Mick Foley Says WWE Might Be Their Own Worst Enemy

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley has taken to his social media today with a video titled, "WWE — WE'VE GOT A PROBLEM"

In the video, Foley claims WWE is no longer the place for talent in the industry to aspire to work because of the way younger talent are treated. He made reference to talent such as Karrion Kross being watered down or made a joke of when they make their main roster debut.

Here is what Mick Foley said:

Hello, this is a hardcore legend, Foley. I'd like to title this a video WWE, we've got a problem because I think you do. And that problem is that WWE is no longer the place for talent to aspire to. Part of it is because AEW is doing a great job of attracting great talent, proven talent, building other talent, creating storylines. But part of it is a problem of your own making. I think younger talent sees the way that developmental characters are cut or left by the wayside or in the case of Karen Cross, greatly watered down and even made a joke of when they debut on the main roster. If it's not broke, don't fix it. Uh, if I was an aspiring talent now, big league talent with a major decision to make, I'm not sure that I would trust WWE creative to do the right thing with my career. You guys did wonders with me, uh, back in the day, that was a different time different place. If it was today, I'm not sure I would trust the powers to be, uh, with my career in their hands. And until that changes a WWE, you've got a problem."

Please credit WrestlingNewsSource.com with for transcription.