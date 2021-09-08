Tony Khan Talks More About Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson Signing With AEW

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view and also more about the signing of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson.

“This show was almost two years in the making. There are things that happened on this show that had been talked about for so long. I always dreamed of the day that Adam Cole would come to AEW. I always believed that someday it would be possible. I didn’t know it would be so soon. That’s a dream come true. He’s always been a talent we’ve had a close eye on and frankly, he’s been somebody I’ve been very fortunate to be able to get a closer look at because our AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker obviously lives with him. He’s somebody I’ve known and kept an eye on.”

“Bryan Danielson being available and a free agent, his contract expiring and him wanting to come to AEW is not something anybody had planned for or expected a long time ago. That came together relatively quickly. That was huge, huge, huge news for AEW. Those are great surprises that really put this over the top. The way the end was layered, it was just perfect. Everybody I talked to said it was perfect. When we executed it, we did it perfectly.”