*
* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card
Jaxson Ryker Wants A Shot At The WWE Championship
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 08, 2021
Jaxson Ryker was last seen on WWE RAW on July 19, 2021, and has since been competing on WWE Main Event.
The big man now wants a shot at Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship.
On Tuesday, Ryker retweeted WWE on BT Sport Twitter which asked fans who they think will be the one to topple the All-Mighty.
Ryker quote tweeted, and said "Give me the chance."
https://wrestlr.me/70391/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 08 CM Punks Next Opponents Teased CM Punk cut a promo on AEW Dynamite tonight but was interrupted by Taz who is on commentary tonight. Taz and Punk went back and forth and it seems as[...]
Sep 08 - CM Punk cut a promo on AEW Dynamite tonight but was interrupted by Taz who is on commentary tonight. Taz and Punk went back and forth and it seems as[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - Jaxson Ryker was last seen on WWE RAW on July 19, 2021, and has since been competing on WWE Main Event. The big man now wants a shot at Bobby Lashley[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view and also more about the signing of[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - Former NXT Star Jake Atlas has revealed he asked to be let go from WWE before they actually released him from his contract. Atlas revealed the news d[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - Showbuzz Daily has revealed the overnight ratings for Monday’s edition of WWE RAW on USA Network This week’s show dropped in viewership f[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - WWE is reporting on their official website that WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H (Paul Levesque) suffer[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - MLW issued the following: 5150’s Rivera signs with MLW The “Radioactive Papi” Danny Rivera has inked a deal to stay major league f[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - During a recent interview on Cincy 360 with Tony Pike, AEW star Jon Moxley was asked to share his thoughts on how he thinks Vince McMahon would react [...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - In a video on his official Instagram page, WWE NXT cruiserweight champion Kushida confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 as did a number o[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - AEW Games has revealed new gameplay footage from their upcoming AEW console video game which is currently in development. In the video Aubrey Edwards[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - Booker T announced the following big news for his Reality of Wrestling promotion: Reality of Wrestling Takes Over Television Starting September 18th
[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was interviewed on Sean Waltman’s "Pro Wrestling 4 Life" podcast to promote his upcoming one-man show tour. During[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Al Castle revealed that Kenny Omega has topped this year’s PWI 500,[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - Lex Luger was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw to discuss his career during which he revealed he was never promised a world title [...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will emanate from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio with the fallout from Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. [...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - We reported last week that The Miz has landed himself a role on the 30th season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, which begins on September 20.&n[...]
Sep 08
Sep 08 - Tessa Blanchard departed IMPACT Wrestling last year with many fans expecting her to sign with a bigger company such as WWE or AEW, however, she still [...]
Sep 07 WWE NXT Results - September 7, 2021 WWE NXT Live Results (September 7, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Singles Match: Kay[...]
Sep 07 - WWE NXT Live Results (September 7, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Singles Match: Kay[...]
Sep 07
Sep 07 - Franky Monet will get her shot at the NXT Women’s Championship on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. She will be going up against Raquel Gonz[...]
Sep 07
Sep 07 - WWE NXT will feature a big match for the launch of its revamp on September 14. On tonight's NXT it was announced that in addition to the InDex weddin[...]
Sep 07
Sep 07 - AEW has announced Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Soho made her AEW on Sunday and winning the Casino Battle Ro[...]
Sep 07
Sep 07 - Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) sent out the following press release today, announcing that Noam Dar has been stripped of the ICW World Championsh[...]
Sep 07
Sep 07 - Could Kevin Owens be the next major name to depart WWE? During an interview in 2018, Owens revealed he re-signed with WWE for 5 years, with many beli[...]
Sep 07 AEW Dark Results (September 7th 2021) Another day, another AEW show and we now have more days with one that without. Crazy to think this company is only 3 years old. Taz and Excalibur are [...]
Sep 07 - Another day, another AEW show and we now have more days with one that without. Crazy to think this company is only 3 years old. Taz and Excalibur are [...]
Sep 07
Sep 07 - A couple of new additions have been announced for the upcoming Chris Jericho Cruise from October 21th to October 25th. These additions are Jazz, World[...]