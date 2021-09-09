Jake Atlas Goes In-Depth On COVID-19 Diagnosis

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected so much of the ongoing history of professional wrestling we're currently living, and perhaps nobody knows that better than former WWE Superstar Jake Atlas.
Atlas was interviewed by Instinct Culture, where he opened up about what it was like to test positive for the virus.
"I personally don’t think that I was ready for such a big shift in my career, I didn’t know how to handle pressure well, I still don’t think I know how to handle pressure well but that’s something I have to cope with. The first year was magnificent but it was also a very weird year because a pandemic happened. I got Covid around June. That was something I stayed silent on and no one really knew until now. That really affected me, I got really really sick, it affected my lungs, I still feel like it’s affecting me, not like other people who have had complications, but you can definitely feel different, at least I do after getting it. So I started to put pressure on my own performances, and kinda just started seeing myself kinda flee away from the wrestler that I was.
I feel like in 2019 I was on such a high… It was just an immense amount of pressure, constantly being reminded by the fans that I shouldn’t have gone to WWE, always being told something about what I should have done. It really got to me mentally, then I didn’t feel satisfied with what I did, and I also didn’t feel like I was myself… I started training with Roderick Strong weekly, and I trained with him for about 6 months, one of the most positive influences in my career so far. Roderick Strong told me about different avenues that I could take to kinda better my mental health. WWE does provide many things, they provide therapy and counseling and they cover it and they encourage you to take it. I remember saying ‘I need to do this or it’s gonna get ugly.’ Up until March of this year, from March of 2020, which was only 3 months into starting there to March 2021 is when I just had a mental breakdown almost every day.
There are days when I would just cry, it was just an immense amount of pressure again that I would put on myself. I just didn’t feel like I was breaking out or being myself or getting people to get behind me. I didn’t feel like I was offering anything authentic. I remember watching my matches back, and I would see this Jake Atlas on the screen and I remember just being so disconnected from what I was watching on TV. It was really rough and tough but I am glad I got the help that I got. They actually take very good care of you, if you get Covid pretty bad because everyone gets it differently. I know for me it got pretty bad, I was out for about a month, maybe 6 weeks…WWE was always great at taking care of us during the pandemic even to this day to my knowledge."
WWE NXT See A Viewership Drop From Last Week The viewership for Tuesday's WWE NXT are in there was a drop in viewers. NXT on USA Network this week pulled in 601,000 live viewers, which is down from the 717,000 viewers a week ago, both were tape[...]
Sep 09 - The viewership for Tuesday's WWE NXT are in there was a drop in viewers. NXT on USA Network this week pulled in 601,000 live viewers, which is down from the 717,000 viewers a week ago, both were tape[...]
Sep 09
GM Mode Is Making A Comeback In WWE 2K22 GM Mode is set to make a return in WWE 2K22! The GM Mode in WWE games was first introduced during the Smackdown Vs Raw 2006 on Playstation 2, it allowed the player to take on the role of General Mana[...]
Sep 09 - GM Mode is set to make a return in WWE 2K22! The GM Mode in WWE games was first introduced during the Smackdown Vs Raw 2006 on Playstation 2, it allowed the player to take on the role of General Mana[...]
Sep 09 - Current IMPACT Knockouts Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, where she discussed her time in NXT. “At the time, I [...]
Sep 09
Jake Atlas Goes In-Depth On COVID-19 Diagnosis The COVID-19 pandemic has affected so much of the ongoing history of professional wrestling we're currently living, and perhaps nobody knows that better than former WWE Superstar Jake Atlas. Atlas wa[...]
Sep 09 - The COVID-19 pandemic has affected so much of the ongoing history of professional wrestling we're currently living, and perhaps nobody knows that better than former WWE Superstar Jake Atlas. Atlas wa[...]
Sep 09
Doudrop Says She Would Have Loved An NXT Run While many wrestlers dream of being called up to the main WWE roster, not all of them want to start there. Doudrop is one of those very stars, who wishes she could have had a stint in WWE's NXT brand[...]
Sep 09 - While many wrestlers dream of being called up to the main WWE roster, not all of them want to start there. Doudrop is one of those very stars, who wishes she could have had a stint in WWE's NXT brand[...]
Sep 09 - We previously reported that Kevin Owens WWE contract expires in January of 2022 and it has since been revealed that the exact date will be January 31. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave[...]
Sep 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett talked about Monty Brown on his latest My World podcast and was asked about why Monty Brown never won NWA Title in TNA Wrestling despite his popularity at the time. "Ha[...]
Sep 09
SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage (9/10) AEW taped his week’s episode of AEW Rampage prior to Dynamite. You can check out the results for the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc: - Andrade beat PAC via pinfall in a great, long back [...]
