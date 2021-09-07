- NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Franky Monet - #1 Contender’s Match: LA Knight vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Pete Dunne - The wedding of Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis

In addition, William Regal announced that LA Knight, Kyle O’Reilly, Tommaso Ciampa, and Pete Dunne will compete in a Fatal Four-Way next week to determine Samoa Joe’s next challenger for his NXT Championship.

Franky Monet will get her shot at the NXT Women’s Championship on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. She will be going up against Raquel Gonzalez on next week’s revamped show.

WWE NXT Results - September 7, 2021

Women’s Title Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Big Match Announced For Next Week's Revamped WWE NXT

Ruby Soho's First AEW Match Announced For Wednesday's Dynamite

Noam Dar Stripped Of The ICW World Championship

Another Top WWE Superstar Leaving WWE For AEW?

AEW Dark Results (September 7th 2021)

Jazz, World Famous CB and Will Ospreay Confirmed For Chris Jericho Cruise

Ring of Honor Signs New Talent, Both Set For Death Before Dishonor

Adam Cole Calls AEW Debut "One Of The Greatest Nights" Of His Life

Pittsburgh Steelers Alumni James Harrison Responds To "Wrestling Is Fake" Criticisms

Ivelisse Blames Thunder Rosa For Match Gone Awry

Netflix To Premiere Interactive Halloween Movie Titled "Escape The Undertaker"

AEW To Hold Dynamite and Rampage Taping At UBS Arena In New York

Kurt Angle Believes WWE Should 'Tread Very Lightly' With Moving Away From Indy Talent

Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark

NWA Announces Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

Mick Foley Says WWE Might Be Their Own Worst Enemy

News For Tonight's Final Taped WWE NXT Before Next Week's Revamp

AEW Attempted To Secure Rights To The Final Countdown By Europe For Bryan Danielson

Fans Are Not Happy With How WWE Used Jeff Hardy On Monday's RAW

Bruce Prichard Discusses Andre the Giant Not Liking Bam Bam Bigelow

Updated WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Card

Bobby Lashley & MVP Win Tag Team Turmoil on Raw, Will Challenge RK-Bro for Tag Titles Next Week!

