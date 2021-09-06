"This isn't your Playground. It's mine." 👀 @AlexaBliss_WWE and Lilly have their sights set on @MsCharlotteWWE 's #WomensTitle . #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qbq31mzFW9

Looks like @AlexaBliss_WWE knows what she wants! That #WWERaw #WomensTitle ! @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/A8yrP0gu98

"If you're not gonna come to us... we're just gonna have to bring the playground to you!" @AlexaBliss_WWE @MsCharlotteWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2vZsySGJ66

. @MsCharlotteWWE and @NiaJaxWWE are picking up right where they left off last week... The Raw #WomensTitle is on the line on #WWERaw ! pic.twitter.com/lTOURlVURy

"Will my tag partner become champion tonight or will she choke?" @QoSBaszler 's tongue is as vicious as her submissions and strikes! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bhTvl8PyWq

Charlotte Flair retained her Raw Women's Championship against Nia Jax on tonight's episode of Raw after a distraction from Shayna Baszler allowed Charlotte to deliver the Natural Selection to Nia Jax off the top rope for the pinfall.

Bobby Lashley & MVP Win Tag Team Turmoil on Raw, Will Challenge RK-Bro for Tag Titles Next Week!

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Montel Vontavious Porter defeated A.J. Styles and Omos[...] Sep 06 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Montel Vontavious Porter defeated A.J. Styles and Omos[...]

Reggie Retains 24/7 Title Against Akira Tozawa on Raw, NXT's Drake Maverick Returns to Raw

Reggie's reign as WWE 24/7 Champion continues, as he defeated former champion Akira Tozawa on tonight's episode of Raw. After the match, several&[...] Sep 06 - Reggie's reign as WWE 24/7 Champion continues, as he defeated former champion Akira Tozawa on tonight's episode of Raw. After the match, several&[...]

Flair Retains Raw Women's Title Against Jax Thanks to Baszler, Bliss Issues a Challenge to Flair

Karrion Kross Defeats John Morrison by Submission on Monday Night Raw

Former two-time WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up another victory on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as he defeated former WWE ECW [...] Sep 06 - Former two-time WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up another victory on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as he defeated former WWE ECW [...]

Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. Defeat Women's Tag Champions Natalya & Tamina in Non-Title Match

The team of Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. picked up a big victory on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as they defeated the WWE Women's Tag T[...] Sep 06 - The team of Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. picked up a big victory on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, as they defeated the WWE Women's Tag T[...]

Sheamus Defeats Drew McIntyre on Monday Night Raw, Will Challenge for U.S. Title at Extreme Rules

In a hard-hitting battle between longtime rivals, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus defeated "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre on tonight's episode of&n[...] Sep 06 - In a hard-hitting battle between longtime rivals, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus defeated "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre on tonight's episode of&n[...]

AEW Dark Results (6th September 2021)

We start another week of AEW action less than 24 hours after what I still currently would consider AEW's best PPV to date and one of the best of the m[...] Sep 06 - We start another week of AEW action less than 24 hours after what I still currently would consider AEW's best PPV to date and one of the best of the m[...]

Randy Orton to Challenge Bobby Lashley for WWE Championship at Extreme Rules PPV

During tonight's episode of Raw, it was announced that one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton, will challenge "The All Mighty" Bobby[...] Sep 06 - During tonight's episode of Raw, it was announced that one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton, will challenge "The All Mighty" Bobby[...]

Possible New Location For AEW Full Gear 2021

During Sunday's All Out pay-per-view event, AEW announced that their Full Gear pay-per-view event has will not take place on November 6 and has a new [...] Sep 06 - During Sunday's All Out pay-per-view event, AEW announced that their Full Gear pay-per-view event has will not take place on November 6 and has a new [...]

Vince McMahon Will Reportedly Not Be Backstage For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Vince McMahon is reportedly not attending tonight’s RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami. PWInsider reports he is not backstage at the show, this co[...] Sep 06 - Vince McMahon is reportedly not attending tonight’s RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami. PWInsider reports he is not backstage at the show, this co[...]

WATCH: Trailer for 'Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11' Documentary

WWE is set to premiere their new documentary focused on their post-9/11 edition of SmackDown. The company announced "Never Forget: WWE Returns After [...] Sep 06 - WWE is set to premiere their new documentary focused on their post-9/11 edition of SmackDown. The company announced "Never Forget: WWE Returns After [...]

