Tony Khan Comments On Adam Page Missing AEW All Out Pay-Per-View

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Adam Page missing the All Out 2021 pay-per-view during a media scrum following Sunday's event.

It was recently reported Page asked for time away from AEW ahead of the birth of his first child.

Here is what Khan said:

“I had a feeling that I had a lot of backup plans, but I would have given him the time off either way. Even if I didn’t have the guys in, I would have found a way to make it work and accomodate him because it was for a very important reason. He’s a big part of AEW, he’s one of our really important stars. I didn’t have everything exactly into place until we got there.”