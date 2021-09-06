"Me and @The305MVP are gonna talk to @ScrapDaddyAP & @SonyaDevilleWWE and get into that Tag Team Turmoil also and I'll be a DOUBLE CHAMPION!" @fightbobby #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Jztqe0jHEX

This #WWEChampionship Match @RandyOrton is proposing? @The305MVP wants it to happen at #ExtremeRules ! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/VrSEm0CuNR

"I'll accept your challenge on ONE condition. When we fight, you put that #WWEChampionship on the line!" @RandyOrton #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wiHgl6PyS5

During tonight's episode of Raw, it was announced that one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton, will challenge "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

» More News From This Feed

AEW Dark Results (6th September 2021)

We start another week of AEW action less than 24 hours after what I still currently would consider AEW's best PPV to date and one of the best of the m[...] Sep 06 - We start another week of AEW action less than 24 hours after what I still currently would consider AEW's best PPV to date and one of the best of the m[...]

Randy Orton to Challenge Bobby Lashley for WWE Championship at Extreme Rules PPV

During tonight's episode of Raw, it was announced that one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton, will challenge "The All Mighty" Bobby[...] Sep 06 - During tonight's episode of Raw, it was announced that one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton, will challenge "The All Mighty" Bobby[...]

Possible New Location For AEW Full Gear 2021

During Sunday's All Out pay-per-view event, AEW announced that their Full Gear pay-per-view event has will not take place on November 6 and has a new [...] Sep 06 - During Sunday's All Out pay-per-view event, AEW announced that their Full Gear pay-per-view event has will not take place on November 6 and has a new [...]

Vince McMahon Will Reportedly Not Be Backstage For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Vince McMahon is reportedly not attending tonight’s RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami. PWInsider reports he is not backstage at the show, this co[...] Sep 06 - Vince McMahon is reportedly not attending tonight’s RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami. PWInsider reports he is not backstage at the show, this co[...]

WATCH: Trailer for 'Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11' Documentary

WWE is set to premiere their new documentary focused on their post-9/11 edition of SmackDown. The company announced "Never Forget: WWE Returns After [...] Sep 06 - WWE is set to premiere their new documentary focused on their post-9/11 edition of SmackDown. The company announced "Never Forget: WWE Returns After [...]

WWE Reaction To Adam Cole Signing With AEW

Fightful Select is reporting that Adam Cole signing with AEW wasn't a shock or surprise to WWE management as they had expected him to join AEW as of l[...] Sep 06 - Fightful Select is reporting that Adam Cole signing with AEW wasn't a shock or surprise to WWE management as they had expected him to join AEW as of l[...]

Cody Rhodes Reportedly Set To Return To AEW Soon

It is being reported by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net that AEW executive Cody Rhodes is set to make his return to AEW television sometime this month,[...] Sep 06 - It is being reported by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net that AEW executive Cody Rhodes is set to make his return to AEW television sometime this month,[...]

Vince Russo Reveals He's Been Working With WWE Again

Former WWE lead creative writer Vince Russo took to his Twitter to reveal that he recently worked with WWE on a new project for Peacock this past Frid[...] Sep 06 - Former WWE lead creative writer Vince Russo took to his Twitter to reveal that he recently worked with WWE on a new project for Peacock this past Frid[...]

WWE Has An Action-Packed Episode Of RAW Planned For Tonight

WWE has an action-pack show already announced for tonight's Labor Day edition of RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami. WWE has announced the following: -[...] Sep 06 - WWE has an action-pack show already announced for tonight's Labor Day edition of RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami. WWE has announced the following: -[...]

Charlotte Flair Reaches Big WWE Milestone

WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has reached an important and big WWE milestone. Flair has now hit a combined 1,000 days as a champion in WWE[...] Sep 06 - WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has reached an important and big WWE milestone. Flair has now hit a combined 1,000 days as a champion in WWE[...]

Tony Khan Praises MJF For Several AEW Signings

During the post-show scrum for Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, President Tony Khan had some high praise for MJF who he credits for helping bring in[...] Sep 06 - During the post-show scrum for Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, President Tony Khan had some high praise for MJF who he credits for helping bring in[...]