WWE Reaction To Adam Cole Signing With AEW

Fightful Select is reporting that Adam Cole signing with AEW wasn't a shock or surprise to WWE management as they had expected him to join AEW as of l[...] Sep 06 - Fightful Select is reporting that Adam Cole signing with AEW wasn't a shock or surprise to WWE management as they had expected him to join AEW as of l[...]

Cody Rhodes Reportedly Set To Return To AEW Soon

It is being reported by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net that AEW executive Cody Rhodes is set to make his return to AEW television sometime this month,[...] Sep 06 - It is being reported by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net that AEW executive Cody Rhodes is set to make his return to AEW television sometime this month,[...]

Vince Russo Reveals He's Been Working With WWE Again

Former WWE lead creative writer Vince Russo took to his Twitter to reveal that he recently worked with WWE on a new project for Peacock this past Frid[...] Sep 06 - Former WWE lead creative writer Vince Russo took to his Twitter to reveal that he recently worked with WWE on a new project for Peacock this past Frid[...]

WWE Has An Action-Packed Episode Of RAW Planned For Tonight

WWE has an action-pack show already announced for tonight's Labor Day edition of RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami. WWE has announced the following: -[...] Sep 06 - WWE has an action-pack show already announced for tonight's Labor Day edition of RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami. WWE has announced the following: -[...]

Charlotte Flair Reaches Big WWE Milestone

WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has reached an important and big WWE milestone. Flair has now hit a combined 1,000 days as a champion in WWE[...] Sep 06 - WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has reached an important and big WWE milestone. Flair has now hit a combined 1,000 days as a champion in WWE[...]

Tony Khan Praises MJF For Several AEW Signings

During the post-show scrum for Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, President Tony Khan had some high praise for MJF who he credits for helping bring in[...] Sep 06 - During the post-show scrum for Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, President Tony Khan had some high praise for MJF who he credits for helping bring in[...]

Tony Khan Comments On Adam Page Missing AEW All Out Pay-Per-View

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Adam Page missing the All Out 2021 pay-per-view during a media scrum following Sunday's event. It was r[...] Sep 06 - AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Adam Page missing the All Out 2021 pay-per-view during a media scrum following Sunday's event. It was r[...]

NJPW Star KENTA Says 'F*ck You CM Punk'

New Japan Pro Wrestling star KENTA has directed more strong words toward CM Punk on social media. For those that don't know KENTA is the innova[...] Sep 06 - New Japan Pro Wrestling star KENTA has directed more strong words toward CM Punk on social media. For those that don't know KENTA is the innova[...]

CM Punk Wants To Work With Sting In AEW

As seen during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk made his much anticipated in-ring return defeating Darby Allin. During the post-show media s[...] Sep 06 - As seen during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk made his much anticipated in-ring return defeating Darby Allin. During the post-show media s[...]

Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Making AEW All Out 2021 Most-Watched PPV In Company's History

Tony Khan took to his Twitter on Monday following 2021 All Out pay-per-view and thanked fans for their support in making the PPV the most-watched AEW [...] Sep 06 - Tony Khan took to his Twitter on Monday following 2021 All Out pay-per-view and thanked fans for their support in making the PPV the most-watched AEW [...]

Bryan Danielson Unsure If He Can Use 'Yes!' Chant In AEW

During the All Out media scrum follwing the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-vew, Bryan Danielson was asked if he can use his popular "yes!" chants in AEW. D[...] Sep 06 - During the All Out media scrum follwing the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-vew, Bryan Danielson was asked if he can use his popular "yes!" chants in AEW. D[...]

News On Why Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall Took Place Just Before The All Out Main Event

During Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, many wondered why Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall took place prior to the main event of the show. Accordin[...] Sep 06 - During Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, many wondered why Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall took place prior to the main event of the show. Accordin[...]

WWE Superstar Says He's 'So Jealous' During AEW All Out Pay-Per-View

WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander had people talking on social media following Sunday night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Alexander wrote tweeted, h[...] Sep 06 - WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander had people talking on social media following Sunday night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Alexander wrote tweeted, h[...]