WWE Reaction To Adam Cole Signing With AEW
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 06, 2021
Fightful Select is reporting that Adam Cole signing with AEW wasn't a shock or surprise to WWE management as they had expected him to join AEW as of last week.
WWE recently issued a memo to all within the company noting Cole had departed following the expiety of his contract extension and nobody was under the impression he would sign a new contract with WWE. Cole left WWE on good standing considering the way his contract situation ended and has a lot of support within the company.
Cole's debut with AEW at All Out 2021 was however a surprise for many as nobody knew he was backstage but a select few. Cole was hidden with Bryan Danielson ahead of their debuts toward the end of the All Out 2021 pay-per-view.
