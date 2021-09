Who do you think wins this time?

AEW Dynamite Results (September 8th 2021)

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means. The fall out from All out edition of AEW Dynamite is finally here and this should be a good one. Live from the home of Jon Moxley, Cincinnati, Ohio, he an[...] Sep 08 - It's Wednesday, and you know what that means. The fall out from All out edition of AEW Dynamite is finally here and this should be a good one. Live from the home of Jon Moxley, Cincinnati, Ohio, he an[...]

Cody Rhodes Returns At AEW Grand Slam

Cody Rhodes' return was announced on AEW Dynamite tonight. With no advance warning, we got told that at AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 22nd, he'll be coming back to face Malakai B[...] Sep 08 - Cody Rhodes' return was announced on AEW Dynamite tonight. With no advance warning, we got told that at AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 22nd, he'll be coming back to face Malakai B[...]

Adam Cole To Have Debut Match Next Week On Dynamite

Adam Cole will have a match next week on Dynamite as he revealed the fact himself on Tonight's AEW Dynamite from Cincinnati, Ohio. Cole didn't reveal his opponent but was later set upon by Jungle Boy[...] Sep 08 - Adam Cole will have a match next week on Dynamite as he revealed the fact himself on Tonight's AEW Dynamite from Cincinnati, Ohio. Cole didn't reveal his opponent but was later set upon by Jungle Boy[...]

CM Punks Next Opponents Teased

CM Punk cut a promo on AEW Dynamite tonight but was interrupted by Taz who is on commentary tonight. Taz and Punk went back and forth and it seems as though we're heading towards a CM Punk vs Team Ta[...] Sep 08 - CM Punk cut a promo on AEW Dynamite tonight but was interrupted by Taz who is on commentary tonight. Taz and Punk went back and forth and it seems as though we're heading towards a CM Punk vs Team Ta[...]

Jaxson Ryker Wants A Shot At The WWE Championship

Jaxson Ryker was last seen on WWE RAW on July 19, 2021, and has since been competing on WWE Main Event. The big man now wants a shot at Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship. On Tuesday, Ryker retweeted [...] Sep 08 - Jaxson Ryker was last seen on WWE RAW on July 19, 2021, and has since been competing on WWE Main Event. The big man now wants a shot at Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship. On Tuesday, Ryker retweeted [...]

Tony Khan Talks More About Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson Signing With AEW

During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view and also more about the signing of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson. “This show [...] Sep 08 - During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view and also more about the signing of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson. “This show [...]

Former WWE Superstars Says He Requested Release Before WWE Let Him Go

Former NXT Star Jake Atlas has revealed he asked to be let go from WWE before they actually released him from his contract. Atlas revealed the news during an interview with Instint Culture with Denis[...] Sep 08 - Former NXT Star Jake Atlas has revealed he asked to be let go from WWE before they actually released him from his contract. Atlas revealed the news during an interview with Instint Culture with Denis[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Down For Labor Day Episode

Showbuzz Daily has revealed the overnight ratings for Monday’s edition of WWE RAW on USA Network This week’s show dropped in viewership for the Labor Day episode and averaged an audience [...] Sep 08 - Showbuzz Daily has revealed the overnight ratings for Monday’s edition of WWE RAW on USA Network This week’s show dropped in viewership for the Labor Day episode and averaged an audience [...]

Triple H Suffers A 'Cardiac Event', Underwent Surgery Recently

WWE is reporting on their official website that WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H (Paul Levesque) suffered a "cardiac event" last week and has since under[...] Sep 08 - WWE is reporting on their official website that WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H (Paul Levesque) suffered a "cardiac event" last week and has since under[...]

Rivera (Danny Limelight) Has Signed Deal With MLW

MLW issued the following: 5150’s Rivera signs with MLW The “Radioactive Papi” Danny Rivera has inked a deal to stay major league for the next few years. The finesse and fury of the[...] Sep 08 - MLW issued the following: 5150’s Rivera signs with MLW The “Radioactive Papi” Danny Rivera has inked a deal to stay major league for the next few years. The finesse and fury of the[...]

Jon Moxley Believes Vince McMahon Would Think AEW Is 'Garbage'

During a recent interview on Cincy 360 with Tony Pike, AEW star Jon Moxley was asked to share his thoughts on how he thinks Vince McMahon would react to AEW. Highlights below: Moxley on AEW’s [...] Sep 08 - During a recent interview on Cincy 360 with Tony Pike, AEW star Jon Moxley was asked to share his thoughts on how he thinks Vince McMahon would react to AEW. Highlights below: Moxley on AEW’s [...]

