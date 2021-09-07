WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW To Hold Dynamite and Rampage Taping At UBS Arena In New York

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 07, 2021

AEW will be heading to the 18,000 capacity UBS Arena in New York on for a double taping of AEW Dynamite and Rampage in December.

Check out the press release below:

AEW Storms into UBS Arena on December 8

Tickets On Sale This Friday, September 10, for Back-to-Back Live Shows “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage”

Belmont Park, NY, (Sept. 7, 2021) – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) brings its wildly popular shows “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” to the brand-new UBS Arena on Wednesday, December 8, for a  spectacular night of bell-to-bell action. Located on the border of Queens and Nassau County in Belmont  Park, NY, the state of the art UBS Arena will host the world-class wrestlers of AEW as they take the squared circle in the stunning new venue.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. ET via AEWTix.com and  Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $30 plus fees.

AEW is red hot, coming off an incredible “All Out” PPV event last Sunday with the jaw-dropping debuts of  Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson and Ruby Soho, just 16 days after the thunderous debut of the legendary  CM Punk. AEW’s two weekly shows airing on TNT, “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage,” also continue  to dominate the ratings on Wednesdays and Fridays, respectively.

AEW’s stellar line-up of legendary wrestlers and homegrown talent also includes Chris Jericho, Kenny  Omega, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Sting, Dr. Britt Baker, Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Darby  Allin, Kris Statlander, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston, The Lucha Bros., MJF,  Hangman Page, Christian Cage, Malakai Black and many others.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is a $1.1 billion multi-purpose venue that is finishing construction adjacent to  the Belmont Park racetrack. The world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design,  will bridge its iconic past with today’s advanced technology and amenities. In addition to being the new  home to the famed New York Islanders Hockey Club, the state-of-the-art arena, opening in the fall, will  deliver an unmatched live entertainment experience with clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

Located at 2400 Hempstead Turnpike, UBS Arena is accessible via car and ride share at exits 26A, 26B, and  26D off of the Cross Island Parkway. For guests using the Long Island Railroad, UBS Arena will be accessible  to East and Westbound travelers at the Queens Village LIRR station, Eastbound travelers at the brand new Elmont Station (accessible Westbound in 2022), and via the Belmont Spur station, operating from  Jamaica on event-days only. In addition to the Long Island Rail Road, UBS Arena is also accessible via MTA  Bus Routes Q2 and Q110 and the Nassau County Inter-Express N6 bus service.

About UBS Arena

UBS Arena is New York’s newest premier entertainment and sports venue and future home of the New  York Islanders. Located at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, the state of the art facility will open for the  2021-22 National Hockey League season and host more than 150 major events annually. The arena and  surrounding development are expected to create 10,000 construction jobs and 3,000 permanent jobs,  generating approximately $25 billion in economic activity over the term of the lease.

Developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon, UBS Arena is  poised to be one of the area’s – and the nation’s – most prestigious and appealing venues for musical acts,  events and performers of all genres, and will create a unique entertainment experience for artists and  audiences alike. The arena is being constructed with a fan-first approach that leverages sophisticated  engineering acoustics to amplify the audio experience, high-resolution LED displays and will include the  largest scoreboard in New York.

UBS Arena will offer the highest-end amenities and customer service, through VIP suites and clubs that  merge boutique hospitality with live entertainment. Clubs and suites will have a timeless design inspired  by classic, well known New York establishments and will offer premier views of the bowl. Complementing  UBS Arena, the surrounding campus will consist of 340,000 square feet of luxury retail and will include a 4  star boutique hotel.

UBS Arena is being built to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards for  New Construction. In an effort to build a greener future and minimize environmental impact, UBS Arena  intends on being 100% carbon neutral, utilizing renewable energy by 2024, which will make it the first  arena to do so on the eastern seaboard.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league  headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Chris Jericho, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Sting, Hangman Page, Jon Moxley, MJF, Miro, Darby Allin, Hikaru  Shida, Dr. Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Christian Cage,  Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, Brian Cage, Ricky  Starks, Lucha Bros., and many more. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to  mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy  into the industry.

“AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and attracts the youngest wrestling  audience on television. The new fight-forward show “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m.  ET. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation,” two weekly  professional wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and  “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AllEliteWrestling; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling.


