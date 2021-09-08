AEW Dynamite Results (September 8th 2021)

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means. The fall out from All out edition of AEW Dynamite is finally here and this should be a good one. Live from the home of Jon Moxley, Cincinnati, Ohio, he and Suzuki headline the matches but the real excitement is surrounding what's net for Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson and even CM Punk. Lets get straight to the show!

We get a run down of the card where we learn that there's no Excalibur tonight who's getting married soon so has some time off. Taz replaces him.

Malakai Black defeated Dustin Rhodes via Pinfall (9:54)

We open the night with the best entrance in wrestling currently. Malakai lives up to his surname, controlling the darkess whilst that exasperated screaming comes from his theme song. It's so good. Dustin makes his entrance second and gets straight into the action when he gets into the ring. Dustin takes an early advantage and hits Black with a release German Suplex before strikes outside the ring. However, heading outside is a mistake for Rhodes as Black hits him with a pump kick and then backdrops him through the timekeeper's table. Malakai returns to the ring and removes a turnbuckle pad before going back to get his opponent back into the ring. Black maintains his advantage back in the ring with a chin lock followed by a heel hook and Dustin looks in trouble, even as he manages to reach the ropes. From here, Black focuses his strikes on the left leg of Dustin and continurs to weaken it until he's barely able to stand on it. Dustin manages to fire up and hits a couple of Clotheslines followed by a Powerslam. Dustin tries to hit a Canadian Destroyer but his knee won't let him and it turns into a slow roll up but that's not going to be enough here. He takes Black to the corner and begins to hit strikes but gets countered and then Black hits an awesome knee strike before pulling Cody's boot from under the ring and throwing it to Dustin. Dustin fires up, just like Malakai had wanted, and Dustin manages to hit the Destroyer for a 2.9. Dustin then tries to hit the bulldog but can't get Malakai to go with him and then Black trips Dustin into the exposed turnbuckle and hits the Black Mass for the victory. Excellent opening match.

Lucha Brothers Video Package

Just a nice little promo mixed with Match Highlights from All Out. Glad to see new champs!

Eddie Kingston/Miro Promo

Eddie calls out Miro for cheating and Miro responds by saying that he too had to ice his balls the next day. Oh my god. Miro finishes with something about giving Eddie's bones as a trophy to his wife and his soul to his God. Please give us the rematch at Grand Slam

CM Punk

Punk starts by thanking Darby, Sting and the fans. He continues that Sunday was like riding a violent bicycle and he wants to get back on it. At this point "You still got it" for a while before Punk changes the subject to put over Suzuki vs Mox. He then tells Brian Pillman Jr's aunt, Linda, she's an Angel in the nicest moment ever. Punk goes back to naming all the people who debuted on the PPV. He said he texted his wife after the match and she asked what was next but he's going to ask the crowd before Taz interrupts him. Taz warns him to not mention his teams names as potential opponents and out comes Hobbs and Hook. But Punk asks for Ricky Starks and then Hook, and then Hobbs and tells all 4 to beat him if he can and survive if he lets them. Punk vs Team Taz is on

Santana & Ortiz Video Package

Santana and Ortiz put the division on notice as they climb the rankings.

Ruby Soho Promo

Ruby Soho is asked why she offered an open challenge but she's interrupted by Britt. Ruby says she helped Britt break into the business and tells Britt that all her nicknames are to help hide her weaknesses. Britt comments, whilst speaking about nicknames, that Ruby should runaway back to catering where she spent the last 5 years. Jesus.

Powerhouse Hobbs w/ Hook defeated Dante Martin via Pinfall (8:19)

This one starts off quick with Hobbs' power and Dante's speed making an excellent match up. Both men are pretty even until Hobbs catches Martin on a dive and throws his head into the ringpost to take control. He manhandles him on the outside a little bit as we go to break. Hobbs dominates as we go through and return from the commercials Eventually Hobbs goes for one knee drop too many and Dante manages to get some momentum going. He hits a running pump kick to sent Hobbs to the outside but Hook stands on the apron to stop a Tope. Dante then just jumps over him to hit his opponent. We head back to the ring and as Dante is beginning to get going, Hobbs catches him with the Spinebuster for the pin.

