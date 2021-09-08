Kenny Omega Named Top Wrestler In PWI 500 For the Second Time

As just announced by @AlCastlePWI on @BustedOpenRadio : Congrats to @KennyOmegamanX , who ranks #1 in the 2021 #PWI500 —his second time topping the list. Preorder your copy of our 31st annual "500" issue at https://t.co/EuUXs75XJB pic.twitter.com/pJ5JhImsvn

The complete list has yet to be fully revealed.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Al Castle revealed that Kenny Omega has topped this year’s PWI 500, as the number one wrestler in the world. PWI 500 ranks the top 500 male wrestlers from the period of July 1, 2020, to June 20, 2021.

Rivera (Danny Limelight) Has Signed Deal With MLW

MLW issued the following: 5150’s Rivera signs with MLW The “Radioactive Papi” Danny Rivera has inked a deal to stay major league for the next few years. The finesse and fury of the[...] Sep 08 - MLW issued the following: 5150’s Rivera signs with MLW The “Radioactive Papi” Danny Rivera has inked a deal to stay major league for the next few years. The finesse and fury of the[...]

Jon Moxley Believes Vince McMahon Would Think AEW Is 'Garbage'

During a recent interview on Cincy 360 with Tony Pike, AEW star Jon Moxley was asked to share his thoughts on how he thinks Vince McMahon would react to AEW. Highlights below: Moxley on AEW’s [...] Sep 08 - During a recent interview on Cincy 360 with Tony Pike, AEW star Jon Moxley was asked to share his thoughts on how he thinks Vince McMahon would react to AEW. Highlights below: Moxley on AEW’s [...]

Kushida Reveals He and Wife Tested Positive For COVID-19

In a video on his official Instagram page, WWE NXT cruiserweight champion Kushida confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 as did a number of members of his family. Kushida revealed he and [...] Sep 08 - In a video on his official Instagram page, WWE NXT cruiserweight champion Kushida confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 as did a number of members of his family. Kushida revealed he and [...]

WATCH: Gameplay Footage From Upcoming AEW Video Game Revealed

AEW Games has revealed new gameplay footage from their upcoming AEW console video game which is currently in development. In the video Aubrey Edwards, Evil Uno, The Bunny, and Jungle Boy are filmed t[...] Sep 08 - AEW Games has revealed new gameplay footage from their upcoming AEW console video game which is currently in development. In the video Aubrey Edwards, Evil Uno, The Bunny, and Jungle Boy are filmed t[...]

Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling Set To Air In Nearly 50 Television Markets

Booker T announced the following big news for his Reality of Wrestling promotion: Reality of Wrestling Takes Over Television Starting September 18th BOOKER T’s TEXAS-BASED PROMOTION SIGNS TELE[...] Sep 08 - Booker T announced the following big news for his Reality of Wrestling promotion: Reality of Wrestling Takes Over Television Starting September 18th BOOKER T’s TEXAS-BASED PROMOTION SIGNS TELE[...]

Mick Foley Speaks Out Further On His Criticisms Of WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was interviewed on Sean Waltman’s "Pro Wrestling 4 Life" podcast to promote his upcoming one-man show tour. During the interview, Foley addressed his recent "WWE ha[...] Sep 08 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was interviewed on Sean Waltman’s "Pro Wrestling 4 Life" podcast to promote his upcoming one-man show tour. During the interview, Foley addressed his recent "WWE ha[...]

Lex Luger Says He Was 'Never Promised' A WWF World Title Run By Vince McMahon

Lex Luger was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw to discuss his career during which he revealed he was never promised a world title run by Vince McMahon. On never being promised a W[...] Sep 08 - Lex Luger was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw to discuss his career during which he revealed he was never promised a world title run by Vince McMahon. On never being promised a W[...]

News For Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley's Homecoming, Ruby Soho Debuts, More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will emanate from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio with the fallout from Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. AEW is hyping Jon Moxley’s homecoming as he [...] Sep 08 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will emanate from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio with the fallout from Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. AEW is hyping Jon Moxley’s homecoming as he [...]

The Miz Officially Announced For 30th Season Of 'Dancing with the Stars'

We reported last week that The Miz has landed himself a role on the 30th season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, which begins on September 20. ABC today confirmed that with the following [...] Sep 08 - We reported last week that The Miz has landed himself a role on the 30th season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, which begins on September 20. ABC today confirmed that with the following [...]

WWE and AEW Are Staying Away From Signing 'Nuclear' Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard departed IMPACT Wrestling last year with many fans expecting her to sign with a bigger company such as WWE or AEW, however, she still remains a free agent. While her loyal fan base wa[...] Sep 08 - Tessa Blanchard departed IMPACT Wrestling last year with many fans expecting her to sign with a bigger company such as WWE or AEW, however, she still remains a free agent. While her loyal fan base wa[...]

WWE NXT Results - September 7, 2021

WWE NXT Live Results (September 7, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Singles Match: Kay Lee Ray vs Ember Moon Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett a[...] Sep 07 - WWE NXT Live Results (September 7, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Singles Match: Kay Lee Ray vs Ember Moon Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett a[...]

