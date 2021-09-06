*
* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card
Vince McMahon Will Reportedly Not Be Backstage For Tonight’s WWE RAW
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 06, 2021
Vince McMahon is reportedly not attending tonight’s RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami.
PWInsider reports he is not backstage at the show, this comes after he also recently missed last Friday's WWE SmackDown. Senior Vice President & Executive Producer Bruce Prichard will be running the broadcast tonight, no doubt with McMahon in contact via phone.
WWE has announced the following for RAW:
- Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre, the will go on to face WWE United States Champion Damian Priest at Extreme Rules
- WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie to defend vs. Akira Tozawa
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka to defend vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.
- Tag Team Turmoil to determine new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton with 7 teams – AJ Styles and Omos, The Viking Raiders, Lucha House Party, Jinder Mahal and Veer, T-BAR and MACE, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor, The New Day
- RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to defend against Nia Jax
https://wrestlr.me/70343/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 06 AEW Dark Results (6th September 2021) We start another week of AEW action less than 24 hours after what I still currently would consider AEW's best PPV to date and one of the best of the m[...]
Sep 06 - We start another week of AEW action less than 24 hours after what I still currently would consider AEW's best PPV to date and one of the best of the m[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - During tonight's episode of Raw, it was announced that one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton, will challenge "The All Mighty" Bobby[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - During Sunday's All Out pay-per-view event, AEW announced that their Full Gear pay-per-view event has will not take place on November 6 and has a new [...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - Vince McMahon is reportedly not attending tonight’s RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami. PWInsider reports he is not backstage at the show, this co[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - WWE is set to premiere their new documentary focused on their post-9/11 edition of SmackDown. The company announced "Never Forget: WWE Returns After [...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - Fightful Select is reporting that Adam Cole signing with AEW wasn't a shock or surprise to WWE management as they had expected him to join AEW as of l[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - It is being reported by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net that AEW executive Cody Rhodes is set to make his return to AEW television sometime this month,[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - Former WWE lead creative writer Vince Russo took to his Twitter to reveal that he recently worked with WWE on a new project for Peacock this past Frid[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - WWE has an action-pack show already announced for tonight's Labor Day edition of RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami. WWE has announced the following: -[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has reached an important and big WWE milestone. Flair has now hit a combined 1,000 days as a champion in WWE[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - During the post-show scrum for Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, President Tony Khan had some high praise for MJF who he credits for helping bring in[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Adam Page missing the All Out 2021 pay-per-view during a media scrum following Sunday's event. It was r[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - New Japan Pro Wrestling star KENTA has directed more strong words toward CM Punk on social media. For those that don't know KENTA is the innova[...]
Sep 06 CM Punk Wants To Work With Sting In AEW As seen during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk made his much anticipated in-ring return defeating Darby Allin. During the post-show media s[...]
Sep 06 - As seen during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk made his much anticipated in-ring return defeating Darby Allin. During the post-show media s[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - Tony Khan took to his Twitter on Monday following 2021 All Out pay-per-view and thanked fans for their support in making the PPV the most-watched AEW [...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - During the All Out media scrum follwing the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-vew, Bryan Danielson was asked if he can use his popular "yes!" chants in AEW. D[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - During Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, many wondered why Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall took place prior to the main event of the show. Accordin[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander had people talking on social media following Sunday night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Alexander wrote tweeted, h[...]
Sep 06 Ruby Soho Comments On Joining AEW During the media scrum following AEW All Out 2021, Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) revealed she was sad leaving WWE because she made a lot of lifelong friends [...]
Sep 06 - During the media scrum following AEW All Out 2021, Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) revealed she was sad leaving WWE because she made a lot of lifelong friends [...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - During the post-show media scrum for All Out 2021, Bryan Danielson revealed deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling posed an "Internal battle" becau[...]
Sep 06 Adam Cole Comments On Joining AEW Adam Cole made a surprise debut during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view. It was not originally believed Cole was backstage at the event, but AEW man[...]
Sep 06 - Adam Cole made a surprise debut during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view. It was not originally believed Cole was backstage at the event, but AEW man[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - Vince McMahon’s name was a top Twitter trend after the conclusion of the AEW All Out pay-per-view. His name trended following the AEW debut of [...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - We finally made it. It has felt like a lifetime since we got an AEW PPV in front of a full building that wasn't Daily's Place in Jacksonville Florida.[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - During the AEW All Out 2021 post-show media scrums, CM Punk discussed the arrival of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson in All Elite Wrestling. Punk belie[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - Closing the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view were the debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson who are now both All Elite! During the post-show press con[...]