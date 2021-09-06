Vince Russo Reveals He's Been Working With WWE Again

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

Former WWE lead creative writer Vince Russo took to his Twitter to reveal that he recently worked with WWE on a new project for Peacock this past Friday.

He did not reveal what the project was, but he noted it was a "pleasurable experience" and he hopes people hear what he has to say. Here is what he tweeted:



"Worked with @WWE this past Friday on a Project I think for Peacock. Pleasurable experience, all involved were pros and respectable. I really do hope that those who need to see my comments—see them. While I don’t want a job, I am always looking to help the Biz in any way I can," Russo tweeted