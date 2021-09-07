WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Big Match Announced For Next Week's Revamped WWE NXT
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 07, 2021
WWE NXT will feature a big match for the launch of its revamp on September 14.
On tonight's NXT it was announced that in addition to the InDex wedding, LA Knight, Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa and Kyle O’Reilly will do battle in a match to determine NXT Champion Samoa Joe’s next challenger.
