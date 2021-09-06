WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Reportedly Set To Return To AEW Soon

Posted By: Joe West on Sep 06, 2021

It is being reported by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net that AEW executive Cody Rhodes is set to make his return to AEW television sometime this month, but the exact date of the return is unknown at this point.

Rhodes last appearance was in his match against Malakai Black on AEW Dynamite on the August 4th edition called Homecoming. Following the match, Rhodes teased retirement by leaving his boots in the ring and walking out.

The table has already been set for Rhodes to return, with Black going through different members of the Nightmare Family. Black is set to face Cody's brother Dustin Rhodes this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

 

Source: wrestlingnews.co