Women’s Title Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Franky Monet will get her shot at the NXT Women’s Championship on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. She will be going up against Raquel Gonzalez on next week’s revamped show. In addit[...] Sep 07 - Franky Monet will get her shot at the NXT Women’s Championship on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. She will be going up against Raquel Gonzalez on next week’s revamped show. In addit[...]

Big Match Announced For Next Week's Revamped WWE NXT

WWE NXT will feature a big match for the launch of its revamp on September 14. On tonight's NXT it was announced that in addition to the InDex wedding, LA Knight, Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa and Kyle [...] Sep 07 - WWE NXT will feature a big match for the launch of its revamp on September 14. On tonight's NXT it was announced that in addition to the InDex wedding, LA Knight, Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa and Kyle [...]

Ruby Soho's First AEW Match Announced For Wednesday's Dynamite

AEW has announced Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Soho made her AEW on Sunday and winning the Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out 2021, Soho is now currently th[...] Sep 07 - AEW has announced Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Soho made her AEW on Sunday and winning the Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out 2021, Soho is now currently th[...]

Noam Dar Stripped Of The ICW World Championship

Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) sent out the following press release today, announcing that Noam Dar has been stripped of the ICW World Championship due to COVID-19 restrictions. Announceme[...] Sep 07 - Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) sent out the following press release today, announcing that Noam Dar has been stripped of the ICW World Championship due to COVID-19 restrictions. Announceme[...]

Another Top WWE Superstar Leaving WWE For AEW?

Could Kevin Owens be the next major name to depart WWE? During an interview in 2018, Owens revealed he re-signed with WWE for 5 years, with many believing that the contract would end in early 2023. [...] Sep 07 - Could Kevin Owens be the next major name to depart WWE? During an interview in 2018, Owens revealed he re-signed with WWE for 5 years, with many believing that the contract would end in early 2023. [...]

AEW Dark Results (September 7th 2021)

Another day, another AEW show and we now have more days with one that without. Crazy to think this company is only 3 years old. Taz and Excalibur are ready so lets get straight to the action. It's [...] Sep 07 - Another day, another AEW show and we now have more days with one that without. Crazy to think this company is only 3 years old. Taz and Excalibur are ready so lets get straight to the action. It's [...]

Jazz, World Famous CB and Will Ospreay Confirmed For Chris Jericho Cruise

A couple of new additions have been announced for the upcoming Chris Jericho Cruise from October 21th to October 25th. These additions are Jazz, World Famous CB, and Will Ospreay (who will not be wres[...] Sep 07 - A couple of new additions have been announced for the upcoming Chris Jericho Cruise from October 21th to October 25th. These additions are Jazz, World Famous CB, and Will Ospreay (who will not be wres[...]

Ring of Honor Signs New Talent, Both Set For Death Before Dishonor

Ring of Honor has announced that both Miranda Alize and Rok-C have been signed to contracts to join their roster. The two new additions to ROH are set to face off in the finals of the ROH Women&rsquo[...] Sep 07 - Ring of Honor has announced that both Miranda Alize and Rok-C have been signed to contracts to join their roster. The two new additions to ROH are set to face off in the finals of the ROH Women&rsquo[...]

Adam Cole Calls AEW Debut "One Of The Greatest Nights" Of His Life

Adam Cole returned to his Twitch channel today for the first time since his AEW debut at Sunday night's All Out event in Chicago, IL. Cole explained to his fanbase that he had to be uncharacteristica[...] Sep 07 - Adam Cole returned to his Twitch channel today for the first time since his AEW debut at Sunday night's All Out event in Chicago, IL. Cole explained to his fanbase that he had to be uncharacteristica[...]

Pittsburgh Steelers Alumni James Harrison Responds To "Wrestling Is Fake" Criticisms

Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers alumni and current Heels star James Harrison was recently interviewed by Patriots Wire, where he discussed the differences between professional wrestling and football. [...] Sep 07 - Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers alumni and current Heels star James Harrison was recently interviewed by Patriots Wire, where he discussed the differences between professional wrestling and football. [...]

Ivelisse Blames Thunder Rosa For Match Gone Awry

Former AEW star Ivelisse sat down on Chris Van Vliet's show INSIGHT, where she opened up about the infamous match with Thunder Rosa that led to her release. “It’s a culmination of a lot[...] Sep 07 - Former AEW star Ivelisse sat down on Chris Van Vliet's show INSIGHT, where she opened up about the infamous match with Thunder Rosa that led to her release. “It’s a culmination of a lot[...]

Netflix To Premiere Interactive Halloween Movie Titled "Escape The Undertaker"

WWE has teamed up with Netflix to produce an all-new movie starring The Undertaker, Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston called Escape The Undertaker. It's described by Bloody Disgusting as an "inte[...] Sep 07 - WWE has teamed up with Netflix to produce an all-new movie starring The Undertaker, Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston called Escape The Undertaker. It's described by Bloody Disgusting as an "inte[...]