Kushida Reveals He and Wife Tested Positive For COVID-19

In a video on his official Instagram page, WWE NXT cruiserweight champion Kushida confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 as did a number of members of his family. Kushida revealed he and [...] Sep 08 - In a video on his official Instagram page, WWE NXT cruiserweight champion Kushida confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 as did a number of members of his family. Kushida revealed he and [...]

WATCH: Gameplay Footage From Upcoming AEW Video Game Revealed

AEW Games has revealed new gameplay footage from their upcoming AEW console video game which is currently in development. In the video Aubrey Edwards, Evil Uno, The Bunny, and Jungle Boy are filmed t[...] Sep 08 - AEW Games has revealed new gameplay footage from their upcoming AEW console video game which is currently in development. In the video Aubrey Edwards, Evil Uno, The Bunny, and Jungle Boy are filmed t[...]

Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling Set To Air In Nearly 50 Television Markets

Booker T announced the following big news for his Reality of Wrestling promotion: Reality of Wrestling Takes Over Television Starting September 18th BOOKER T’s TEXAS-BASED PROMOTION SIGNS TELE[...] Sep 08 - Booker T announced the following big news for his Reality of Wrestling promotion: Reality of Wrestling Takes Over Television Starting September 18th BOOKER T’s TEXAS-BASED PROMOTION SIGNS TELE[...]

Mick Foley Speaks Out Further On His Criticisms Of WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was interviewed on Sean Waltman’s "Pro Wrestling 4 Life" podcast to promote his upcoming one-man show tour. During the interview, Foley addressed his recent "WWE ha[...] Sep 08 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was interviewed on Sean Waltman’s "Pro Wrestling 4 Life" podcast to promote his upcoming one-man show tour. During the interview, Foley addressed his recent "WWE ha[...]

Kenny Omega Named Top Wrestler In PWI 500 For the Second Time

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Al Castle revealed that Kenny Omega has topped this year’s PWI 500, as the number one wrestler in the world. PWI 500 [...] Sep 08 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Al Castle revealed that Kenny Omega has topped this year’s PWI 500, as the number one wrestler in the world. PWI 500 [...]

Lex Luger Says He Was 'Never Promised' A WWF World Title Run By Vince McMahon

Lex Luger was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw to discuss his career during which he revealed he was never promised a world title run by Vince McMahon. On never being promised a W[...] Sep 08 - Lex Luger was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw to discuss his career during which he revealed he was never promised a world title run by Vince McMahon. On never being promised a W[...]

News For Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley's Homecoming, Ruby Soho Debuts, More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will emanate from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio with the fallout from Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. AEW is hyping Jon Moxley’s homecoming as he [...] Sep 08 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will emanate from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio with the fallout from Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. AEW is hyping Jon Moxley’s homecoming as he [...]

The Miz Officially Announced For 30th Season Of 'Dancing with the Stars'

We reported last week that The Miz has landed himself a role on the 30th season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, which begins on September 20. ABC today confirmed that with the following [...] Sep 08 - We reported last week that The Miz has landed himself a role on the 30th season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, which begins on September 20. ABC today confirmed that with the following [...]

WWE and AEW Are Staying Away From Signing 'Nuclear' Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard departed IMPACT Wrestling last year with many fans expecting her to sign with a bigger company such as WWE or AEW, however, she still remains a free agent. While her loyal fan base wa[...] Sep 08 - Tessa Blanchard departed IMPACT Wrestling last year with many fans expecting her to sign with a bigger company such as WWE or AEW, however, she still remains a free agent. While her loyal fan base wa[...]

WWE NXT Results - September 7, 2021

WWE NXT Live Results (September 7, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Singles Match: Kay Lee Ray vs Ember Moon Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett a[...] Sep 07 - WWE NXT Live Results (September 7, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Singles Match: Kay Lee Ray vs Ember Moon Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett a[...]

Women’s Title Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Franky Monet will get her shot at the NXT Women’s Championship on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. She will be going up against Raquel Gonzalez on next week’s revamped show. In addit[...] Sep 07 - Franky Monet will get her shot at the NXT Women’s Championship on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. She will be going up against Raquel Gonzalez on next week’s revamped show. In addit[...]

Big Match Announced For Next Week's Revamped WWE NXT

WWE NXT will feature a big match for the launch of its revamp on September 14. On tonight's NXT it was announced that in addition to the InDex wedding, LA Knight, Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa and Kyle [...] Sep 07 - WWE NXT will feature a big match for the launch of its revamp on September 14. On tonight's NXT it was announced that in addition to the InDex wedding, LA Knight, Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa and Kyle [...]

Ruby Soho's First AEW Match Announced For Wednesday's Dynamite

AEW has announced Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Soho made her AEW on Sunday and winning the Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out 2021, Soho is now currently th[...] Sep 07 - AEW has announced Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Soho made her AEW on Sunday and winning the Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out 2021, Soho is now currently th[...]