Tony Khan Comments On Adam Page Missing AEW All Out Pay-Per-View

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Adam Page missing the All Out 2021 pay-per-view during a media scrum following Sunday's event. It was r[...] Sep 06 - AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Adam Page missing the All Out 2021 pay-per-view during a media scrum following Sunday's event. It was r[...]

NJPW Star KENTA Says 'F*ck You CM Punk'

New Japan Pro Wrestling star KENTA has directed more strong words toward CM Punk on social media. For those that don't know KENTA is the innova[...] Sep 06 - New Japan Pro Wrestling star KENTA has directed more strong words toward CM Punk on social media. For those that don't know KENTA is the innova[...]

CM Punk Wants To Work With Sting In AEW

As seen during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk made his much anticipated in-ring return defeating Darby Allin. During the post-show media s[...] Sep 06 - As seen during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk made his much anticipated in-ring return defeating Darby Allin. During the post-show media s[...]

Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Making AEW All Out 2021 Most-Watched PPV In Company's History

Tony Khan took to his Twitter on Monday following 2021 All Out pay-per-view and thanked fans for their support in making the PPV the most-watched AEW [...] Sep 06 - Tony Khan took to his Twitter on Monday following 2021 All Out pay-per-view and thanked fans for their support in making the PPV the most-watched AEW [...]

Bryan Danielson Unsure If He Can Use 'Yes!' Chant In AEW

During the All Out media scrum follwing the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-vew, Bryan Danielson was asked if he can use his popular "yes!" chants in AEW. D[...] Sep 06 - During the All Out media scrum follwing the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-vew, Bryan Danielson was asked if he can use his popular "yes!" chants in AEW. D[...]

News On Why Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall Took Place Just Before The All Out Main Event

During Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, many wondered why Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall took place prior to the main event of the show. Accordin[...] Sep 06 - During Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, many wondered why Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall took place prior to the main event of the show. Accordin[...]

WWE Superstar Says He's 'So Jealous' During AEW All Out Pay-Per-View

WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander had people talking on social media following Sunday night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Alexander wrote tweeted, h[...] Sep 06 - WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander had people talking on social media following Sunday night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Alexander wrote tweeted, h[...]

Ruby Soho Comments On Joining AEW

During the media scrum following AEW All Out 2021, Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) revealed she was sad leaving WWE because she made a lot of lifelong friends [...] Sep 06 - During the media scrum following AEW All Out 2021, Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) revealed she was sad leaving WWE because she made a lot of lifelong friends [...]

Bryan Danielson Reveals 'Internal Battle' Before Signing With AEW

During the post-show media scrum for All Out 2021, Bryan Danielson revealed deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling posed an "Internal battle" becau[...] Sep 06 - During the post-show media scrum for All Out 2021, Bryan Danielson revealed deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling posed an "Internal battle" becau[...]

Adam Cole Comments On Joining AEW

Adam Cole made a surprise debut during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view. It was not originally believed Cole was backstage at the event, but AEW man[...] Sep 06 - Adam Cole made a surprise debut during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view. It was not originally believed Cole was backstage at the event, but AEW man[...]

Vince McMahon Trends On Twitter Following AEW All Out

Vince McMahon’s name was a top Twitter trend after the conclusion of the AEW All Out pay-per-view. His name trended following the AEW debut of [...] Sep 06 - Vince McMahon’s name was a top Twitter trend after the conclusion of the AEW All Out pay-per-view. His name trended following the AEW debut of [...]

AEW All Out Results (September 5th 2021)

We finally made it. It has felt like a lifetime since we got an AEW PPV in front of a full building that wasn't Daily's Place in Jacksonville Florida.[...] Sep 06 - We finally made it. It has felt like a lifetime since we got an AEW PPV in front of a full building that wasn't Daily's Place in Jacksonville Florida.[...]

CM Punk Believes Arrival Of Bryan Danielson And Adam Cole In AEW Is Bigger Than Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash In WCW

During the AEW All Out 2021 post-show media scrums, CM Punk discussed the arrival of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson in All Elite Wrestling. Punk belie[...] Sep 06 - During the AEW All Out 2021 post-show media scrums, CM Punk discussed the arrival of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson in All Elite Wrestling. Punk belie[...]