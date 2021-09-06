*
* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card
WWE Has An Action-Packed Episode Of RAW Planned For Tonight
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 06, 2021
WWE has an action-pack show already announced for tonight's Labor Day edition of RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami.
WWE has announced the following:
- Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre, the will go on to face WWE United States Champion Damian Priest at Extreme Rules
- WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie to defend vs. Akira Tozawa
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka to defend vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.
- Tag Team Turmoil to determine new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton with 7 teams – AJ Styles and Omos, The Viking Raiders, Lucha House Party, Jinder Mahal and Veer, T-BAR and MACE, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor, The New Day
- RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to defend against Nia Jax
https://wrestlr.me/70337/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 06
Sep 06 - Former WWE lead creative writer Vince Russo took to his Twitter to reveal that he recently worked with WWE on a new project for Peacock this past Frid[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - WWE has an action-pack show already announced for tonight's Labor Day edition of RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami. WWE has announced the following: -[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has reached an important and big WWE milestone. Flair has now hit a combined 1,000 days as a champion in WWE[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - During the post-show scrum for Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, President Tony Khan had some high praise for MJF who he credits for helping bring in[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Adam Page missing the All Out 2021 pay-per-view during a media scrum following Sunday's event. It was r[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - New Japan Pro Wrestling star KENTA has directed more strong words toward CM Punk on social media. For those that don't know KENTA is the innova[...]
Sep 06 CM Punk Wants To Work With Sting In AEW As seen during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk made his much anticipated in-ring return defeating Darby Allin. During the post-show media s[...]
Sep 06 - As seen during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk made his much anticipated in-ring return defeating Darby Allin. During the post-show media s[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - Tony Khan took to his Twitter on Monday following 2021 All Out pay-per-view and thanked fans for their support in making the PPV the most-watched AEW [...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - During the All Out media scrum follwing the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-vew, Bryan Danielson was asked if he can use his popular "yes!" chants in AEW. D[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - During Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, many wondered why Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall took place prior to the main event of the show. Accordin[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander had people talking on social media following Sunday night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Alexander wrote tweeted, h[...]
Sep 06 Ruby Soho Comments On Joining AEW During the media scrum following AEW All Out 2021, Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) revealed she was sad leaving WWE because she made a lot of lifelong friends [...]
Sep 06 - During the media scrum following AEW All Out 2021, Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) revealed she was sad leaving WWE because she made a lot of lifelong friends [...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - During the post-show media scrum for All Out 2021, Bryan Danielson revealed deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling posed an "Internal battle" becau[...]
Sep 06 Adam Cole Comments On Joining AEW Adam Cole made a surprise debut during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view. It was not originally believed Cole was backstage at the event, but AEW man[...]
Sep 06 - Adam Cole made a surprise debut during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view. It was not originally believed Cole was backstage at the event, but AEW man[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - Vince McMahon’s name was a top Twitter trend after the conclusion of the AEW All Out pay-per-view. His name trended following the AEW debut of [...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - We finally made it. It has felt like a lifetime since we got an AEW PPV in front of a full building that wasn't Daily's Place in Jacksonville Florida.[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - During the AEW All Out 2021 post-show media scrums, CM Punk discussed the arrival of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson in All Elite Wrestling. Punk belie[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - Closing the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view were the debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson who are now both All Elite! During the post-show press con[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - During tonight's AEW All Elite 2021, the company revealed their next big PPV, Full Gear will now take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021. There has[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - As seen during tonight’s AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view, NJPW star Minoru Suzuki made a surprise appearance in a face-off and short scuffle with [...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - Bryan Danielson made his much anticipated AEW debut on Sunday night at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view coming to the aid of Christian Cage and Lucha Exp[...]
Sep 06
Sep 06 - After the conclusion of tonight's AEW All Out main event match, which saw AEW World Champion Kenny Omega successfully retain his title again[...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - In the main event of tonight's All Elite Wrestling All Out pay-per-view, Kenny Omega retained his AEW World Championship against the man who[...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - In his first match in All Elite Wrestling, the legendary Paul Wight picked up a win over Q.T. Marshall with a Chokeslam at tonight's AEW All Out&[...]
Sep 05
Sep 05 - In his first professional wrestling match since 2014, C.M. Punk defeated Darby Allin with the Go To Sleep at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-v[...]