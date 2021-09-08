Jon Moxley Believes Vince McMahon Would Think AEW Is 'Garbage'

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

During a recent interview on Cincy 360 with Tony Pike, AEW star Jon Moxley was asked to share his thoughts on how he thinks Vince McMahon would react to AEW.

Highlights below:

Moxley on AEW’s growth:

"It’s cool. It’s crazy to see when this was all an idea a few years ago, and Tony Khan was sitting at my kitchen table and being like ‘we’re going to have real TV, we’re going to do real touring, it’s the real thing.’ And it’s like ‘really? Wow.’ It just seemed almost unrealistic, you know? To take the gamble to come here and be like ‘you guys are doing that, I want to be a part of it. Maybe we’ll fall flat on our face and all look stupid, and this will be a big disaster. But if it’s successful, that would be really cool because that’s what wrestling needs.’ Looking at it now, two and a half years later, I don’t think it could’ve gone any better. I don’t think we could’ve imagined it going any better.”

On not liking scripts or writers in wrestling:

"I’ve talked a lot of crap about what I think sucks in wrestling and I think characters should be authentic. And I don’t like stupid, hokey crap. I don’t like scripts and writers. I’ll never read a script for the rest of my life. You can bet your ass on that. That’s not the way interviews should be done and characters should be done. A guy like Eddie Kingston is Eddie Kingston 24/7. He finishes a cigarette, walks into a building and goes into a ring. That’s not a put on character going on here, and that’s what wrestling should be, letting guys be themselves and have their own creativity."

Jon Moxley on how he thinks Vince McMahon would react to AEW:

"Vince McMahon would watch a lot of AEW matches and just say, ‘Oh, that’s garbage! They’re not selling, slow it down this crap. Blood and guts!’ But he wouldn’t be paying attention to the 15,000 people going nuts and out of their mind. So I feel a little bit vindicated, because I said a lot about what wrestling should be, and that’s what AEW was going to do. And that’s what we did. Now look where we are? So I’m kind of like, I’m going to have a little bit of a flex and a little bit of an ‘I told you so’ moment."