Tony Khan Praises MJF For Several AEW Signings

During the post-show scrum for Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, President Tony Khan had some high praise for MJF who he credits for helping bring in some talent to the company, revealing he has a ring veterans approach to the business and is a locker room leader for the promotion.

Here is what Khan said:

“When he first started in AEW he was one of our top young stars, and at some point a long time ago he went from being one of our top young stars to being one of our top stars. You hear me talk about our top young stars, there’s a reason I almost never say his name, because he’s one of our top stars period even though he’s one of the youngest wrestlers here.

“The experience he’s gained, he’s a veteran, he is a leader in the locker room, not just bell-to-bell, not just the matches he puts together. People turn to him for advice like a veteran.

“The amount of people he’s recommended to me. People that went to Create A Pro that he trained (at). (He) recommended Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch to me personally. He called me up on the phone and recommended both of them.

“He recommended… I called him asking about Max Caster and Anthony Bowens and he gave me references and then I said, ‘Do they get along with each other?’ (laughs), and he said, ‘I don’t know’, and I said, ‘Well I have an idea’. And Bear Country. A number of people he’s given me references because he’s got a great mind for it.”

MJF lost in match that Chris Jericho won to save his in-ring career during the All Out 2021 PPV.