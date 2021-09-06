WWE Has An Action-Packed Episode Of RAW Planned For Tonight

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

WWE has an action-pack show already announced for tonight's Labor Day edition of RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami.

WWE has announced the following:

- Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre, the will go on to face WWE United States Champion Damian Priest at Extreme Rules

- WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie to defend vs. Akira Tozawa

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka to defend vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

- Tag Team Turmoil to determine new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton with 7 teams – AJ Styles and Omos, The Viking Raiders, Lucha House Party, Jinder Mahal and Veer, T-BAR and MACE, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor, The New Day

- RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to defend against Nia Jax