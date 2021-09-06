Possible New Location For AEW Full Gear 2021

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

During Sunday's All Out pay-per-view event, AEW announced that their Full Gear pay-per-view event has will not take place on November 6 and has a new date of November 13.

The change in the date is due to the upcoming UFC 268 pay-per-view event and a big boxing fight between Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb which will take place on November 6.

PWInsider reports that St. Louis will no longer be the site of AEW Full Gear and the show is expected to take place in the Midwest, with Minneapolis, MN currently being considered as a location.