Charlotte Flair Reaches Big WWE Milestone

Flair is set to defend the title against Nia Jax on tonight’s episode of RAW on USA Network.

It should be noted that Asuka's number of reigns is far less than Charlotte's.

Flair has now hit a combined 1,000 days as a champion in WWE. The only person ahead of The Queen in the modern era is former RAW Women's Champion Asuka, who was champion for an impressive 1100 days.

Vince Russo Reveals He's Been Working With WWE Again

Former WWE lead creative writer Vince Russo took to his Twitter to reveal that he recently worked with WWE on a new project for Peacock this past Friday. He did not reveal what the project was, but h[...] Sep 06 - Former WWE lead creative writer Vince Russo took to his Twitter to reveal that he recently worked with WWE on a new project for Peacock this past Friday. He did not reveal what the project was, but h[...]

WWE Has An Action-Packed Episode Of RAW Planned For Tonight

WWE has an action-pack show already announced for tonight's Labor Day edition of RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami. WWE has announced the following: - Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre, the will go on to face[...] Sep 06 - WWE has an action-pack show already announced for tonight's Labor Day edition of RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami. WWE has announced the following: - Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre, the will go on to face[...]

Tony Khan Praises MJF For Several AEW Signings

During the post-show scrum for Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, President Tony Khan had some high praise for MJF who he credits for helping bring in some talent to the company, revealing he has a ri[...] Sep 06 - During the post-show scrum for Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, President Tony Khan had some high praise for MJF who he credits for helping bring in some talent to the company, revealing he has a ri[...]

Tony Khan Comments On Adam Page Missing AEW All Out Pay-Per-View

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Adam Page missing the All Out 2021 pay-per-view during a media scrum following Sunday's event. It was recently reported Page asked for time away from AEW[...] Sep 06 - AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Adam Page missing the All Out 2021 pay-per-view during a media scrum following Sunday's event. It was recently reported Page asked for time away from AEW[...]

NJPW Star KENTA Says 'F*ck You CM Punk'

New Japan Pro Wrestling star KENTA has directed more strong words toward CM Punk on social media. For those that don't know KENTA is the innovator of the 'Go To Sleep' wrestling move, which CM [...] Sep 06 - New Japan Pro Wrestling star KENTA has directed more strong words toward CM Punk on social media. For those that don't know KENTA is the innovator of the 'Go To Sleep' wrestling move, which CM [...]

CM Punk Wants To Work With Sting In AEW

As seen during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk made his much anticipated in-ring return defeating Darby Allin. During the post-show media scrum, Punk discussed his desire to work with Sting[...] Sep 06 - As seen during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk made his much anticipated in-ring return defeating Darby Allin. During the post-show media scrum, Punk discussed his desire to work with Sting[...]

Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Making AEW All Out 2021 Most-Watched PPV In Company's History

Tony Khan took to his Twitter on Monday following 2021 All Out pay-per-view and thanked fans for their support in making the PPV the most-watched AEW event in the company's short history. He tweeted:[...] Sep 06 - Tony Khan took to his Twitter on Monday following 2021 All Out pay-per-view and thanked fans for their support in making the PPV the most-watched AEW event in the company's short history. He tweeted:[...]

Bryan Danielson Unsure If He Can Use 'Yes!' Chant In AEW

During the All Out media scrum follwing the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-vew, Bryan Danielson was asked if he can use his popular "yes!" chants in AEW. Danielson revealed he is not sure he can right now:[...] Sep 06 - During the All Out media scrum follwing the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-vew, Bryan Danielson was asked if he can use his popular "yes!" chants in AEW. Danielson revealed he is not sure he can right now:[...]

News On Why Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall Took Place Just Before The All Out Main Event

During Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, many wondered why Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall took place prior to the main event of the show. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the[...] Sep 06 - During Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, many wondered why Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall took place prior to the main event of the show. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the[...]

WWE Superstar Says He's 'So Jealous' During AEW All Out Pay-Per-View

WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander had people talking on social media following Sunday night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Alexander wrote tweeted, he's "so jealous" of his wife Big Swole, who was in[...] Sep 06 - WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander had people talking on social media following Sunday night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Alexander wrote tweeted, he's "so jealous" of his wife Big Swole, who was in[...]

Ruby Soho Comments On Joining AEW

During the media scrum following AEW All Out 2021, Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) revealed she was sad leaving WWE because she made a lot of lifelong friends during her time with the company. She always want[...] Sep 06 - During the media scrum following AEW All Out 2021, Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) revealed she was sad leaving WWE because she made a lot of lifelong friends during her time with the company. She always want[...]

Bryan Danielson Reveals 'Internal Battle' Before Signing With AEW

During the post-show media scrum for All Out 2021, Bryan Danielson revealed deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling posed an "Internal battle" because he loved working in WWE but wanted some time in[...] Sep 06 - During the post-show media scrum for All Out 2021, Bryan Danielson revealed deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling posed an "Internal battle" because he loved working in WWE but wanted some time in[...]

