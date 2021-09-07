Adam Cole Calls AEW Debut "One Of The Greatest Nights" Of His Life

"Making sure that I could keep this channel and this community was so important to me. I'm going to be streaming for a really really really long time. This stream is going nowhere."

Cole noted that his Twitch stream was the most active stream he had thus far, and ended his stream with this:

"I'm so excited for the future. Sunday was one of the greatest nights of my life. It was my favorite night of my career. It's such an exciting time. I knew last minute, Britt (Baker) knew last minute, and Britt made sure she got Momma Chugs and B-Fresh [Adam Cole's brother] there. It made it even cooler. Britt deserves a ton of credit for that. She surprised me, she didn't even tell me she was going to do that."

Cole explained to his fanbase that he had to be uncharacteristically hidden away from everyone for the past few days, but now he's back and ready to go back to normal. He then spoke about how he feels about his AEW debut.

Adam Cole returned to his Twitch channel today for the first time since his AEW debut at Sunday night's All Out event in Chicago, IL.

» More News From This Feed

Jazz, World Famous CB and Will Ospreay Confirmed For Chris Jericho Cruise

A couple of new additions have been announced for the upcoming Chris Jericho Cruise from October 21th to October 25th. These additions are Jazz, World Famous CB, and Will Ospreay (who will not be wres[...] Sep 07 - A couple of new additions have been announced for the upcoming Chris Jericho Cruise from October 21th to October 25th. These additions are Jazz, World Famous CB, and Will Ospreay (who will not be wres[...]

Ring of Honor Signs New Talent, Both Set For Death Before Dishonor

Ring of Honor has announced that both Miranda Alize and Rok-C have been signed to contracts to join their roster. The two new additions to ROH are set to face off in the finals of the ROH Women&rsquo[...] Sep 07 - Ring of Honor has announced that both Miranda Alize and Rok-C have been signed to contracts to join their roster. The two new additions to ROH are set to face off in the finals of the ROH Women&rsquo[...]

Adam Cole Calls AEW Debut "One Of The Greatest Nights" Of His Life

Adam Cole returned to his Twitch channel today for the first time since his AEW debut at Sunday night's All Out event in Chicago, IL. Cole explained to his fanbase that he had to be uncharacteristica[...] Sep 07 - Adam Cole returned to his Twitch channel today for the first time since his AEW debut at Sunday night's All Out event in Chicago, IL. Cole explained to his fanbase that he had to be uncharacteristica[...]

Pittsburgh Steelers Alumni James Harrison Responds To "Wrestling Is Fake" Criticisms

Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers alumni and current Heels star James Harrison was recently interviewed by Patriots Wire, where he discussed the differences between professional wrestling and football. [...] Sep 07 - Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers alumni and current Heels star James Harrison was recently interviewed by Patriots Wire, where he discussed the differences between professional wrestling and football. [...]

Ivelisse Blames Thunder Rosa For Match Gone Awry

Former AEW star Ivelisse sat down on Chris Van Vliet's show INSIGHT, where she opened up about the infamous match with Thunder Rosa that led to her release. “It’s a culmination of a lot[...] Sep 07 - Former AEW star Ivelisse sat down on Chris Van Vliet's show INSIGHT, where she opened up about the infamous match with Thunder Rosa that led to her release. “It’s a culmination of a lot[...]

Netflix To Premiere Interactive Halloween Movie Titled "Escape The Undertaker"

WWE has teamed up with Netflix to produce an all-new movie starring The Undertaker, Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston called Escape The Undertaker. It's described by Bloody Disgusting as an "inte[...] Sep 07 - WWE has teamed up with Netflix to produce an all-new movie starring The Undertaker, Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston called Escape The Undertaker. It's described by Bloody Disgusting as an "inte[...]

AEW To Hold Dynamite and Rampage Taping At UBS Arena In New York

AEW will be heading to the 18,000 capacity UBS Arena in New York on for a double taping of AEW Dynamite and Rampage in December. Check out the press release below: AEW Storms into UBS Arena on Decem[...] Sep 07 - AEW will be heading to the 18,000 capacity UBS Arena in New York on for a double taping of AEW Dynamite and Rampage in December. Check out the press release below: AEW Storms into UBS Arena on Decem[...]

Kurt Angle Believes WWE Should 'Tread Very Lightly' With Moving Away From Indy Talent

Kurt Angle told Wrestling Inc that WWE should tread very lightly from moving away from indie talent in favor of pure athletes who have no pro wrestling background. Here is what he said: "I would tre[...] Sep 07 - Kurt Angle told Wrestling Inc that WWE should tread very lightly from moving away from indie talent in favor of pure athletes who have no pro wrestling background. Here is what he said: "I would tre[...]

Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark

A new episode of AEW Dark will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the final card: - Three Strikes Match: Big Swole vs. Diamante - Evil Uno vs. Alan “5&r[...] Sep 07 - A new episode of AEW Dark will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the final card: - Three Strikes Match: Big Swole vs. Diamante - Evil Uno vs. Alan “5&r[...]

NWA Announces Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Power

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA POWERRR is back Tuesday, September 7th 2021 (6:05 EST), as Season 6 locks in ar[...] Sep 07 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA POWERRR is back Tuesday, September 7th 2021 (6:05 EST), as Season 6 locks in ar[...]

