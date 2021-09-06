Vince McMahon Will Reportedly Not Be Backstage For Tonight’s WWE RAW

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

Vince McMahon is reportedly not attending tonight’s RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami.

PWInsider reports he is not backstage at the show, this comes after he also recently missed last Friday's WWE SmackDown. Senior Vice President & Executive Producer Bruce Prichard will be running the broadcast tonight, no doubt with McMahon in contact via phone.

WWE has announced the following for RAW:

- Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre, the will go on to face WWE United States Champion Damian Priest at Extreme Rules

- WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie to defend vs. Akira Tozawa

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka to defend vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

- Tag Team Turmoil to determine new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton with 7 teams – AJ Styles and Omos, The Viking Raiders, Lucha House Party, Jinder Mahal and Veer, T-BAR and MACE, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor, The New Day

- RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to defend against Nia Jax