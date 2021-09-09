WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

 

Deonna Purrazzo: "F*** NXT. I hate that place. They didn't use me."

Posted By: Joe West on Sep 09, 2021

Deonna Purrazzo: "F*** NXT. I hate that place. They didn't use me."

Current IMPACT Knockouts Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, where she discussed her time in NXT.

“At the time, I was in a bit of a weird space because I didn’t really know what options I had or did I even want to wrestle anymore. I was personally in a really weird space. Madison Rayne is one of my best friends. She’s kind of made her entire career at Impact. She was agenting at Impact at the time. The whole time I was in NXT and not happy, she knew. She said, ‘I will help you do whatever you want to do when and if you decide to leave.’ Then when I was released, she was the first person who said, ‘Here is Scott D’Amore, who is the head of everything at Impact, here’s his contact number. He’s going to call you in the next few days.’ I didn’t have a choice. She said, ‘You’re coming.’ Once he and I got to talking, it seemed like this was the place that I could explore myself because I was in that weird space. I was trying ideas in NXT and no one was understanding. I was frustrated. When I sent them (Impact) everything I already pitched elsewhere, they were like, ‘We love this. This is what we want to do. If you are ready to do it, we can have you right after your 30 days are up.’ It was the perfect storm that the timing was right. Everything I wanted to try, and explore, and see if it really worked, they were willing to let me do. I knew so many people there, and I was welcomed right away. Right off the bat, it was like, ok, this feels like a really great home.”

She continued.

“I was emotionally drained from wrestling. That environment and that system really didn’t work for me as a person. I was like, this is such bullsh*t. This is not what I love about wrestling. This is not even wrestling. I come to work and no one has valued me for any of my literal life accomplishments before I got here. What is this worth? What have I done with my life? Was it even worth it up until this point? When I was fired, I had contemplated going back to school. I immediately sent in applications to different schools that were online and I was like, maybe I will just be a normal person again. I was in school before wrestling became full-time for exercise science. That was really hard because I didn’t have the time to dedicate the time to studying and I was teaching full time. History has always been my first love. It comes naturally, it’s fun for me, and that’s who I am. I’m a huge history buff. When I was released in May, I was like, ok, I’m going to go to school and I’m going to be a history teacher maybe. Now I’m about a year out from my bachelor’s, but it was like, how do I want to identify myself outside of wrestling? Are there things I can love outside of this as much as I love wrestling because I don’t know that I love it anymore. It wasn’t even just wrestling, it was, I don’t even know that I love me anymore. Like, who am I?”

But this negative outlook spun around, and now Purrazzo has rediscovered her love of wrestling.

“I think it was Slammiversary 2020. I wrestled Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship. That match is probably my favorite match of my career up until this point because I went out and said, ‘F*ck NXT. I hate that place. They didn’t use me. I had so much potential.’ Now it was up to me to live up to that. I put such a huge target on my back and I feel like Slammiversary solidified for me what I thought I could do, who I thought I was, and I was that person that night. Obviously, it wasn’t just me, it was Jordynne helping me be that person. I feel like we have such great chemistry. We are such great friends, and we were really able to make the most of me winning that night. That is what helped make me a star.”

The official Tweet promoting Purrazzo's appearance can be found here:

Source: wrestlingnews.co
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #nxt #deonna purrazzo
https://wrestlr.me/70404/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Sep 09
WWE NXT See A Viewership Drop From Last Week
The viewership for Tuesday's WWE NXT are in there was a drop in viewers. NXT on USA Network this week pulled in 601,000 live viewers, which is down f[...]
Sep 09 - The viewership for Tuesday's WWE NXT are in there was a drop in viewers. NXT on USA Network this week pulled in 601,000 live viewers, which is down f[...]
Sep 09
GM Mode Is Making A Comeback In WWE 2K22
GM Mode is set to make a return in WWE 2K22! The GM Mode in WWE games was first introduced during the Smackdown Vs Raw 2006 on Playstation 2, it allo[...]
Sep 09 - GM Mode is set to make a return in WWE 2K22! The GM Mode in WWE games was first introduced during the Smackdown Vs Raw 2006 on Playstation 2, it allo[...]
Sep 09
Deonna Purrazzo: "F*** NXT. I hate that place. They didn't use me."
Current IMPACT Knockouts Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, where she di[...]
Sep 09 - Current IMPACT Knockouts Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, where she di[...]
Sep 09
Jake Atlas Goes In-Depth On COVID-19 Diagnosis
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected so much of the ongoing history of professional wrestling we're currently living, and perhaps nobody knows that bett[...]
Sep 09 - The COVID-19 pandemic has affected so much of the ongoing history of professional wrestling we're currently living, and perhaps nobody knows that bett[...]
Sep 09
Doudrop Says She Would Have Loved An NXT Run
While many wrestlers dream of being called up to the main WWE roster, not all of them want to start there. Doudrop is one of those very stars, who wi[...]
Sep 09 - While many wrestlers dream of being called up to the main WWE roster, not all of them want to start there. Doudrop is one of those very stars, who wi[...]
Sep 09
Kevin Owens Is Reportedly One Of The Least-Scripted Superstars In WWE
We previously reported that Kevin Owens WWE contract expires in January of 2022 and it has since been revealed that the exact date will be January 31.[...]
Sep 09 - We previously reported that Kevin Owens WWE contract expires in January of 2022 and it has since been revealed that the exact date will be January 31.[...]
Sep 09
Jeff Jarrett Reveals Why Monty Brown Never Won TNA World Championship
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett talked about Monty Brown on his latest My World podcast and was asked about why Monty Brown never won NWA Title in TNA [...]
Sep 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett talked about Monty Brown on his latest My World podcast and was asked about why Monty Brown never won NWA Title in TNA [...]
Sep 09
SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage (9/10)
AEW taped his week’s episode of AEW Rampage prior to Dynamite. You can check out the results for the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc: - A[...]
Sep 09 - AEW taped his week’s episode of AEW Rampage prior to Dynamite. You can check out the results for the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc: - A[...]
Sep 09
Big Backstage Update On What WWE Offered Bryan Danielson To Stay
Dave Meltzer has revealed more details regarding Bryan Danielson’s decision to leave WWE and sign with AEW. As seen during this past Sunday's AE[...]
Sep 09 - Dave Meltzer has revealed more details regarding Bryan Danielson’s decision to leave WWE and sign with AEW. As seen during this past Sunday's AE[...]
Sep 09
WWE Wanted To Change Adam Cole's Ring Name, Make Him A Manager
Adam Cole had a big decision to make recently, should he stay with WWE or depart for AEW. As we now know Cole decided on the latter and made his [...]
Sep 09 - Adam Cole had a big decision to make recently, should he stay with WWE or depart for AEW. As we now know Cole decided on the latter and made his [...]
Sep 08
AEW Dynamite Results (September 8th 2021)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means. The fall out from All out edition of AEW Dynamite is finally here and this should be a good one. Live fr[...]
Sep 08 - It's Wednesday, and you know what that means. The fall out from All out edition of AEW Dynamite is finally here and this should be a good one. Live fr[...]