Adam Cole Comments On Joining AEW

Adam Cole made a surprise debut during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view. It was not originally believed Cole was backstage at the event, but AEW managed to keep his debut a surprise for all. During[...] Sep 06 - Adam Cole made a surprise debut during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view. It was not originally believed Cole was backstage at the event, but AEW managed to keep his debut a surprise for all. During[...]

Vince McMahon Trends On Twitter Following AEW All Out

Vince McMahon’s name was a top Twitter trend after the conclusion of the AEW All Out pay-per-view. His name trended following the AEW debut of former WWE Superstars Adam Cole and Bryan Danielso[...] Sep 06 - Vince McMahon’s name was a top Twitter trend after the conclusion of the AEW All Out pay-per-view. His name trended following the AEW debut of former WWE Superstars Adam Cole and Bryan Danielso[...]

AEW All Out Results (September 5th 2021)

We finally made it. It has felt like a lifetime since we got an AEW PPV in front of a full building that wasn't Daily's Place in Jacksonville Florida. It has been a year and a half in fact since Revol[...] Sep 06 - We finally made it. It has felt like a lifetime since we got an AEW PPV in front of a full building that wasn't Daily's Place in Jacksonville Florida. It has been a year and a half in fact since Revol[...]

CM Punk Believes Arrival Of Bryan Danielson And Adam Cole In AEW Is Bigger Than Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash In WCW

During the AEW All Out 2021 post-show media scrums, CM Punk discussed the arrival of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson in All Elite Wrestling. Punk believes their debuts are bigger than Hulk Hogan, Scott[...] Sep 06 - During the AEW All Out 2021 post-show media scrums, CM Punk discussed the arrival of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson in All Elite Wrestling. Punk believes their debuts are bigger than Hulk Hogan, Scott[...]

CM Punk Reveals He 'Got A Boner' Over Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson's AEW Signings

Closing the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view were the debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson who are now both All Elite! During the post-show press conference after AEW All Out, CM Punk was asked his r[...] Sep 06 - Closing the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view were the debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson who are now both All Elite! During the post-show press conference after AEW All Out, CM Punk was asked his r[...]

AEW Full Gear Has A New Date In November

During tonight's AEW All Elite 2021, the company revealed their next big PPV, Full Gear will now take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021. There has been a date change as it was originally set to ta[...] Sep 06 - During tonight's AEW All Elite 2021, the company revealed their next big PPV, Full Gear will now take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021. There has been a date change as it was originally set to ta[...]

Three Big Matches Set For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite On TNT

As seen during tonight’s AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view, NJPW star Minoru Suzuki made a surprise appearance in a face-off and short scuffle with Jon Moxley. It was announced later in the PPV tha[...] Sep 06 - As seen during tonight’s AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view, NJPW star Minoru Suzuki made a surprise appearance in a face-off and short scuffle with Jon Moxley. It was announced later in the PPV tha[...]

Bryan Danielson Delivers An Off-Promo Following AEW All Out

Bryan Danielson made his much anticipated AEW debut on Sunday night at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view coming to the aid of Christian Cage and Lucha Express, who were being attacked in the ring by The E[...] Sep 06 - Bryan Danielson made his much anticipated AEW debut on Sunday night at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view coming to the aid of Christian Cage and Lucha Express, who were being attacked in the ring by The E[...]

Adam Cole AND Bryan Danielson Appear at AEW All Out After the Main Event Match!

After the conclusion of tonight's AEW All Out main event match, which saw AEW World Champion Kenny Omega successfully retain his title against IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Christian Cage,[...] Sep 06 - After the conclusion of tonight's AEW All Out main event match, which saw AEW World Champion Kenny Omega successfully retain his title against IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Christian Cage,[...]

Kenny Omega Retains AEW World Title Against Christian Cage at All Out

In the main event of tonight's All Elite Wrestling All Out pay-per-view, Kenny Omega retained his AEW World Championship against the man who previously defeated him for the IMPACT Wrestling [...] Sep 05 - In the main event of tonight's All Elite Wrestling All Out pay-per-view, Kenny Omega retained his AEW World Championship against the man who previously defeated him for the IMPACT Wrestling [...]

Paul Wight Defeats Q.T. Marshall at AEW All Out

In his first match in All Elite Wrestling, the legendary Paul Wight picked up a win over Q.T. Marshall with a Chokeslam at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view. Up next on #AEWAllOut, @Paul[...] Sep 05 - In his first match in All Elite Wrestling, the legendary Paul Wight picked up a win over Q.T. Marshall with a Chokeslam at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view. Up next on #AEWAllOut, @Paul[...]