWE signs Olympic gold medalist and reigning NCAA wrestling champion Gable Steveson to an ex[...]
Sep 09
AEW Announces Universal Studios TV Taping Details
AEW has announced their first-ever taping at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida will take place this coming Saturday, September 11 at Soundstage 19[...]
Sep 09 - AEW has announced their first-ever taping at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida will take place this coming Saturday, September 11 at Soundstage 19[...]
Sep 09
WWE NXT See A Viewership Drop From Last Week
The viewership for Tuesday's WWE NXT are in there was a drop in viewers. NXT on USA Network this week pulled in 601,000 live viewers, which is down f[...]
Sep 09 - The viewership for Tuesday's WWE NXT are in there was a drop in viewers. NXT on USA Network this week pulled in 601,000 live viewers, which is down f[...]
Sep 09
GM Mode Is Making A Comeback In WWE 2K22
GM Mode is set to make a return in WWE 2K22! The GM Mode in WWE games was first introduced during the Smackdown Vs Raw 2006 on Playstation 2, it allo[...]
Sep 09 - GM Mode is set to make a return in WWE 2K22! The GM Mode in WWE games was first introduced during the Smackdown Vs Raw 2006 on Playstation 2, it allo[...]
Sep 09
Deonna Purrazzo: "F*** NXT. I hate that place. They didn't use me."
Current IMPACT Knockouts Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, where she di[...]
Sep 09 - Current IMPACT Knockouts Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, where she di[...]

Sep 09
Jake Atlas Goes In-Depth On COVID-19 Diagnosis
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected so much of the ongoing history of professional wrestling we're currently living, and perhaps nobody knows that bett[...]
Sep 09 - The COVID-19 pandemic has affected so much of the ongoing history of professional wrestling we're currently living, and perhaps nobody knows that bett[...]
Sep 09
Doudrop Says She Would Have Loved An NXT Run
While many wrestlers dream of being called up to the main WWE roster, not all of them want to start there. Doudrop is one of those very stars, who wi[...]
Sep 09 - While many wrestlers dream of being called up to the main WWE roster, not all of them want to start there. Doudrop is one of those very stars, who wi[...]
Sep 09
Kevin Owens Is Reportedly One Of The Least-Scripted Superstars In WWE
We previously reported that Kevin Owens WWE contract expires in January of 2022 and it has since been revealed that the exact date will be January 31.[...]
Sep 09 - We previously reported that Kevin Owens WWE contract expires in January of 2022 and it has since been revealed that the exact date will be January 31.[...]
Sep 09
Jeff Jarrett Reveals Why Monty Brown Never Won TNA World Championship
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett talked about Monty Brown on his latest My World podcast and was asked about why Monty Brown never won NWA Title in TNA [...]
Sep 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett talked about Monty Brown on his latest My World podcast and was asked about why Monty Brown never won NWA Title in TNA [...]
Sep 09
SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage (9/10)
AEW taped his week’s episode of AEW Rampage prior to Dynamite. You can check out the results for the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc: - A[...]
Sep 09 - AEW taped his week’s episode of AEW Rampage prior to Dynamite. You can check out the results for the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc: - A[...]
Sep 09
Big Backstage Update On What WWE Offered Bryan Danielson To Stay
Dave Meltzer has revealed more details regarding Bryan Danielson’s decision to leave WWE and sign with AEW. As seen during this past Sunday's AE[...]
Sep 09 - Dave Meltzer has revealed more details regarding Bryan Danielson’s decision to leave WWE and sign with AEW. As seen during this past Sunday's AE[...]
Sep 09
WWE Wanted To Change Adam Cole's Ring Name, Make Him A Manager
Adam Cole had a big decision to make recently, should he stay with WWE or depart for AEW. As we now know Cole decided on the latter and made his [...]
Sep 09 - Adam Cole had a big decision to make recently, should he stay with WWE or depart for AEW. As we now know Cole decided on the latter and made his [...]
Sep 08
AEW Dynamite Results (September 8th 2021)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means. The fall out from All out edition of AEW Dynamite is finally here and this should be a good one. Live fr[...]
Sep 08 - It's Wednesday, and you know what that means. The fall out from All out edition of AEW Dynamite is finally here and this should be a good one. Live fr[...]
Sep 08
Cody Rhodes Returns At AEW Grand Slam
Cody Rhodes' return was announced on AEW Dynamite tonight. With no advance warning, we got told that at AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sept[...]
Sep 08 - Cody Rhodes' return was announced on AEW Dynamite tonight. With no advance warning, we got told that at AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sept[...]
Sep 08
Adam Cole To Have Debut Match Next Week On Dynamite
Adam Cole will have a match next week on Dynamite as he revealed the fact himself on Tonight's AEW Dynamite from Cincinnati, Ohio. Cole didn't reveal[...]
Sep 08 - Adam Cole will have a match next week on Dynamite as he revealed the fact himself on Tonight's AEW Dynamite from Cincinnati, Ohio. Cole didn't reveal[...]
Sep 08
CM Punks Next Opponents Teased
CM Punk cut a promo on AEW Dynamite tonight but was interrupted by Taz who is on commentary tonight. Taz and Punk went back and forth and it seems as[...]
Sep 08 - CM Punk cut a promo on AEW Dynamite tonight but was interrupted by Taz who is on commentary tonight. Taz and Punk went back and forth and it seems as[...]
Sep 08
Jaxson Ryker Wants A Shot At The WWE Championship
Jaxson Ryker was last seen on WWE RAW on July 19, 2021, and has since been competing on WWE Main Event. The big man now wants a shot at Bobby Lashley[...]
Sep 08 - Jaxson Ryker was last seen on WWE RAW on July 19, 2021, and has since been competing on WWE Main Event. The big man now wants a shot at Bobby Lashley[...]
Sep 08
Tony Khan Talks More About Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson Signing With AEW
During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view and also more about the signing of[...]
Sep 08 - During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view and also more about the signing of[...]
Sep 08
Former WWE Superstars Says He Requested Release Before WWE Let Him Go
Former NXT Star Jake Atlas has revealed he asked to be let go from WWE before they actually released him from his contract. Atlas revealed the news d[...]
Sep 08 - Former NXT Star Jake Atlas has revealed he asked to be let go from WWE before they actually released him from his contract. Atlas revealed the news d[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π