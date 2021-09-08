Jaxson Ryker Wants A Shot At The WWE Championship

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

Jaxson Ryker was last seen on WWE RAW on July 19, 2021, and has since been competing on WWE Main Event.

The big man now wants a shot at Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship.

On Tuesday, Ryker retweeted WWE on BT Sport Twitter which asked fans who they think will be the one to topple the All-Mighty.

Ryker quote tweeted, and said "Give me the chance."