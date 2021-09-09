*
* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card
WWE Wanted To Change Adam Cole's Ring Name, Make Him A Manager
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 09, 2021
Adam Cole had a big decision to make recently, should he stay with WWE or depart for AEW. As we now know Cole decided on the latter and made his surprise debut at this past Sunday's AEW All Out.
Details have started to emerge as to what WWE would have had planned for Cole had he stayed with the company. During the latest
Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed Cole would have undergone a name change when he was moved up to the main roster, as they already have a Cole, WWE commentator Michael Cole.
Here is what Meltzer said,
"They were going to bring him up. The idea was to turn Keith Lee heel and have Adam Cole be his manager [and] probably with a different name because of the last name Cole…with the idea kind of like a Lio Rush-Bobby Lashley thing where you have this little guy who is a big talker and he hides behind this big massive African American guy, that type of a thing. That was the dynamic that they were looking for him, more as a manager than as a wrestler."
The idea is believed not to have come from creative but Vince McMahon and/or Bruce Prichard directly. "One person told me that it was Bruce [Prichard’s] idea and another person told me that it was Vince’s," said Meltzer.
https://wrestlr.me/70397/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 09
Sep 09 - The viewership for Tuesday's WWE NXT are in there was a drop in viewers. NXT on USA Network this week pulled in 601,000 live viewers, which is down f[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - GM Mode is set to make a return in WWE 2K22! The GM Mode in WWE games was first introduced during the Smackdown Vs Raw 2006 on Playstation 2, it allo[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - Current IMPACT Knockouts Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, where she di[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - The COVID-19 pandemic has affected so much of the ongoing history of professional wrestling we're currently living, and perhaps nobody knows that bett[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - While many wrestlers dream of being called up to the main WWE roster, not all of them want to start there. Doudrop is one of those very stars, who wi[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - We previously reported that Kevin Owens WWE contract expires in January of 2022 and it has since been revealed that the exact date will be January 31.[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett talked about Monty Brown on his latest My World podcast and was asked about why Monty Brown never won NWA Title in TNA [...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - AEW taped his week’s episode of AEW Rampage prior to Dynamite. You can check out the results for the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc: - A[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - Dave Meltzer has revealed more details regarding Bryan Danielson’s decision to leave WWE and sign with AEW. As seen during this past Sunday's AE[...]
Sep 09
Sep 09 - Adam Cole had a big decision to make recently, should he stay with WWE or depart for AEW. As we now know Cole decided on the latter and made his [...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - It's Wednesday, and you know what that means. The fall out from All out edition of AEW Dynamite is finally here and this should be a good one. Live fr[...]
Sep 08 Cody Rhodes Returns At AEW Grand Slam Cody Rhodes' return was announced on AEW Dynamite tonight. With no advance warning, we got told that at AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sept[...]
Sep 08 - Cody Rhodes' return was announced on AEW Dynamite tonight. With no advance warning, we got told that at AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sept[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - Adam Cole will have a match next week on Dynamite as he revealed the fact himself on Tonight's AEW Dynamite from Cincinnati, Ohio. Cole didn't reveal[...]
Sep 08 CM Punks Next Opponents Teased CM Punk cut a promo on AEW Dynamite tonight but was interrupted by Taz who is on commentary tonight. Taz and Punk went back and forth and it seems as[...]
Sep 08 - CM Punk cut a promo on AEW Dynamite tonight but was interrupted by Taz who is on commentary tonight. Taz and Punk went back and forth and it seems as[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - Jaxson Ryker was last seen on WWE RAW on July 19, 2021, and has since been competing on WWE Main Event. The big man now wants a shot at Bobby Lashley[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view and also more about the signing of[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - Former NXT Star Jake Atlas has revealed he asked to be let go from WWE before they actually released him from his contract. Atlas revealed the news d[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - Showbuzz Daily has revealed the overnight ratings for Monday’s edition of WWE RAW on USA Network This week’s show dropped in viewership f[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - WWE is reporting on their official website that WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H (Paul Levesque) suffer[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - MLW issued the following: 5150’s Rivera signs with MLW The “Radioactive Papi” Danny Rivera has inked a deal to stay major league f[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - During a recent interview on Cincy 360 with Tony Pike, AEW star Jon Moxley was asked to share his thoughts on how he thinks Vince McMahon would react [...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - In a video on his official Instagram page, WWE NXT cruiserweight champion Kushida confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 as did a number o[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - AEW Games has revealed new gameplay footage from their upcoming AEW console video game which is currently in development. In the video Aubrey Edwards[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - Booker T announced the following big news for his Reality of Wrestling promotion: Reality of Wrestling Takes Over Television Starting September 18th
[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was interviewed on Sean Waltman’s "Pro Wrestling 4 Life" podcast to promote his upcoming one-man show tour. During[...]