Jon Moxley Believes Vince McMahon Would Think AEW Is 'Garbage'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 08, 2021

During a recent interview on Cincy 360 with Tony Pike, AEW star Jon Moxley was asked to share his thoughts on how he thinks Vince McMahon would react to AEW.

Highlights below:

Moxley on AEW’s growth: 

"It’s cool. It’s crazy to see when this was all an idea a few years ago, and Tony Khan was sitting at my kitchen table and being like ‘we’re going to have real TV, we’re going to do real touring, it’s the real thing.’ And it’s like ‘really? Wow.’ It just seemed almost unrealistic, you know? To take the gamble to come here and be like ‘you guys are doing that, I want to be a part of it. Maybe we’ll fall flat on our face and all look stupid, and this will be a big disaster. But if it’s successful, that would be really cool because that’s what wrestling needs.’ Looking at it now, two and a half years later, I don’t think it could’ve gone any better. I don’t think we could’ve imagined it going any better.”

On not liking scripts or writers in wrestling:

"I’ve talked a lot of crap about what I think sucks in wrestling and I think characters should be authentic. And I don’t like stupid, hokey crap. I don’t like scripts and writers. I’ll never read a script for the rest of my life. You can bet your ass on that. That’s not the way interviews should be done and characters should be done. A guy like Eddie Kingston is Eddie Kingston 24/7. He finishes a cigarette, walks into a building and goes into a ring. That’s not a put on character going on here, and that’s what wrestling should be, letting guys be themselves and have their own creativity."

Jon Moxley on how he thinks Vince McMahon would react to AEW:

"Vince McMahon would watch a lot of AEW matches and just say, ‘Oh, that’s garbage! They’re not selling, slow it down this crap. Blood and guts!’ But he wouldn’t be paying attention to the 15,000 people going nuts and out of their mind. So I feel a little bit vindicated, because I said a lot about what wrestling should be, and that’s what AEW was going to do. And that’s what we did. Now look where we are? So I’m kind of like, I’m going to have a little bit of a flex and a little bit of an ‘I told you so’ moment."

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Sep 08
Rivera (Danny Limelight) Has Signed Deal With MLW
MLW issued the following: 5150’s Rivera signs with MLW The “Radioactive Papi” Danny Rivera has inked a deal to stay major league f[...]
Sep 08
Jon Moxley Believes Vince McMahon Would Think AEW Is 'Garbage'
During a recent interview on Cincy 360 with Tony Pike, AEW star Jon Moxley was asked to share his thoughts on how he thinks Vince McMahon would react [...]
Sep 08
Kushida Reveals He and Wife Tested Positive For COVID-19
In a video on his official Instagram page, WWE NXT cruiserweight champion Kushida confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 as did a number o[...]
Sep 08
WATCH: Gameplay Footage From Upcoming AEW Video Game Revealed
AEW Games has revealed new gameplay footage from their upcoming AEW console video game which is currently in development. In the video Aubrey Edwards[...]
Sep 08
Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling Set To Air In Nearly 50 Television Markets
Booker T announced the following big news for his Reality of Wrestling promotion: Reality of Wrestling Takes Over Television Starting September 18th [...]
Sep 08
Mick Foley Speaks Out Further On His Criticisms Of WWE
WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was interviewed on Sean Waltman’s "Pro Wrestling 4 Life" podcast to promote his upcoming one-man show tour. During[...]
Sep 08
Kenny Omega Named Top Wrestler In PWI 500 For the Second Time
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Al Castle revealed that Kenny Omega has topped this year’s PWI 500,[...]
Sep 08
Lex Luger Says He Was 'Never Promised' A WWF World Title Run By Vince McMahon
Lex Luger was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw to discuss his career during which he revealed he was never promised a world title [...]
Sep 08
News For Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley's Homecoming, Ruby Soho Debuts, More
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will emanate from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio with the fallout from Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. [...]
Sep 08
The Miz Officially Announced For 30th Season Of 'Dancing with the Stars'
We reported last week that The Miz has landed himself a role on the 30th season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, which begins on September 20.&n[...]
Sep 08
WWE and AEW Are Staying Away From Signing 'Nuclear' Tessa Blanchard
Tessa Blanchard departed IMPACT Wrestling last year with many fans expecting her to sign with a bigger company such as WWE or AEW, however, she still [...]
Sep 07
WWE NXT Results - September 7, 2021
WWE NXT Live Results (September 7, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.   Singles Match: Kay[...]
Sep 07
Women’s Title Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Franky Monet will get her shot at the NXT Women’s Championship on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. She will be going up against Raquel Gonz[...]
Sep 07
Big Match Announced For Next Week's Revamped WWE NXT
WWE NXT will feature a big match for the launch of its revamp on September 14. On tonight's NXT it was announced that in addition to the InDex weddin[...]
Sep 07
Ruby Soho's First AEW Match Announced For Wednesday's Dynamite
AEW has announced Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Soho made her AEW on Sunday and winning the Casino Battle Ro[...]
Sep 07
Noam Dar Stripped Of The ICW World Championship
Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) sent out the following press release today, announcing that Noam Dar has been stripped of the ICW World Championsh[...]
Sep 07
Another Top WWE Superstar Leaving WWE For AEW?
Could Kevin Owens be the next major name to depart WWE? During an interview in 2018, Owens revealed he re-signed with WWE for 5 years, with many beli[...]
Sep 07
AEW Dark Results (September 7th 2021)
Another day, another AEW show and we now have more days with one that without. Crazy to think this company is only 3 years old. Taz and Excalibur are [...]
Sep 07
Jazz, World Famous CB and Will Ospreay Confirmed For Chris Jericho Cruise
A couple of new additions have been announced for the upcoming Chris Jericho Cruise from October 21th to October 25th. These additions are Jazz, World[...]
Sep 07
Ring of Honor Signs New Talent, Both Set For Death Before Dishonor
Ring of Honor has announced that both Miranda Alize and Rok-C have been signed to contracts to join their roster. The two new additions to ROH are se[...]
Sep 07
Adam Cole Calls AEW Debut "One Of The Greatest Nights" Of His Life
Adam Cole returned to his Twitch channel today for the first time since his AEW debut at Sunday night's All Out event in Chicago, IL. Cole explained [...]
Sep 07
Pittsburgh Steelers Alumni James Harrison Responds To "Wrestling Is Fake" Criticisms
Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers alumni and current Heels star James Harrison was recently interviewed by Patriots Wire, where he discussed the differenc[...]
Sep 07
Ivelisse Blames Thunder Rosa For Match Gone Awry
Former AEW star Ivelisse sat down on Chris Van Vliet's show INSIGHT, where she opened up about the infamous match with Thunder Rosa that led to her re[...]
Sep 07
Netflix To Premiere Interactive Halloween Movie Titled "Escape The Undertaker"
WWE has teamed up with Netflix to produce an all-new movie starring The Undertaker, Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston called Escape The Undertaker[...]
Sep 07
AEW To Hold Dynamite and Rampage Taping At UBS Arena In New York
AEW will be heading to the 18,000 capacity UBS Arena in New York on for a double taping of AEW Dynamite and Rampage in December. Check out the press [...]
