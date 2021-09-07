Another Top WWE Superstar Leaving WWE For AEW?

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

Could Kevin Owens be the next major name to depart WWE?

During an interview in 2018, Owens revealed he re-signed with WWE for 5 years, with many believing that the contract would end in early 2023.

Owens’ WWE contract will actually expire in January 2022 and not 2023, according to Fightful Select.

His contract was part of several restructured contracts during the COVID-19 pandemic with his expiration date being changed to January 2022. It remains unclear why that was.

Owens took to Twitter today to fuel speculation about his future changing his bio and deleting a tweet. He firstly tweeted the coordinates to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. He then changed the location in his Twitter bio to "Almost there" which is being linked to the Mount Rushmore coordinates.

Mount Rushmore was the name of a stable Owens was in with Adam Cole and The Young Bucks in 2013-2014. Owens would go on to sign with WWE 2014.

Let the speculation begin!