Dan Lambert is here again.

Dan Lambert is in the crowd flanked by Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page and congratulates AEW sarcastically for all their signings but claims Tony Khan is using them to hide the truth. He then rambles a little bit about their truths and calls out any real men. But we didn't get anybody coming once again and the segment ends. Lambert is an excellent talker but this needs to go somewhere now.

Matt Hardy vs Orange Cassidy Video Package

Matt wants to shave Orange Cassidy's head. Orange Cassidy says whatever. That's it.

MJF Promo

MJF is immediately given You Tapped Out chants. Max takes over and says he beat Jericho on Sunday and says that the reason is because everyone in the back wants to be him and is therefore biased. He then takes aim at Cincinnati for a while to make the crowd hate him even more. He then tells the crowd to jump the guardrail and turns to Linda in the crowd to get even more heat. He heads over to her and the woman next to her says she's Brian Pillman's daughter after MJF suggests that she's pregnant with her dad's baby. Awkward. Out comes Brian Pillman Jr, obviously, who tells MJF that Cincinnati is great because he's from there and so is Jon Moxley. This is very much for the crowd who are so into this.

MJF then mocks Pillman for challenging him on the mic. He goes straight for the kill, starting off my saying that it's a shame that his drug addicted mother Methanie and that's all he has to say before Pillman is in the ring and Wardlow has to stand between them. MJF then says she could have birthed 500 second generation wrestlers but unfortunately for him, she forgot to do to him what she did to all of those prospects, swallow. MJF then tells Wardlow to go stand in the corner and look pretty because he didn't help MJF on Sunday. MJF goes to tell Pillman that if he doesn't get out of the ring, he'll do what his mother should have done and abort him. Pillman takes Max down and beats on him till Wardlow intervenes. Pillman manages to escape once but Wardlow eventually gets on top of him. Griff Garrison comes to make the save but he gets taken out too with a huge clothesline before MJF knocks him out with the ring on his fist to end the segment.

Mox vs. Suzuki Video Package

Mox say's he's never been scared of Minoru Suzuki and Suzuki's in the jungle tonight and he's gonna die.

Ruby Soho defeated Jamie Hayter w/ Dr. Britt Baker & Reba via Pinfall (7:27)

AEW have another crowd sing-along entrance as Cincinnati clearly loves Rancid whilst Ruby Soho make her entrance. Hayter takes control early in the ring and clearly has the power advantage but Ruby is the better technical wrestler and manages to get back into it. We go to break as Hayter takes over again and throughout the break, the British woman continues to beat her down on the outside, utilising the apron and barricades. The crowd continue to rally behind Ruby and she finally begins to fight back as we come back from picture-in-picture. She hits a double knee strike in the corner and follows it up with some big kicks and then gets a big swinging DDT for a 2 count. Ruby goes for a Suplex but Jamie gets her up onto her shoulders but she loses her balance and both women go face first. Jamie goes for a sliding lariat but can't get the pin with it and when she goes for it again, Ruby reverses and hits a Pele kick onto Hayter and pins her.

Britt atacks after the bell and out comes Riho to make the save but the numbers game gets the better of her. Britt wants to stop Ruby onto the title but Kris Statlander makes the save with the steel chair.

Ricky Starks vs Brian Cage Video Package

This one needs to end after this one please. Nothing to write home about in the video package as both men say they're sick of this and I couldn't agree more. The match will bang but the build is average at best.

