News On Why Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall Took Place Just Before The All Out Main Event

During Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view, many wondered why Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall took place prior to the main event of the show.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, there was a very good reason for its placement on the card, with the thinking that if any of the big matches prior ran long then they could always drop that match.

"So, can I tell the story about why this match was in this spot? because they were afraid that all the matches would go longer, and if they did this could be axed. That’s why it was put in this spot."

QT Marshall and Paul Wight ended up having a short three-minute match which Wight won.