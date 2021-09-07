News For Tonight's Final Taped WWE NXT Before Next Week's Revamp

- NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. Lorcan & Burch - NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Zoey & Io vs. Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro - Ember Moon vs. Kay Lee Ray - Mei Ying vs. TBA - Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar - Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties for Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell

Below is the announced card for tonight's show:

WWE NXT returns to USA Network tonight with another new episode, which has already been pre-taped. This will be the final taped show before returning to live broadcasting for the revamped NXT next week, September 14.

AEW Attempted To Secure Rights To The Final Countdown By Europe For Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson made his much anticipated AEW debut at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago and as you would expect he had a new theme[...] Sep 07 - Bryan Danielson made his much anticipated AEW debut at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago and as you would expect he had a new theme[...]

Fans Are Not Happy With How WWE Used Jeff Hardy On Monday's RAW

WWE fans are not happy with the company with how they used Jeff Hardy on Monday's WWE RAW. At one stage during the broadcast, Hardy was a top trendin[...] Sep 07 - WWE fans are not happy with the company with how they used Jeff Hardy on Monday's WWE RAW. At one stage during the broadcast, Hardy was a top trendin[...]

Bruce Prichard Discusses Andre the Giant Not Liking Bam Bam Bigelow

During the most recent episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Andre the Giant not liking Bam Bam Bigelow and Andre roughing up Bam [...] Sep 07 - During the most recent episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Andre the Giant not liking Bam Bam Bigelow and Andre roughing up Bam [...]

Updated WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Card

Following Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network, we now have the updated card for WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view event which takes place on S[...] Sep 07 - Following Monday's episode of RAW on USA Network, we now have the updated card for WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view event which takes place on S[...]

Bobby Lashley & MVP Win Tag Team Turmoil on Raw, Will Challenge RK-Bro for Tag Titles Next Week!

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Montel Vontavious Porter defeated A.J. Styles and Omos[...] Sep 06 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Montel Vontavious Porter defeated A.J. Styles and Omos[...]

Reggie Retains 24/7 Title Against Akira Tozawa on Raw, NXT's Drake Maverick Returns to Raw

Reggie's reign as WWE 24/7 Champion continues, as he defeated former champion Akira Tozawa on tonight's episode of Raw. After the match, several&[...] Sep 06 - Reggie's reign as WWE 24/7 Champion continues, as he defeated former champion Akira Tozawa on tonight's episode of Raw. After the match, several&[...]

Flair Retains Raw Women's Title Against Jax Thanks to Baszler, Bliss Issues a Challenge to Flair

Charlotte Flair retained her Raw Women's Championship against Nia Jax on tonight's episode of Raw after a distraction from Shayna Baszler al[...] Sep 06 - Charlotte Flair retained her Raw Women's Championship against Nia Jax on tonight's episode of Raw after a distraction from Shayna Baszler al[...]

Karrion Kross Defeats John Morrison by Submission on Monday Night Raw

Former two-time WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up another victory on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as he defeated former WWE ECW [...] Sep 06 - Former two-time WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up another victory on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as he defeated former WWE ECW [...]

Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. Defeat Women's Tag Champions Natalya & Tamina in Non-Title Match

The team of Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. picked up a big victory on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as they defeated the WWE Women's Tag T[...] Sep 06 - The team of Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. picked up a big victory on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as they defeated the WWE Women's Tag T[...]

Sheamus Defeats Drew McIntyre on Monday Night Raw, Will Challenge for U.S. Title at Extreme Rules

In a hard-hitting battle between longtime rivals, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus defeated "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre on tonight's episode of&n[...] Sep 06 - In a hard-hitting battle between longtime rivals, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus defeated "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre on tonight's episode of&n[...]

AEW Dark Results (6th September 2021)

We start another week of AEW action less than 24 hours after what I still currently would consider AEW's best PPV to date and one of the best of the m[...] Sep 06 - We start another week of AEW action less than 24 hours after what I still currently would consider AEW's best PPV to date and one of the best of the m[...]

