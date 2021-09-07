*
* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card
News For Tonight's Final Taped WWE NXT Before Next Week's Revamp
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 07, 2021
WWE NXT returns to USA Network tonight with another new episode, which has already been pre-taped. This will be the final taped show before returning to live broadcasting for the revamped NXT next week, September 14.
Below is the announced card for tonight's show:
- NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. Lorcan & Burch
- NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Zoey & Io vs. Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro - Ember Moon vs. Kay Lee Ray - Mei Ying vs. TBA - Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar - Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties for Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell
https://wrestlr.me/70357/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 07
Sep 07 - WWE NXT returns to USA Network tonight with another new episode, which has already been pre-taped. This will be the final taped show before returning [...]
Sep 07
Sep 07 - Bryan Danielson made his much anticipated AEW debut at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago and as you would expect he had a new theme[...]
Sep 07
Sep 07 - WWE fans are not happy with the company with how they used Jeff Hardy on Monday's WWE RAW. At one stage during the broadcast, Hardy was a top trendin[...]
Sep 07
Sep 07 - During the most recent episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Andre the Giant not liking Bam Bam Bigelow and Andre roughing up Bam [...]
Sep 07 Updated WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Card Following Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network, we now have the updated card for WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view event which takes place on S[...]
Sep 07 - Following Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network, we now have the updated card for WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view event which takes place on S[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Montel Vontavious Porter defeated A.J. Styles and Omos[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - Reggie's reign as WWE 24/7 Champion continues, as he defeated former champion Akira Tozawa on tonight's episode of Raw. After the match, several&[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - Charlotte Flair retained her Raw Women's Championship against Nia Jax on tonight's episode of Raw after a distraction from Shayna Baszler al[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - Former two-time WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up another victory on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as he defeated former WWE ECW [...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - The team of Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. picked up a big victory on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as they defeated the WWE Women's Tag T[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - In a hard-hitting battle between longtime rivals, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus defeated "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre on tonight's episode of&n[...]
Sep 06 AEW Dark Results (6th September 2021) We start another week of AEW action less than 24 hours after what I still currently would consider AEW's best PPV to date and one of the best of the m[...]
Sep 06 - We start another week of AEW action less than 24 hours after what I still currently would consider AEW's best PPV to date and one of the best of the m[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - During tonight's episode of Raw, it was announced that one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton, will challenge "The All Mighty" Bobby[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - During Sunday's All Out pay-per-view event, AEW announced that their Full Gear pay-per-view event has will not take place on November 6 and has a new [...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - Vince McMahon is reportedly not attending tonight’s RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami. PWInsider reports he is not backstage at the show, this co[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - WWE is set to premiere their new documentary focused on their post-9/11 edition of SmackDown. The company announced "Never Forget: WWE Returns After [...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - Fightful Select is reporting that Adam Cole signing with AEW wasn't a shock or surprise to WWE management as they had expected him to join AEW as of l[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - It is being reported by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net that AEW executive Cody Rhodes is set to make his return to AEW television sometime this month,[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - Former WWE lead creative writer Vince Russo took to his Twitter to reveal that he recently worked with WWE on a new project for Peacock this past Frid[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - WWE has an action-pack show already announced for tonight's Labor Day edition of RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami. WWE has announced the following: -[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has reached an important and big WWE milestone. Flair has now hit a combined 1,000 days as a champion in WWE[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - During the post-show scrum for Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, President Tony Khan had some high praise for MJF who he credits for helping bring in[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Adam Page missing the All Out 2021 pay-per-view during a media scrum following Sunday's event. It was r[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - New Japan Pro Wrestling star KENTA has directed more strong words toward CM Punk on social media. For those that don't know KENTA is the innova[...]
Sep 06 CM Punk Wants To Work With Sting In AEW As seen during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk made his much anticipated in-ring return defeating Darby Allin. During the post-show media s[...]
Sep 06 - As seen during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk made his much anticipated in-ring return defeating Darby Allin. During the post-show media s[...]