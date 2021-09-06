Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

I’m so jealous of @SwoleWorld right now

As you can imagine fans are viewing this as a shot at WWE and he would rather be in All Elite Wrestling.

Alexander wrote tweeted, he's "so jealous" of his wife Big Swole, who was in action during the Women’s Casino Battle Royale, which was won by former WWE Superstar Ruby Soho (Riott).

WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander had people talking on social media following Sunday night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

WWE Superstar Says He's 'So Jealous' During AEW All Out Pay-Per-View

Ruby Soho Comments On Joining AEW

During the media scrum following AEW All Out 2021, Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) revealed she was sad leaving WWE because she made a lot of lifelong friends [...] Sep 06 - During the media scrum following AEW All Out 2021, Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) revealed she was sad leaving WWE because she made a lot of lifelong friends [...]

Bryan Danielson Reveals 'Internal Battle' Before Signing With AEW

During the post-show media scrum for All Out 2021, Bryan Danielson revealed deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling posed an "Internal battle" becau[...] Sep 06 - During the post-show media scrum for All Out 2021, Bryan Danielson revealed deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling posed an "Internal battle" becau[...]

Adam Cole Comments On Joining AEW

Adam Cole made a surprise debut during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view. It was not originally believed Cole was backstage at the event, but AEW man[...] Sep 06 - Adam Cole made a surprise debut during Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view. It was not originally believed Cole was backstage at the event, but AEW man[...]

Vince McMahon Trends On Twitter Following AEW All Out

Vince McMahon’s name was a top Twitter trend after the conclusion of the AEW All Out pay-per-view. His name trended following the AEW debut of [...] Sep 06 - Vince McMahon’s name was a top Twitter trend after the conclusion of the AEW All Out pay-per-view. His name trended following the AEW debut of [...]

AEW All Out Results (September 5th 2021)

We finally made it. It has felt like a lifetime since we got an AEW PPV in front of a full building that wasn't Daily's Place in Jacksonville Florida.[...] Sep 06 - We finally made it. It has felt like a lifetime since we got an AEW PPV in front of a full building that wasn't Daily's Place in Jacksonville Florida.[...]

CM Punk Believes Arrival Of Bryan Danielson And Adam Cole In AEW Is Bigger Than Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash In WCW

During the AEW All Out 2021 post-show media scrums, CM Punk discussed the arrival of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson in All Elite Wrestling. Punk belie[...] Sep 06 - During the AEW All Out 2021 post-show media scrums, CM Punk discussed the arrival of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson in All Elite Wrestling. Punk belie[...]

CM Punk Reveals He 'Got A Boner' Over Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson's AEW Signings

Closing the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view were the debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson who are now both All Elite! During the post-show press con[...] Sep 06 - Closing the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view were the debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson who are now both All Elite! During the post-show press con[...]

AEW Full Gear Has A New Date In November

During tonight's AEW All Elite 2021, the company revealed their next big PPV, Full Gear will now take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021. There has[...] Sep 06 - During tonight's AEW All Elite 2021, the company revealed their next big PPV, Full Gear will now take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021. There has[...]

Three Big Matches Set For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite On TNT

As seen during tonight’s AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view, NJPW star Minoru Suzuki made a surprise appearance in a face-off and short scuffle with [...] Sep 06 - As seen during tonight’s AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view, NJPW star Minoru Suzuki made a surprise appearance in a face-off and short scuffle with [...]

Bryan Danielson Delivers An Off-Promo Following AEW All Out

Bryan Danielson made his much anticipated AEW debut on Sunday night at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view coming to the aid of Christian Cage and Lucha Exp[...] Sep 06 - Bryan Danielson made his much anticipated AEW debut on Sunday night at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view coming to the aid of Christian Cage and Lucha Exp[...]

Adam Cole AND Bryan Danielson Appear at AEW All Out After the Main Event Match!

After the conclusion of tonight's AEW All Out main event match, which saw AEW World Champion Kenny Omega successfully retain his title again[...] Sep 06 - After the conclusion of tonight's AEW All Out main event match, which saw AEW World Champion Kenny Omega successfully retain his title again[...]

