Kevin Owens Is Reportedly One Of The Least-Scripted Superstars In WWE

We previously reported that Kevin Owens WWE contract expires in January of 2022 and it has since been revealed that the exact date will be January 31.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Owens is one of the least-scripted wrestlers in WWE and is generally allowed to say what he wants. Only a handful get this privilege, such as Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and John Cena.

Meltzer said he can "say what he thinks" because the company has confidence in his promo ability.

This could work in WWE's favor when he comes to considering staying or going.