The Pinnacle (FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & Shawn Spears) w/ Tully Blanchard & Wardlow defeated The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & John Silver) w/ Ten, Colt Cabana & Alan '5' Angels via Pinfall (4:48)

The Dark Order come out all together but we get an inset promo where they seem to be bickering until Anna breaks it up with Tay. Within the match, Dark Order get an early advantage but seem to be confused of who to tag so lose it. They gain it back and the Dark Order all seem to be on the same page for the first time in a long time. Silver does get isolated at one point but he fights out quickly and goes to make the tag but the Pinnacle take out all of his partners so he does it all himself and gets a great two count with a bridge after the German Suplex. He collides heads with Evil Uno and that's all The Pinnacle need to capitalise as Spears hits a C4 for the pin.

Uno argues with Silver and now the Dark Order all break down in a fight. Out come the girls, Anna Jay and Tay Conti, to sort it out as we cut away.

Womens Casino Battle Royale Fallout Video Package

This one features multiple women and it looks like we're getting Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs Penelope Ford & The Bunny, Nyla Rose vs Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa is going to continue to try and get that title match.

Tully Blanchard Promo

Tully say's he just showed everyone what leadership looks like with The Pinnacle and asks TK to book Darby vs Spears so we can get to Tully one on one with Sting again.

Backstage interview with Brian Pillman Jr.

Brian says that he's asked Tony Khan to book him a match with MJF and he's got it at Grand Slam.They get interrupted by The Acclaimed and Max Caster has a match against Pillman on Rampage this Friday.

The Elite In Ring Promo

Tony Schiavone introduces The Elite, who come out minus Adam Cole, who gingerly make their way to the ring. Don Callis takes the mic and mentions Kenny being PWI 500 number 1 and then puts over both Kenny and the Bucks for Sunday but says that the Tag Belts were stolen. Nick then introduces Adam Cole who gets his own entrance. He then gets on the mic and asks who's ready for Story time? He then squares up to Tony Schiavone and tells him that if he looks at Britt the wrong way he'll slap the glasses off his face and then tells him to get out of the ring. Adam then calls AEW the greatest professional wrestling company in the world because of The Elite. He puts over The Bucks and Kenny and then say's they should all be thanking them because the Elite is complete now he's here and he announces his in ring debut for next week. Kenny then says that sounds like cause for celebration and then whilst talking about hating interruptions, gets interrupted by Bryan Danielson again. He tells everyone to clear the ring and Kenny and Danielson are in the same ring again, one on one this time.

Kenny goes to talk and Bryan steals the mic and asks the crowd if they want to see him fight Kenny. Kenny tells him that it doesn't work like that here but Bryan tells him Kenny is afraid because Kenny isn't on his level. Bryan and Omega fight but the Elite swarm the ring and attack until Jurassic Express, Christian and Frankie Kazarian make the save. Jungle Boy seems to go after Adam Cole but so does Kaz so who knows who gets the match next Wednesday. Danielson takes out Cutler to close the segment. I loved this.

Jon Moxley defeated Minoru Suzuki via Pinfall (8:07)

Speaking of love, I've been waiting for this match since their first over in New Japan. This is gonna be great. We start off with the same kind of strike battle we saw at All Out and they love hitting each other in the head. We go to break early on and Suzuki works over Mox's right arm for the entirety of picture-in-picture. Mox tries to fire up with chops but that arm is damaged already and it takes a huge clothesline from the corner for him to take advantage. Suzuki manages to get some momentum so Mox bites him and Minoru bites him back. Next the men exchange headbutts to take each other down to their knees and the striking battle resumes. Mox goes for the rebounding Lariat but gets caught with the Sleeper Hold and tries to transition to the Gotch Style Piledriver but Mox fights out and hits a Paradigm Shift and urges Suzuki to his feet instead of going for the pin. Suzuki won't go down again after two Lariats and Suzuki catches him with a Dropkick. He then locks on the Sleeper again and Mox reverses it into two big right hands before he hits the Death Rider to finish Suzuki. He celebrates in the crowd where everyone seems to have a Mox sign to close the show.

The Fall Out from All Out is over and now we're on the road to Full Gear. What did you make of this weeks Dynamite? Let me know in the comments or on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy and I'll see you here on Wednesday for Rampage. Until then, Adios.