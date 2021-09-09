*
* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card
Doudrop Says She Would Have Loved An NXT Run
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 09, 2021
While many wrestlers dream of being called up to the main WWE roster, not all of them want to start there.
Doudrop is one of those very stars, who wishes she could have had a stint in WWE's NXT brand.
She spoke about this viewpoint while visiting the show TQ's Views.
"I have learned that there is absolutely nothing that can prepare you. I kept thinking when I showed up, ‘I’ve never technically had a live TV match before.’ It’s a brand new experience and it wasn’t until I was about to go out for the match that I turned around and said to people, ‘Hey, I’ve never had a match on live TV before, this will be alright, won’t it?’ There were like [thumbs up]. Maybe I should have let some people know that information. I’ve been thrown in the deep end and luckily I know how to doggie paddle. It’s all gone well so far. I don’t think there is anything like let-ups. I would have loved to step up to be in NXT and have some matches there and get that experience but, would it have prepared me any better? I don’t think so."
