AEW Attempted To Secure Rights To The Final Countdown By Europe For Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson made his much anticipated AEW debut at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago and as you would expect he had a new theme song.

Fans were however quick to point out he didn't use The Final Countdown by Europe as his theme song, instead, he is using 'Born For Greatness' by Elliott Taylor.

AEW apparently tried to secure the rights to The Final Countdown but the cost was too much for the company license.

Here is what Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio:

"So The Final Countdown will not, as you can see, they played a version of Last of the Valkyrie, a remix of that. There was, in fact, an attempt to have him come out to The Final Countdown figuring the place would explode, which they did anyway, but even for Tony Khan it was cost-prohibitive."