Bryan Danielson Unsure If He Can Use 'Yes!' Chant In AEW

During the All Out media scrum follwing the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-vew, Bryan Danielson was asked if he can use his popular "yes!" chants in AEW.

Danielson revealed he is not sure he can right now:

"I don’t know, we’re gonna have to talk about what I can do and what I cannot do. One of the things I do try to respect, because like I said, I appreciate the people I worked for before, and respecting their intellectual property and that sort of thing. So, making sure that I don’t contradict any of that. The fans doing it is great, but I’m not sure if I’m gonna do it."