Randy Orton to Challenge Bobby Lashley for WWE Championship at Extreme Rules PPV

During tonight's episode of Raw, it was announced that one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton, will challenge "The All Mighty" Bobby[...] Sep 06 - During tonight's episode of Raw, it was announced that one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton, will challenge "The All Mighty" Bobby[...]

Possible New Location For AEW Full Gear 2021

During Sunday's All Out pay-per-view event, AEW announced that their Full Gear pay-per-view event has will not take place on November 6 and has a new [...] Sep 06 - During Sunday's All Out pay-per-view event, AEW announced that their Full Gear pay-per-view event has will not take place on November 6 and has a new [...]

Vince McMahon Will Reportedly Not Be Backstage For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Vince McMahon is reportedly not attending tonight’s RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami. PWInsider reports he is not backstage at the show, this co[...] Sep 06 - Vince McMahon is reportedly not attending tonight’s RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami. PWInsider reports he is not backstage at the show, this co[...]

WATCH: Trailer for 'Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11' Documentary

WWE is set to premiere their new documentary focused on their post-9/11 edition of SmackDown. The company announced "Never Forget: WWE Returns After [...] Sep 06 - WWE is set to premiere their new documentary focused on their post-9/11 edition of SmackDown. The company announced "Never Forget: WWE Returns After [...]

WWE Reaction To Adam Cole Signing With AEW

Fightful Select is reporting that Adam Cole signing with AEW wasn't a shock or surprise to WWE management as they had expected him to join AEW as of l[...] Sep 06 - Fightful Select is reporting that Adam Cole signing with AEW wasn't a shock or surprise to WWE management as they had expected him to join AEW as of l[...]

Cody Rhodes Reportedly Set To Return To AEW Soon

It is being reported by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net that AEW executive Cody Rhodes is set to make his return to AEW television sometime this month,[...] Sep 06 - It is being reported by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net that AEW executive Cody Rhodes is set to make his return to AEW television sometime this month,[...]

Vince Russo Reveals He's Been Working With WWE Again

Former WWE lead creative writer Vince Russo took to his Twitter to reveal that he recently worked with WWE on a new project for Peacock this past Frid[...] Sep 06 - Former WWE lead creative writer Vince Russo took to his Twitter to reveal that he recently worked with WWE on a new project for Peacock this past Frid[...]

WWE Has An Action-Packed Episode Of RAW Planned For Tonight

WWE has an action-pack show already announced for tonight's Labor Day edition of RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami. WWE has announced the following: -[...] Sep 06 - WWE has an action-pack show already announced for tonight's Labor Day edition of RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami. WWE has announced the following: -[...]

Charlotte Flair Reaches Big WWE Milestone

WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has reached an important and big WWE milestone. Flair has now hit a combined 1,000 days as a champion in WWE[...] Sep 06 - WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has reached an important and big WWE milestone. Flair has now hit a combined 1,000 days as a champion in WWE[...]

Tony Khan Praises MJF For Several AEW Signings

During the post-show scrum for Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, President Tony Khan had some high praise for MJF who he credits for helping bring in[...] Sep 06 - During the post-show scrum for Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, President Tony Khan had some high praise for MJF who he credits for helping bring in[...]

Tony Khan Comments On Adam Page Missing AEW All Out Pay-Per-View

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Adam Page missing the All Out 2021 pay-per-view during a media scrum following Sunday's event. It was r[...] Sep 06 - AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Adam Page missing the All Out 2021 pay-per-view during a media scrum following Sunday's event. It was r[...]

NJPW Star KENTA Says 'F*ck You CM Punk'

New Japan Pro Wrestling star KENTA has directed more strong words toward CM Punk on social media. For those that don't know KENTA is the innova[...] Sep 06 - New Japan Pro Wrestling star KENTA has directed more strong words toward CM Punk on social media. For those that don't know KENTA is the innova[...]