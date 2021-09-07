Noam Dar Stripped Of The ICW World Championship

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) sent out the following press release today, announcing that Noam Dar has been stripped of the ICW World Championship due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Announcement:

As a result of Covid-19 restrictions, Noam Dar has been unable to compete for ICW since winning the ICW World Heavyweight Championship last year.

Due to the ongoing uncertainty around this, we have made the difficult decision to vacate the ICW World Heavyweight Championship.

We hope that Noam Dar can return home to ICW in the near future. When he does, he will be granted a World Championship Match at a time of his choosing.

Two Fatal 4-Way Elimination Matches will now take place on 12 September and 26 September. The winner of each match will enter the main event of Fear and Loathing to challenge for the vacant ICW World Heavyweight Championship.

The competitors for this weekend’s Fatal 4-Way have been announced to be Kez Evans, BT Gunn, DCT, and Jason Reed.