Sep 08
Cody Rhodes Returns At AEW Grand Slam
Cody Rhodes' return was announced on AEW Dynamite tonight. With no advance warning, we got told that at AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sept[...]
Sep 08 - Cody Rhodes' return was announced on AEW Dynamite tonight. With no advance warning, we got told that at AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sept[...]
Sep 08
Adam Cole To Have Debut Match Next Week On Dynamite
Adam Cole will have a match next week on Dynamite as he revealed the fact himself on Tonight's AEW Dynamite from Cincinnati, Ohio. Cole didn't reveal[...]
Sep 08 - Adam Cole will have a match next week on Dynamite as he revealed the fact himself on Tonight's AEW Dynamite from Cincinnati, Ohio. Cole didn't reveal[...]
Sep 08
CM Punks Next Opponents Teased
CM Punk cut a promo on AEW Dynamite tonight but was interrupted by Taz who is on commentary tonight. Taz and Punk went back and forth and it seems as[...]
Sep 08 - CM Punk cut a promo on AEW Dynamite tonight but was interrupted by Taz who is on commentary tonight. Taz and Punk went back and forth and it seems as[...]
Sep 08
Jaxson Ryker Wants A Shot At The WWE Championship
Jaxson Ryker was last seen on WWE RAW on July 19, 2021, and has since been competing on WWE Main Event. The big man now wants a shot at Bobby Lashley[...]
Sep 08 - Jaxson Ryker was last seen on WWE RAW on July 19, 2021, and has since been competing on WWE Main Event. The big man now wants a shot at Bobby Lashley[...]
Sep 08
Tony Khan Talks More About Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson Signing With AEW
During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view and also more about the signing of[...]
Sep 08 - During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view and also more about the signing of[...]
Sep 08
Former WWE Superstars Says He Requested Release Before WWE Let Him Go
Former NXT Star Jake Atlas has revealed he asked to be let go from WWE before they actually released him from his contract. Atlas revealed the news d[...]
Sep 08 - Former NXT Star Jake Atlas has revealed he asked to be let go from WWE before they actually released him from his contract. Atlas revealed the news d[...]
Sep 08
WWE RAW Viewership Down For Labor Day Episode
Showbuzz Daily has revealed the overnight ratings for Monday’s edition of WWE RAW on USA Network This week’s show dropped in viewership f[...]
Sep 08 - Showbuzz Daily has revealed the overnight ratings for Monday’s edition of WWE RAW on USA Network This week’s show dropped in viewership f[...]
Sep 08
Triple H Suffers A 'Cardiac Event', Underwent Surgery Recently
WWE is reporting on their official website that WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H (Paul Levesque) suffer[...]
Sep 08 - WWE is reporting on their official website that WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H (Paul Levesque) suffer[...]
Sep 08
Rivera (Danny Limelight) Has Signed Deal With MLW
MLW issued the following: 5150’s Rivera signs with MLW The “Radioactive Papi” Danny Rivera has inked a deal to stay major league f[...]
Sep 08 - MLW issued the following: 5150’s Rivera signs with MLW The “Radioactive Papi” Danny Rivera has inked a deal to stay major league f[...]
Sep 08
Jon Moxley Believes Vince McMahon Would Think AEW Is 'Garbage'
During a recent interview on Cincy 360 with Tony Pike, AEW star Jon Moxley was asked to share his thoughts on how he thinks Vince McMahon would react [...]
Sep 08 - During a recent interview on Cincy 360 with Tony Pike, AEW star Jon Moxley was asked to share his thoughts on how he thinks Vince McMahon would react [...]
Sep 08
Kushida Reveals He and Wife Tested Positive For COVID-19
In a video on his official Instagram page, WWE NXT cruiserweight champion Kushida confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 as did a number o[...]
Sep 08 - In a video on his official Instagram page, WWE NXT cruiserweight champion Kushida confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 as did a number o[...]
Sep 08
WATCH: Gameplay Footage From Upcoming AEW Video Game Revealed
AEW Games has revealed new gameplay footage from their upcoming AEW console video game which is currently in development. In the video Aubrey Edwards[...]
Sep 08 - AEW Games has revealed new gameplay footage from their upcoming AEW console video game which is currently in development. In the video Aubrey Edwards[...]
Sep 08
Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling Set To Air In Nearly 50 Television Markets
Booker T announced the following big news for his Reality of Wrestling promotion: Reality of Wrestling Takes Over Television Starting September 18th [...]
Sep 08 - Booker T announced the following big news for his Reality of Wrestling promotion: Reality of Wrestling Takes Over Television Starting September 18th [...]
Sep 08
Mick Foley Speaks Out Further On His Criticisms Of WWE
WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was interviewed on Sean Waltman’s "Pro Wrestling 4 Life" podcast to promote his upcoming one-man show tour. During[...]
Sep 08 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was interviewed on Sean Waltman’s "Pro Wrestling 4 Life" podcast to promote his upcoming one-man show tour. During[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π