Sep 09 - AEW taped his week’s episode of AEW Rampage prior to Dynamite. You can check out the results for the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc: - Andrade beat PAC via pinfall in a great, long back [...]
Sep 09 - Dave Meltzer has revealed more details regarding Bryan Danielson’s decision to leave WWE and sign with AEW. As seen during this past Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, Danielson made his much-an[...]
Sep 09 - Adam Cole had a big decision to make recently, should he stay with WWE or depart for AEW. As we now know Cole decided on the latter and made his surprise debut at this past Sunday's AEW All Out.
[...]
Sep 08
AEW Dynamite Results (September 8th 2021) It's Wednesday, and you know what that means. The fall out from All out edition of AEW Dynamite is finally here and this should be a good one. Live from the home of Jon Moxley, Cincinnati, Ohio, he an[...]
Sep 08 - It's Wednesday, and you know what that means. The fall out from All out edition of AEW Dynamite is finally here and this should be a good one. Live from the home of Jon Moxley, Cincinnati, Ohio, he an[...]
Sep 08
Cody Rhodes Returns At AEW Grand Slam Cody Rhodes' return was announced on AEW Dynamite tonight. With no advance warning, we got told that at AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 22nd, he'll be coming back to face Malakai B[...]
Sep 08 - Cody Rhodes' return was announced on AEW Dynamite tonight. With no advance warning, we got told that at AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 22nd, he'll be coming back to face Malakai B[...]
Sep 08
Adam Cole To Have Debut Match Next Week On Dynamite Adam Cole will have a match next week on Dynamite as he revealed the fact himself on Tonight's AEW Dynamite from Cincinnati, Ohio. Cole didn't reveal his opponent but was later set upon by Jungle Boy[...]
Sep 08 - Adam Cole will have a match next week on Dynamite as he revealed the fact himself on Tonight's AEW Dynamite from Cincinnati, Ohio. Cole didn't reveal his opponent but was later set upon by Jungle Boy[...]
Sep 08
CM Punks Next Opponents Teased CM Punk cut a promo on AEW Dynamite tonight but was interrupted by Taz who is on commentary tonight. Taz and Punk went back and forth and it seems as though we're heading towards a CM Punk vs Team Ta[...]
Sep 08 - CM Punk cut a promo on AEW Dynamite tonight but was interrupted by Taz who is on commentary tonight. Taz and Punk went back and forth and it seems as though we're heading towards a CM Punk vs Team Ta[...]
Sep 08
Jaxson Ryker Wants A Shot At The WWE Championship Jaxson Ryker was last seen on WWE RAW on July 19, 2021, and has since been competing on WWE Main Event. The big man now wants a shot at Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship. On Tuesday, Ryker retweeted [...]
Sep 08 - Jaxson Ryker was last seen on WWE RAW on July 19, 2021, and has since been competing on WWE Main Event. The big man now wants a shot at Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship. On Tuesday, Ryker retweeted [...]
Sep 08 - During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view and also more about the signing of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson. “This show [...]
Sep 08 - Former NXT Star Jake Atlas has revealed he asked to be let go from WWE before they actually released him from his contract. Atlas revealed the news during an interview with Instint Culture with Denis[...]
Sep 08
WWE RAW Viewership Down For Labor Day Episode Showbuzz Daily has revealed the overnight ratings for Monday’s edition of WWE RAW on USA Network This week’s show dropped in viewership for the Labor Day episode and averaged an audience [...]
Sep 08 - Showbuzz Daily has revealed the overnight ratings for Monday’s edition of WWE RAW on USA Network This week’s show dropped in viewership for the Labor Day episode and averaged an audience [...]
Sep 08 - WWE is reporting on their official website that WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H (Paul Levesque) suffered a "cardiac event" last week and has since under[...]
Sep 08 - During a recent interview on Cincy 360 with Tony Pike, AEW star Jon Moxley was asked to share his thoughts on how he thinks Vince McMahon would react to AEW. Highlights below: Moxley on AEW’s [...]
Sep 08 - In a video on his official Instagram page, WWE NXT cruiserweight champion Kushida confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 as did a number of members of his family. Kushida revealed he and [...]
Sep 08 - AEW Games has revealed new gameplay footage from their upcoming AEW console video game which is currently in development. In the video Aubrey Edwards, Evil Uno, The Bunny, and Jungle Boy are filmed t[...]
Sep 08 - Booker T announced the following big news for his Reality of Wrestling promotion: Reality of Wrestling Takes Over Television Starting September 18th BOOKER T’s TEXAS-BASED PROMOTION SIGNS TELE[...]
Sep 08 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was interviewed on Sean Waltman’s "Pro Wrestling 4 Life" podcast to promote his upcoming one-man show tour. During the interview, Foley addressed his recent "WWE ha[...]