Ruby Soho Comments On Joining AEW

During the media scrum following AEW All Out 2021, Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) revealed she was sad leaving WWE because she made a lot of lifelong friends during her time with the company.

She always wanted to sign with AEW and was glad they had a place for her. Tony Khan revealed he met Ruby Soho for the first time prior to the All Out event.

In regards to what she wants from AEW, she said she hopes the other women in the company bring out a new side to her and wants to help elevate the women's division.

