AEW Dark Results (6th September 2021)

We start another week of AEW action less than 24 hours after what I still currently would consider AEW's best PPV to date and one of the best of the modern era. My brain is still trying to comprehend Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho and Minoru Suzuki all turning up on the same night as we head into AEW Dark Elevation Episode 27. 11 matches on tonight's card so lets get straight to the action which I believe was filmed before AEW Rampage on Friday. Lets go.

The Wingmen Promo

We kick of Elevation with The Wingmen calling out both Dante Martin and Bear Country for their fashion choices. Nemeth and Avalon will face Bear Country whilst Dante has a match with JD Drake later on the card. On Commentary this week is the trio of Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone & Eddie Kingston.

Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) defeatedThe Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon) via Pinfall (5:10)

Bear Country finally return to tag team action following Bear Boulder's injury earlier in the year. Avalon attacks before the bell but he doesn't get much from it as Bear Bronson runs him over easily. He begins to beat him down in the corner and then gives the tag to Boulder. Avalon manages to get the tag out to Nemeth who shows off in the ring but Boulder is having none of it as he tackles him out of the sky and tags out to Bronson but Avalon and Nemeth team up to get the advantage in this one. They make quick tags to stay on top of the slightly shorter Bear and we stay like this for a while with the Wingmen on top but Bronson manages to get the tag after hitting an Exploder on Avalon before Boulder comfortably slams both men. The big men then hit the Elevator Splash for the win.

After the match, The rest of the Wingmen run try to attack the Bears but they get fought off whilst they scream about wanting to give them a hostile make-over.

Emi Sakura w/ Lulu Pencil defeated Missa Kate via Pinfall (3:05)

A nice simple squash for Emi Sakura to build her record now she's back. Missa Kate does manage to get a quick flurry of offence in where she manages to get a couple of near falls but Emi regains control and could have finished her with the Backbreaker but pulls her opponent off the mat to hit another one, stalling out with it this time before finishing off Missa Kate.

Lance Archer defeated GPA via Pinfall (1:20)

Archer emerges from the tunnel with his opponent on his shoulders and even though he looks out of it, GPA fires up and tries a crossbody but literally rebounds off the Murderhawk Monster. That's all GPA gets as Archer hits him with the Blackout for the win after dominating once again.

Kiera Hogan defeated Blair Onyx via Pinfall (1:33)

Big opportunity here for Hogan to pick up her first win in AEW as her opponent is yet to last more than a minute in her two previous matches. This one doesn't last too much longer as Kiera dominates this one with a lot of quick offence before hitting a Face the Music which is a Swinging Fishermans Neckbreaker and bridges for the pin.

Big Swole vs Diamante 3 Strikes Video Package

This is basically there to explain the rules of this new match whilst also hyping the feud. This is like a 3 Stages of Hell but the first fall has to be a pin, the second a submission and the third a knockout but after strike 2 it's a no DQ match.

Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Laynie Luck via Pinfall (1:27)

Laynie Luck fires up early and tries to catch Nyla out but that isn't going to work as the Native Beast dominates her smaller opponent inside and outside the ring. Laynie tries again but then gets caught and Nyla turns Laynie's Hurricanrana into a Beast Bomb and that's all she wrote.

Anthony Bowens defeated Griff Garrison w/ Julia Hart via (6:12)

Bowens comes out alone, probably for the final time for a while. No spoilers but I'm sure you all know the Caster news. Griff comes out with Julia but no Pillman Jr. Both men lock up as this one gets underway and both men struggle for supremacy. Griff gets a one count off a leg drop before Bowens leaves the ring and looks like he's going to attack Julia so Griff stops him but gets dropped on the apron when he goes for a big kick. Back in the ring, Bowens uses this to take the advantage and gets a two count from a Blockbuster. Garrison fights back with some big strikes, Lariats and Uppercuts, a splash in the corner before Griff hits a Falcon Arrow for a two count. We go back and forth again but Bowens hits a Cutthroat DDT for his own two count. Both men hit rolling elbow strikes and Bowens goes for the boombox. Then Caster runs down out of nowhere to hit Garrison with a chain and allow Bowens to get the pin. Pillman Jr. runs out to attack the cheaters with a pool cue but it's too little too late as The Acclaimed are back together and Bowens gets the W.

Red Velvet defeated Queen Aminata via Pinfall (2:31)

Queen Aminata starts off on top in this one hitting a Backbreaker and a Suplex before splashing Red Velvet in the corner with her ass. Aminata stays on top and Red Velvet looks in real trouble until er speed gets her the advantage and she hits a couple of Slingblades and a Bulldog. She then hits the Double Knees to the back of the head and hit the Final Slice for the win.

Dark Order Promo

Uno apologises for offending Alex who isn't here right now. He asks that if anyone has an issue to tell him about it. 5 says he hates how Uno thinks he's the leader and challenges him to a fight. 10 and Silver back him up.This storyline is about to get interesting.

Dark Order (John Silver & 10) w/ Alan '5' Angels & Colt Cabana defeated Isaiah Moore & Travis Titan via Submission (3:16)

Silver gets a Johnny Hungie chant and is still over despite his injury lay off. Dark Order take advantage in this one and 10 comes in to beat down Titan. Titan gets 10 over to his corner and tags out to Isaiah Moore. The two keep 10 in the corner and tag back and forth before 10 fires up and gets the control again. He tags out to Silver who suplex's both men at the same time and lawn darts Moore into Titan. He tags out to 10 who hits a Spinebuster and a spear before Silver hits the Rainbow Bomb (Thanks for the name Eddie) and 10 submits Titan with the Full Nelson.

Dante Martin defeated JD Drake w/ The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi) via Pinfall (4:56)

Eddie leaves the booth to prepare for his match in the main event and this one gets underway. A straight up Power vs Speed match here. as Dante tries to get advantage early on but with three men on the outside, he gets distracted and Drake manages to knock him down and take control. Dante manages to get back into it because he's too quick for Drake to catch up with. Dante continues to stay focused on his opponent though because of the men on the outside and JD manages to take advantage but Dante avoids a Cannonball and hits a springboard moonsault to get the victory.

Riho defeated Skye Blue via Pinfall (5:00)

Riho finally returns to singles action against Chicago native, Skye Blue. We start off with some solid back and forth mat wrestling with both women trying to get advantage before Riho gets the upper hand. She locks Skye into the Bow and Arrow before beating her down in the corner until Blue fires up again and manages to take control of this match. Not for long though because Riho flips it again before she hits the 619 and the big crossbody for a two count. Skye manages to get her own two count with a huge kick to the face and this one has been a lot more back and forth than I was expecting but out of nowhere Riho hits the Double Knee Strike to pick up the pin.

Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & Eddie Kingston w/ Sting defeated Chaos Project (Serpentico & Luther) & RSP via (6:19)

Darby starts this one off with Serpentico as Kingston And Mox beat down RSP and Luther before the bell has even rung. Eventually the heels gain control and as usual, Darby is the one getting beaten down. His selling ability has to be one of the best in wrestling currently. The tide of the match doesn't turn until Eddie makes his way into the ring and Luther takes about 50 chops in the corner. Both men tag and we get a Mox vs RSP showdown and the GCW champion dominates the actual GCW signed wrestler. Eventually Darby finishes the match with a huge Coffin drop on RSP to get the win.