Kenny Omega Retains AEW World Title Against Christian Cage at All Out

In the main event of tonight's All Elite Wrestling All Out pay-per-view, Kenny Omega retained his AEW World Championship against the man who[...] Sep 05 - In the main event of tonight's All Elite Wrestling All Out pay-per-view, Kenny Omega retained his AEW World Championship against the man who[...]

Paul Wight Defeats Q.T. Marshall at AEW All Out

In his first match in All Elite Wrestling, the legendary Paul Wight picked up a win over Q.T. Marshall with a Chokeslam at tonight's AEW All Out&[...] Sep 05 - In his first match in All Elite Wrestling, the legendary Paul Wight picked up a win over Q.T. Marshall with a Chokeslam at tonight's AEW All Out&[...]

C.M. Punk Defeats Darby Allin at AEW All Out

In his first professional wrestling match since 2014, C.M. Punk defeated Darby Allin with the Go To Sleep at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-v[...] Sep 05 - In his first professional wrestling match since 2014, C.M. Punk defeated Darby Allin with the Go To Sleep at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-v[...]

Chris Jericho Defeats Maxwell Jacob Friedman to Save His Career at AEW All Out

The in-ring career of the legendary Chris Jericho is not over yet! The "Demo God" forced Maxwell Jacob Friedman to submit to the Liontamer/Walls of Je[...] Sep 05 - The in-ring career of the legendary Chris Jericho is not over yet! The "Demo God" forced Maxwell Jacob Friedman to submit to the Liontamer/Walls of Je[...]

Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) Wins Casino Battle Royale at All Out to Earn Future Women's Title Shot

Former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott, now known as Ruby Soho, made her debut in All Elite Wrestling at tonight's All Out pay-per-view. She compet[...] Sep 05 - Former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott, now known as Ruby Soho, made her debut in All Elite Wrestling at tonight's All Out pay-per-view. She compet[...]

Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) Makes AEW Debut at All Out During Casino Battle Royale

Ruby Soho (formerly known as Ruby Riott) made her debut in All Elite Wrestling during tonight's All Out pay-per-view during the Casino Battl[...] Sep 05 - Ruby Soho (formerly known as Ruby Riott) made her debut in All Elite Wrestling during tonight's All Out pay-per-view during the Casino Battl[...]

The Lucha Brothers Defeat The Young Bucks for AEW World Tag Team Titles at All Out

The reign of The Young Bucks has come to an end. At tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view, The Lucha Brothers defeated The Young Bucks in a Ste[...] Sep 05 - The reign of The Young Bucks has come to an end. At tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view, The Lucha Brothers defeated The Young Bucks in a Ste[...]

Dr. Britt Baker Retains AEW Women's Championship Against Kris Statlander at AEW All Out

AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. retained her championship against Kris Statlander at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view. [...] Sep 05 - AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. retained her championship against Kris Statlander at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view. [...]

Jon Moxley Defeats Satoshi Kojima at AEW All Out, Gets Confronted by Minoru Suzuki

Jon Moxley picked up a victory over Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view. After the match, Moxley was confro[...] Sep 05 - Jon Moxley picked up a victory over Japanese legend Satoshi Kojima at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view. After the match, Moxley was confro[...]

Miro Retains TNT Championship Against Eddie Kingston at AEW All Out

In the opening bout of tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view, TNT Champion Miro successfully retained his title against Eddie Kingston by pinfa[...] Sep 05 - In the opening bout of tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view, TNT Champion Miro successfully retained his title against Eddie Kingston by pinfa[...]

Best Friends & Jurassic Express Defeat HFO at AEW All Out Pre-Show, The Butcher Returns After the Match

At tonight's AEW All Out pre-show, the team of Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Luchasaurus and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry defeated [...] Sep 05 - At tonight's AEW All Out pre-show, the team of Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Luchasaurus and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry defeated [...]

CM Punk's Final Tweet Before Tonight's AEW All Out

One of the most anticipated matches in recent professional wrestling history will take place tonight on pay-per-view as CM Punk returns to in-ring act[...] Sep 05 - One of the most anticipated matches in recent professional wrestling history will take place tonight on pay-per-view as CM Punk returns to in-ring act[...]