Mick Foley Says WWE Might Be Their Own Worst Enemy

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley has taken to his social media today with a video titled, "WWE — WE'VE GOT A PROBLEM" In the video, Foley claims WWE is no longer the place for talent in the industr[...] Sep 07 - WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley has taken to his social media today with a video titled, "WWE — WE'VE GOT A PROBLEM" In the video, Foley claims WWE is no longer the place for talent in the industr[...]

News For Tonight's Final Taped WWE NXT Before Next Week's Revamp

WWE NXT returns to USA Network tonight with another new episode, which has already been pre-taped. This will be the final taped show before returning to live broadcasting for the revamped NXT next wee[...] Sep 07 - WWE NXT returns to USA Network tonight with another new episode, which has already been pre-taped. This will be the final taped show before returning to live broadcasting for the revamped NXT next wee[...]

AEW Attempted To Secure Rights To The Final Countdown By Europe For Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson made his much anticipated AEW debut at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago and as you would expect he had a new theme song. Fans were however quick to point out[...] Sep 07 - Bryan Danielson made his much anticipated AEW debut at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago and as you would expect he had a new theme song. Fans were however quick to point out[...]

Fans Are Not Happy With How WWE Used Jeff Hardy On Monday's RAW

WWE fans are not happy with the company with how they used Jeff Hardy on Monday's WWE RAW. At one stage during the broadcast, Hardy was a top trending topic on Twitter after he was involved in the 24[...] Sep 07 - WWE fans are not happy with the company with how they used Jeff Hardy on Monday's WWE RAW. At one stage during the broadcast, Hardy was a top trending topic on Twitter after he was involved in the 24[...]

Bruce Prichard Discusses Andre the Giant Not Liking Bam Bam Bigelow

During the most recent episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Andre the Giant not liking Bam Bam Bigelow and Andre roughing up Bam Bam during a match at Madison Square Garden. Bruc[...] Sep 07 - During the most recent episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Andre the Giant not liking Bam Bam Bigelow and Andre roughing up Bam Bam during a match at Madison Square Garden. Bruc[...]

Updated WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Card

Following Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network, we now have the updated card for WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view event which takes place on September 26, 2021 from Columbus, Ohio. Check out [...] Sep 07 - Following Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network, we now have the updated card for WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view event which takes place on September 26, 2021 from Columbus, Ohio. Check out [...]

Bobby Lashley & MVP Win Tag Team Turmoil on Raw, Will Challenge RK-Bro for Tag Titles Next Week!

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Montel Vontavious Porter defeated A.J. Styles and Omos to win the Tag Team Turmoil Gauntlet Match. As a [...] Sep 06 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Montel Vontavious Porter defeated A.J. Styles and Omos to win the Tag Team Turmoil Gauntlet Match. As a [...]

Reggie Retains 24/7 Title Against Akira Tozawa on Raw, NXT's Drake Maverick Returns to Raw

Reggie's reign as WWE 24/7 Champion continues, as he defeated former champion Akira Tozawa on tonight's episode of Raw. After the match, several Raw Superstars attempted to attack Reggi[...] Sep 06 - Reggie's reign as WWE 24/7 Champion continues, as he defeated former champion Akira Tozawa on tonight's episode of Raw. After the match, several Raw Superstars attempted to attack Reggi[...]

Flair Retains Raw Women's Title Against Jax Thanks to Baszler, Bliss Issues a Challenge to Flair

Charlotte Flair retained her Raw Women's Championship against Nia Jax on tonight's episode of Raw after a distraction from Shayna Baszler allowed Charlotte to deliver the Natural Selection t[...] Sep 06 - Charlotte Flair retained her Raw Women's Championship against Nia Jax on tonight's episode of Raw after a distraction from Shayna Baszler allowed Charlotte to deliver the Natural Selection t[...]

Karrion Kross Defeats John Morrison by Submission on Monday Night Raw

Former two-time WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up another victory on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as he defeated former WWE ECW World Heavyweight Champion John Morrison with the [...] Sep 06 - Former two-time WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up another victory on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as he defeated former WWE ECW World Heavyweight Champion John Morrison with the [...]

Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. Defeat Women's Tag Champions Natalya & Tamina in Non-Title Match

The team of Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. picked up a big victory on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as they defeated the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka in[...] Sep 06 - The team of Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. picked up a big victory on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as they defeated the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya Neidhart and Tamina Snuka in[...]

Sheamus Defeats Drew McIntyre on Monday Night Raw, Will Challenge for U.S. Title at Extreme Rules

In a hard-hitting battle between longtime rivals, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus defeated "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. This victory means that Shea[...] Sep 06 - In a hard-hitting battle between longtime rivals, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus defeated "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. This victory means that Shea[...]

AEW Dark Results (6th September 2021)

We start another week of AEW action less than 24 hours after what I still currently would consider AEW's best PPV to date and one of the best of the modern era. My brain is still trying to comprehend [...] Sep 06 - We start another week of AEW action less than 24 hours after what I still currently would consider AEW's best PPV to date and one of the best of the modern era. My brain is still trying to comprehend [...]

Randy Orton to Challenge Bobby Lashley for WWE Championship at Extreme Rules PPV

During tonight's episode of Raw, it was announced that one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton, will challenge "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at the upcoming&[...] Sep 06 - During tonight's episode of Raw, it was announced that one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton, will challenge "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at the upcoming&[...]