Bryan Danielson Reveals 'Internal Battle' Before Signing With AEW

During the post-show media scrum for All Out 2021, Bryan Danielson revealed deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling posed an "Internal battle" because he loved working in WWE but wanted some time in his life to be "wild" hence the decision to join AEW.

Danielson said he had some creative control in WWE, but preferred just to wrestle.

He said he loves Vince McMahon and they have a great relationship but feels Vince can sometimes be overprotective of him.

When asked about having his wife WWE Hall Of Famer Brie Bella in AEW he said she is happy with WWE. Danielson said the way AEW honored Brodie Lee after his sudden death also influenced his decision to sign. Punk also said the same thing recently.

He added that he wants to work in New Japan and also go over to Mexico to wrestle, saying "My goal is to produce excellent professional wrestling."

Bryan Danielson says AEW "IS LEGITIMATE COMPETITION."

