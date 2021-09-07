Netflix To Premiere Interactive Halloween Movie Titled "Escape The Undertaker"

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

WWE has teamed up with Netflix to produce an all-new movie starring The Undertaker, Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston called Escape The Undertaker.

It's described by Bloody Disgusting as an "interactive Halloween film" and the plot is that The Undertaker has set up a trap for The New Day in his haunted mansion.

The New Day must overcome a series of traps and supernatural hurdles while the viewers themselves decide the fate of the trio while watching them attempt to navigate through the mansion.

The movie is set to premiere on Netflix on October 5th, 2021.