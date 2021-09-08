WWE RAW Viewership Down For Labor Day Episode

The first hour pulled in 1.985 million viewers, the second 1.842 million viewers and the third and final 1.748 million viewers.

This week’s show dropped in viewership for the Labor Day episode and averaged an audience of 1.849 million viewers.

Showbuzz Daily has revealed the overnight ratings for Monday’s edition of WWE RAW on USA Network

Tony Khan Talks More About Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson Signing With AEW

During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view and also more about the signing of[...] Sep 08 - During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view and also more about the signing of[...]

Former WWE Superstars Says He Requested Release Before WWE Let Him Go

Former NXT Star Jake Atlas has revealed he asked to be let go from WWE before they actually released him from his contract. Atlas revealed the news d[...] Sep 08 - Former NXT Star Jake Atlas has revealed he asked to be let go from WWE before they actually released him from his contract. Atlas revealed the news d[...]

Triple H Suffers A 'Cardiac Event', Underwent Surgery Recently

WWE is reporting on their official website that WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H (Paul Levesque) suffer[...] Sep 08 - WWE is reporting on their official website that WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H (Paul Levesque) suffer[...]

Rivera (Danny Limelight) Has Signed Deal With MLW

MLW issued the following: 5150’s Rivera signs with MLW The “Radioactive Papi” Danny Rivera has inked a deal to stay major league f[...] Sep 08 - MLW issued the following: 5150’s Rivera signs with MLW The “Radioactive Papi” Danny Rivera has inked a deal to stay major league f[...]

Jon Moxley Believes Vince McMahon Would Think AEW Is 'Garbage'

During a recent interview on Cincy 360 with Tony Pike, AEW star Jon Moxley was asked to share his thoughts on how he thinks Vince McMahon would react [...] Sep 08 - During a recent interview on Cincy 360 with Tony Pike, AEW star Jon Moxley was asked to share his thoughts on how he thinks Vince McMahon would react [...]

Kushida Reveals He and Wife Tested Positive For COVID-19

In a video on his official Instagram page, WWE NXT cruiserweight champion Kushida confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 as did a number o[...] Sep 08 - In a video on his official Instagram page, WWE NXT cruiserweight champion Kushida confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 as did a number o[...]

WATCH: Gameplay Footage From Upcoming AEW Video Game Revealed

AEW Games has revealed new gameplay footage from their upcoming AEW console video game which is currently in development. In the video Aubrey Edwards[...] Sep 08 - AEW Games has revealed new gameplay footage from their upcoming AEW console video game which is currently in development. In the video Aubrey Edwards[...]

Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling Set To Air In Nearly 50 Television Markets

Booker T announced the following big news for his Reality of Wrestling promotion: Reality of Wrestling Takes Over Television Starting September 18th [...] Sep 08 - Booker T announced the following big news for his Reality of Wrestling promotion: Reality of Wrestling Takes Over Television Starting September 18th [...]

Mick Foley Speaks Out Further On His Criticisms Of WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was interviewed on Sean Waltman’s "Pro Wrestling 4 Life" podcast to promote his upcoming one-man show tour. During[...] Sep 08 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was interviewed on Sean Waltman’s "Pro Wrestling 4 Life" podcast to promote his upcoming one-man show tour. During[...]

Kenny Omega Named Top Wrestler In PWI 500 For the Second Time

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Al Castle revealed that Kenny Omega has topped this year’s PWI 500,[...] Sep 08 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Al Castle revealed that Kenny Omega has topped this year’s PWI 500,[...]

Lex Luger Says He Was 'Never Promised' A WWF World Title Run By Vince McMahon

Lex Luger was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw to discuss his career during which he revealed he was never promised a world title [...] Sep 08 - Lex Luger was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw to discuss his career during which he revealed he was never promised a world title [...]

News For Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley's Homecoming, Ruby Soho Debuts, More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will emanate from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio with the fallout from Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. [...] Sep 08 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will emanate from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio with the fallout from Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. [...]

The Miz Officially Announced For 30th Season Of 'Dancing with the Stars'

We reported last week that The Miz has landed himself a role on the 30th season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, which begins on September 20.&n[...] Sep 08 - We reported last week that The Miz has landed himself a role on the 30th season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, which begins on September 20.&n[...]

WWE and AEW Are Staying Away From Signing 'Nuclear' Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard departed IMPACT Wrestling last year with many fans expecting her to sign with a bigger company such as WWE or AEW, however, she still [...] Sep 08 - Tessa Blanchard departed IMPACT Wrestling last year with many fans expecting her to sign with a bigger company such as WWE or AEW, however, she still [...]

WWE NXT Results - September 7, 2021

WWE NXT Live Results (September 7, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Singles Match: Kay[...] Sep 07 - WWE NXT Live Results (September 7, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Singles Match: Kay[...]

Women’s Title Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Franky Monet will get her shot at the NXT Women’s Championship on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. She will be going up against Raquel Gonz[...] Sep 07 - Franky Monet will get her shot at the NXT Women’s Championship on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. She will be going up against Raquel Gonz[...]

Big Match Announced For Next Week's Revamped WWE NXT

WWE NXT will feature a big match for the launch of its revamp on September 14. On tonight's NXT it was announced that in addition to the InDex weddin[...] Sep 07 - WWE NXT will feature a big match for the launch of its revamp on September 14. On tonight's NXT it was announced that in addition to the InDex weddin[...]

Ruby Soho's First AEW Match Announced For Wednesday's Dynamite

AEW has announced Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Soho made her AEW on Sunday and winning the Casino Battle Ro[...] Sep 07 - AEW has announced Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Soho made her AEW on Sunday and winning the Casino Battle Ro[...]

Noam Dar Stripped Of The ICW World Championship

Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) sent out the following press release today, announcing that Noam Dar has been stripped of the ICW World Championsh[...] Sep 07 - Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) sent out the following press release today, announcing that Noam Dar has been stripped of the ICW World Championsh[...]

Another Top WWE Superstar Leaving WWE For AEW?

Could Kevin Owens be the next major name to depart WWE? During an interview in 2018, Owens revealed he re-signed with WWE for 5 years, with many beli[...] Sep 07 - Could Kevin Owens be the next major name to depart WWE? During an interview in 2018, Owens revealed he re-signed with WWE for 5 years, with many beli[...]

AEW Dark Results (September 7th 2021)

Another day, another AEW show and we now have more days with one that without. Crazy to think this company is only 3 years old. Taz and Excalibur are [...] Sep 07 - Another day, another AEW show and we now have more days with one that without. Crazy to think this company is only 3 years old. Taz and Excalibur are [...]

Jazz, World Famous CB and Will Ospreay Confirmed For Chris Jericho Cruise

A couple of new additions have been announced for the upcoming Chris Jericho Cruise from October 21th to October 25th. These additions are Jazz, World[...] Sep 07 - A couple of new additions have been announced for the upcoming Chris Jericho Cruise from October 21th to October 25th. These additions are Jazz, World[...]

Ring of Honor Signs New Talent, Both Set For Death Before Dishonor

Ring of Honor has announced that both Miranda Alize and Rok-C have been signed to contracts to join their roster. The two new additions to ROH are se[...] Sep 07 - Ring of Honor has announced that both Miranda Alize and Rok-C have been signed to contracts to join their roster. The two new additions to ROH are se[...]